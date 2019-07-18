As Tetra Technologies (TTI) Share Price Declined, New Generation Advisors Raised Stake; Bank Amer Com (BAC) Share Price Declined While Palladium Partners Upped by $1.12 Million Its Position

Palladium Partners Llc increased its stake in Bank Amer Corp Com (BAC) by 8.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Palladium Partners Llc bought 41,336 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.43% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 520,136 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.35 million, up from 478,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Palladium Partners Llc who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $275.05 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.86% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $29.44. About 19.30M shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 9.09% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.52% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 07/05/2018 – Nvidia’s product leadership makes it an attractive ‘buy’ pick, according to Bank of America; 03/04/2018 – Bank of America Merrill Lynch estimates Apple can save $40 to $50 per computer if it uses its own chips; 20/04/2018 – Radius Health Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 09/04/2018 – Global IPOs Up 17% in 2018, BofA Leads, Siemens AG Biggest; 13/03/2018 – SUPER MICRO COMPUTER – CO IN NEGOTIATIONS WITH BOFA MERRILL LYNCH WITH RESPECT TO NEW DEBT FACILITY TO REFINANCE EXISTING DEBT OBLIGATIONS; 25/04/2018 – Nabriva Therapeutics at Bank of America Conference May 17; 23/03/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA TO PAY $42 MILLION TO N.Y. OVER `MASKING’ PLOT; 25/04/2018 – Bank of America Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 09/05/2018 – BofA faces class-action lawsuit over appraisals; 16/04/2018 – Bank of America 1Q Net Charge-Offs $911M

New Generation Advisors Llc increased its stake in Tetra Technologies Inc (TTI) by 17.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New Generation Advisors Llc bought 363,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.82% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 2.43 million shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.70 million, up from 2.07M at the end of the previous reported quarter. New Generation Advisors Llc who had been investing in Tetra Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $198.46 million market cap company. The stock decreased 7.06% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $1.58. About 253,426 shares traded. TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI) has declined 53.91% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.34% the S&P500. Some Historical TTI News: 08/03/2018 – Tetra Bio-Pharma Signs Co-development and Distribution Partnership Term Sheet; 09/05/2018 – RadioResource: TETRA Shipments Up 15% in 2017, Pasquali Elected TETRA Group Chair; 24/04/2018 – TETRA BIO PHARMA – SIGNED BINDING TERM SHEET FOR MARKETING & DISTRIBUTION OF PPP001 IN ISRAEL WITH KAMADA LTD; 08/05/2018 – TETRA TECH. SEES YR REV CONT OPS $945M-$985M, EST. $953.1M; 10/05/2018 – RadioResource: Germany’s Brandenburg State Selects Motorola TETRA Radios; 11/05/2018 – Mondrian Adds Tetra Tech, Exits Crown Holdings: 13F; 08/05/2018 – Tetra Technologies 1Q Loss/Shr 46c; 16/03/2018 – TETRA BIO PHARMA INC – INTENDS TO USE NET PROCEEDS OF OFFERING TO ADVANCE COMPANY’S PHASE 3 TRIAL FOR PPP001; 03/04/2018 – Tetra Bio-Pharma Names Guy Chamberland as Interim CEO; 05/03/2018 Tetra Bio-Pharma Announces Closing of Bought Deal Financing

