As Teva Pharm (TEVA) Valuation Declined, Cutler Capital Management Has Lowered Holding by $1.13 Million; Indus Capital Partners Lowered Its Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (Put) (BABA) Position by $71.30 Million; Market Value Declined

Cutler Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Teva Pharm (TEVA) by 45.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cutler Capital Management Llc sold 75,156 shares as the company’s stock declined 47.93% . The institutional investor held 89,528 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.40 million, down from 164,684 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cutler Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Teva Pharm for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.28 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.48% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $7.3. About 3.87M shares traded. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) has declined 66.58% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 66.58% the S&P500. Some Historical TEVA News: 23/05/2018 – TEVA CONFIRMS SEPT. PDUFA DATE FOR FREMANEZUMAB; 23/05/2018 – The debt-ridden company is counting on the drug – fremanezumab – along with Huntington’s treatment Austedo, to help it return to growth; 03/05/2018 – Correct: Teva Pharmaceutical 1Q EPS $1.03; 10/05/2018 – TEVA CANADA LAUNCHES GENERIC VERSION OF RESTASIS IN CANADA; 21/05/2018 – Teva’s Copaxone Falls For 3rd Wk, Aubagio Declines: MS; 15/04/2018 – Israeli unions warn Teva Pharm over plan to close Ashdod plant; 26/03/2018 – TEVA REPORTS LAUNCH OF A GENERIC VERSION OF LIALDA® IN UNITED S; 05/03/2018 – OPIANT PHARMACEUTICALS SAYS ON FEB 27, CO AND ADAPT PHARMA OPERATIONS LIMITED RECEIVED NOTICE FROM TEVA PHARMACEUTICALS USA INC – SEC FILING; 07/03/2018 – XENON PHARMA – CO, TEVA PHARMACEUTICALS INTERNATIONAL GMBH, TEVA CANADA, ENTERED DEAL TO MUTUALLY TERMINATE DEC 7, 2012 DEVELOPMENT & LICENSE AGREEMENT; 10/04/2018 – Mylan to Acquire the Global Marketing Rights to a Once-monthly Glatiramer Acetate Product through an Investment and Partnership with Israeli Company Mapi Pharma

Indus Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (Put) (BABA) by 83.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Indus Capital Partners Llc sold 391,753 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The hedge fund held 80,000 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.60 million, down from 471,753 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Indus Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $432.40 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.94% or $1.54 during the last trading session, reaching $166.08. About 3.00M shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 11/05/2018 – MEDIA-Jack Ma’s Ant Snags Carlyle, CPPIB for $10 Billion Funding – Bloomberg; 08/03/2018 – Barchart Expands FinTech Exchange Conference to Two Days; 09/04/2018 – ALIBABA’S MA: INNOVATION ONLY WAY TO SOLVE PROBLEMS OF TODAY; 31/05/2018 – MEDIA-China developing world’s largest civilian cargo drone – China Daily; 17/04/2018 – ALIBABA SAID TO INVEST NO LESS THAN 4B YUAN IN HUITONGDA: DAILY; 29/05/2018 – ZTO to Hold Conference Call on May 29, 2018 to Discuss Strategic Investment by Alibaba and Cainiao; 18/03/2018 – The CFO, whose company counts Alibaba as one of its largest investors, also said the traditional method of in-store purchases may be giving way to increasingly online experiences; 28/05/2018 – Alibaba Sells Medical Assets to Hong Kong Arm for $1.4 Billion; 21/03/2018 – Budget fashion brand H&M launches on Alibaba’s Tmall in China; 18/04/2018 – Oath Hires Former Alibaba Group Executive as Pres & COO

More notable recent Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Teva Pharmaceutical Is Getting Hammered Today – Yahoo Finance” on May 13, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “CLASS ACTION UPDATE for PVTL, BUD, TEVA and CTST: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders – GlobeNewswire” published on August 13, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Teva launches generic EpiPen Jr in U.S. – Seeking Alpha” on August 20, 2019. More interesting news about Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Kind Of Investor Owns Most Of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA)? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Marketwatch.com‘s news article titled: “Teva Pharmaceuticals reports earnings on Wednesday. Hereâ€™s what to expect – MarketWatch” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

More notable recent Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “‘Evolving Interests And Values’: 3 Takeaways From The Inaugural Apex Millennial 100 Report – Benzinga” on August 05, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “A Look At Benzinga Pro’s Most-Searched Tickers For August 15, 2019 – Benzinga” published on August 15, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Analysts praise Alibaba’s strong Q1 – Seeking Alpha” on August 15, 2019. More interesting news about Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Alibaba (BABA) to Buy NetEase’s (NTES) Kaola For $2 Billion in Cash – Bloomberg, Citing Caixin – StreetInsider.com” published on August 15, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Forget The Trade War – Buy Alibaba – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 23, 2019.

Indus Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $7.51 billion and $765.77M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ctrip Com Intl Ltd (NASDAQ:CTRP) by 22,300 shares to 235,100 shares, valued at $10.27 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cemex Sab De Cv (NYSE:CX) by 463,818 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.48M shares, and has risen its stake in Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU).