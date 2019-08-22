As Tetra Technologies (TTI) Market Value Declined, New Generation Advisors Has Upped by $727,200 Its Holding; Friess Associates Cut Its Position in Ehealth (EHTH) as Stock Price Rose

New Generation Advisors Llc increased its stake in Tetra Technologies Inc (TTI) by 17.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New Generation Advisors Llc bought 363,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 32.17% . The hedge fund held 2.43M shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.70 million, up from 2.07M at the end of the previous reported quarter. New Generation Advisors Llc who had been investing in Tetra Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $277.61M market cap company. The stock increased 1.05% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $1.92. About 19,944 shares traded. TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI) has declined 63.21% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 63.21% the S&P500. Some Historical TTI News: 27/03/2018 – RadioResource: Spanish Police Force Deploys Sepura TETRA Radios; 14/03/2018 – RadioResource: TETRA Operator Selected to Operate Finland’s Public-Safety Broadband Network; 14/03/2018 – RadioResource: Teltronic Supplies TETRA Gear for New Istanbul Metro Line; 16/03/2018 – Tetra Bio-Pharma Inc. Announces a Non-Brokered Private Placement; 03/04/2018 – TETRA BIO PHARMA INC – FORMER CEO, BERNARD FORTIER, LEFT CORPORATION ON APRIL 3; 10/04/2018 – Tetra Bio-Pharma Announces the appointment of Gregory Drohan to its board of directors; 12/04/2018 – Tetra Bio-Pharma Clinical Study on Cannabis Oil Capsules for Patients Suffering from Chronic Pain should be completed by Fall 2; 08/05/2018 – TETRA TECHNOLOGIES 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 6C; 24/04/2018 – TETRA BIO PHARMA INC – SIGNING OF A DEFINITIVE DISTRIBUTION AGREEMENT WITH KAMADA IS EXPECTED TO FOLLOW SHORTLY; 28/03/2018 – RadioResource: Cobham Wireless Supplies TETRA Gear for Beijing Metro Line

Friess Associates Llc decreased its stake in Ehealth Inc. (EHTH) by 31.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Friess Associates Llc sold 128,395 shares as the company’s stock rose 85.83% . The institutional investor held 285,349 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.79 million, down from 413,744 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Friess Associates Llc who had been investing in Ehealth Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.32B market cap company. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $101.85. About 45,668 shares traded. eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) has risen 351.68% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 351.68% the S&P500. Some Historical EHTH News: 19/03/2018 – EHEALTH INC FILES FOR NON TIMELY 10-K – SEC FILING; 26/04/2018 – EHEALTH 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 7C, EST. LOSS/SHR 41C; 10/05/2018 – eHealth Exchange to Become Carequality lmplementer; 21/04/2018 – DJ eHealth Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EHTH); 09/05/2018 – eHealth Survey Reveals a Gap Between the Benefits Consumers Think All Health Insurance Plans Should Cover and Those They Are; 26/04/2018 – eHealth 1Q Loss/Shr 26c; 25/05/2018 – BRIC HOLDING Offers Aimedis — ICO: Germany’s Leading eHealth Platform Goes Public; 10/04/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Evaluating an eHealth Breastfeeding Re; 07/03/2018 Demand for Short-Term Health Insurance Has Steadily Grown Since Implementation of the ACA; 19/03/2018 – EHEALTH INC SAYS ADDITIONAL TIME WAS NEEDED TO COMPLETE THE COMPANY’S REVIEW OF THE FORM 10-K AND REMEDY AN ERROR IN THE XBRL FILE FOR THE FORM 10-K

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 15 investors sold TTI shares while 39 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 43 raised stakes. 97.61 million shares or 3.23% less from 100.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. National Bank & Trust Of Ny Mellon, New York-based fund reported 1.62M shares. Huber Cap Mgmt Lc holds 0.14% of its portfolio in TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI) for 545,823 shares. Marshall Wace Llp reported 245,621 shares. Baker Ellis Asset Limited Company invested 0.01% of its portfolio in TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI). Fmr Ltd Liability Co invested in 2.35 million shares. California State Teachers Retirement Sys reported 187,572 shares. Legal General Public Limited holds 294,065 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Cwm Limited has invested 0% in TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI). Tudor Invest Et Al reported 11,841 shares. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 0% or 32,576 shares. Shelton Management holds 0.05% of its portfolio in TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI) for 29 shares. Vanguard Group reported 8.23 million shares stake. Blackrock Inc reported 0% of its portfolio in TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI). Moreover, Charles Schwab Invest has 0% invested in TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI) for 704,065 shares. Principal Financial Group reported 0% in TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI).

New Generation Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.30 billion and $142.07M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vistra Energy Corp by 187,256 shares to 247,162 shares, valued at $6.43M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since February 27, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $320,815 activity. Shares for $210,095 were bought by WOLF DALE B.

Friess Associates Llc, which manages about $1.34 billion and $1.36B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pixelworks Inc. (NASDAQ:PXLW) by 170,147 shares to 374,795 shares, valued at $1.47 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dollar Tree Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 7,876 shares in the quarter, for a total of 217,704 shares, and has risen its stake in Everquote Inc..

Analysts await eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $-0.42 earnings per share, down 27.27% or $0.09 from last year’s $-0.33 per share. After $-0.06 actual earnings per share reported by eHealth, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 600.00% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 1.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 17 investors sold EHTH shares while 29 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 21.06 million shares or 19.64% more from 17.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rhumbline Advisers holds 59,954 shares. Archon Ptnrs Ltd reported 12,100 shares stake. Northern Corporation has 0% invested in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH). Geode Capital Mngmt Lc invested 0% in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH). Pura Vida Invests Limited Liability, a New York-based fund reported 30,000 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And reported 23,097 shares. 401,400 are owned by Renaissance Technology Limited Com. Millennium Mngmt Limited Liability Com holds 0.03% or 303,254 shares in its portfolio. Legal & General Grp Inc Public Limited Company stated it has 0% in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH). Intl Grp Inc Inc holds 0% or 16,141 shares in its portfolio. Invesco Ltd owns 178,195 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt invested in 6,296 shares. Voloridge Invest Mgmt Llc holds 0.02% or 12,382 shares. Victory Cap Management invested in 0.14% or 1.00 million shares. Fil, a Bermuda-based fund reported 92,628 shares.