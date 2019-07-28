As Tetra Technologies Del (TTI) Valuation Declined, Indexiq Advisors Decreased Its Stake by $748,290; Las Vegas Sands (LVS) Shareholder Natixis Decreased Holding by $33.81 Million

Natixis decreased its stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp (LVS) by 82.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Natixis sold 563,564 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.27% with the market. The institutional investor held 122,137 shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.37M, down from 685,701 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Natixis who had been investing in Las Vegas Sands Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $48.62B market cap company. The stock increased 0.81% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $63.16. About 3.53M shares traded. Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) has declined 18.76% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.19% the S&P500. Some Historical LVS News: 25/04/2018 – LVS 1Q SANDS CHINA ADJ. PROPERTY EBITDA $789M, EST. $769.7M; 25/04/2018 – Las Vegas Sands 1Q Casino Rev $2.6B; 19/04/2018 – Wynn Resorts Overhauls Board but Las Vegas Sands May Be Better Bet — Barron’s Blog; 05/04/2018 – Japan advances casino resort bill but more delays seen likely; 31/05/2018 – Sands China Hosts Third Invitational Matching Session for Local SME Suppliers; 08/03/2018 – Las Vegas Sands Agrees to $1.3 billion sale of Sands Bethlehem; 04/04/2018 – Sands China Earns ISO 9001:2015 Certification; 06/03/2018 – Las Vegas Sands to Participate in the 2018 J.P. Morgan Gaming, Lodging, Restaurant & Leisure Management Access Forum; 26/04/2018 – LAS VEGAS SANDS CORP LVS.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $76 FROM $74; 03/04/2018 – Casino Guidelines in Japan Could Benefit MGM, Las Vegas Sands

Indexiq Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Tetra Technologies Inc Del (TTI) by 66.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Indexiq Advisors Llc sold 374,145 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.82% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 186,321 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $436,000, down from 560,466 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Indexiq Advisors Llc who had been investing in Tetra Technologies Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $185.90M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.33% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $1.48. About 472,460 shares traded. TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI) has declined 53.91% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.34% the S&P500. Some Historical TTI News: 22/04/2018 – DJ TETRA Technologies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TTI); 07/05/2018 – CSI COMPRESSCO LP – PROJECTED 2018 TOTAL CAPITAL EXPENDITURES EXPECTED TO BE BETWEEN $90 MLN AND $110 MLN; 14/03/2018 – RadioResource: Brazilian Airport Deploys Motorola Solutions TETRA System; 24/04/2018 – TETRA BIO PHARMA INC – SIGNING OF A DEFINITIVE DISTRIBUTION AGREEMENT WITH KAMADA IS EXPECTED TO FOLLOW SHORTLY; 29/05/2018 – New Goldfish Program from Tetra® Brand of Spectrum Brands Pet LLC Optimizes Goldfish Care and Health; 11/05/2018 – FUDO TETRA 1813.T 2017/18 GROUP NET PROFIT 2.45 BLN YEN (-4.8 %), 2018/19 FORECAST PROFIT 2.10 BLN YEN (-14.1 %); 12/04/2018 – Tetra Bio-Pharma Clinical Study on Cannabis Oil Capsules for Patients Suffering from Chronic Pain should be completed by Fall 2; 24/04/2018 – TETRA BIO PHARMA – CO TO BE ELIGIBLE TO RECEIVE CERTAIN MILESTONE PAYMENTS, UNDISCLOSED PERCENTAGE OF SALES OF PPP001 GENERATED BY KAMADA IN ISRAEL; 08/05/2018 – Tetra Technologies 1Q Rev $199.4M; 16/03/2018 – Tetra Bio-Pharma Inc. Announces a Non-Brokered Private Placement

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 35 investors sold LVS shares while 150 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 155 raised stakes. 267.43 million shares or 0.96% less from 270.02 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Torray Limited Liability Corp holds 0.22% or 34,913 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Lc invested in 73,286 shares. Amalgamated National Bank stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS). Sei has 0.02% invested in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS). Summit Secs Group Limited Liability stated it has 0.16% in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS). Sensato Limited reported 47,000 shares. Sg Americas Secs Limited Liability Company holds 0.07% or 128,957 shares in its portfolio. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) for 508,171 shares. Great Lakes Advsr holds 18,105 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Moreover, Allstate has 0.09% invested in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS). Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc accumulated 147 shares. Commonwealth Natl Bank Of holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) for 116,552 shares. Hengehold Mngmt Ltd invested in 0.06% or 4,050 shares. Perkins Coie Tru holds 100 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Quantbot Technology Ltd Partnership accumulated 1,623 shares.

Natixis, which manages about $15.89B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Conduent Inc by 127,270 shares to 632,799 shares, valued at $8.88 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sl Green Rlty Corp (NYSE:SLG) by 22,138 shares in the quarter, for a total of 26,604 shares, and has risen its stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE).

Indexiq Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.21B and $3.42 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Proshares Tr (EUM) by 22,601 shares to 57,775 shares, valued at $1.03 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VCIT) by 146,029 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.52M shares, and has risen its stake in Cbl & Assoc Pptys Inc (NYSE:CBL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 15 investors sold TTI shares while 39 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 43 raised stakes. 97.61 million shares or 3.23% less from 100.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Voya Invest Management Lc reported 155,344 shares. Cibc Asset Mngmt stated it has 10,526 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Aperio holds 0% or 84,534 shares in its portfolio. Vanguard Group accumulated 8.23 million shares. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky invested 0% in TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI). 281,453 are owned by State Teachers Retirement. Geode Capital Management Limited Liability invested 0% of its portfolio in TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI). Los Angeles Mngmt Equity Rech holds 48,415 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Mason Street Ltd stated it has 40,373 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Piedmont Investment Advsr invested 0% of its portfolio in TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI). The Nebraska-based Cwm Limited Liability Corp has invested 0% in TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI). Mutual Of America Cap Management Limited Liability Co reported 3,611 shares. Kansas-based Paragon Cap Mgmt Lc has invested 0% in TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI). Tiaa Cref Investment Management Limited Liability has invested 0% in TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI). Berkshire Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company Pa has invested 0.02% in TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI).