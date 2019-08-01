As Tetra Technologies Del (TTI) Shares Declined, Shareholder Indexiq Advisors Has Cut Position; As Kroger Co (KR) Share Value Declined, Rampart Investment Management Company Trimmed Holding by $5.18 Million

Indexiq Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Tetra Technologies Inc Del (TTI) by 66.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Indexiq Advisors Llc sold 374,145 shares as the company’s stock declined 32.17% . The institutional investor held 186,321 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $436,000, down from 560,466 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Indexiq Advisors Llc who had been investing in Tetra Technologies Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $195.95M market cap company. It closed at $1.56 lastly. It is up 63.21% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 63.21% the S&P500. Some Historical TTI News: 06/03/2018 – GSK SAYS CLINICAL DATA DEMONSTRATE EFFICACY OF FLUARIX TETRA; 03/04/2018 – FDA Grants Orphan Drug Designation for Tetra Discovery Partners’ BPN14770 for the Treatment of Fragile X Syndrome; 12/04/2018 – Tetra Bio-Pharma Clinical Study on Cannabis Oil Capsules for Patients Suffering from Chronic Pain should be completed by Fall 2; 11/05/2018 – Mondrian Adds Tetra Tech, Exits Crown Holdings: 13F; 12/04/2018 – Tetra Bio-Pharma Clinical Study on Cannabis Oil Capsules for Patients Suffering from Chronic Pain should be completed by Fall 2018; 08/05/2018 – Tetra Technologies 1Q Loss $53.6M; 03/04/2018 – New Whisper® IQ Filter with Stay Clean™ Technology from Tetra® Brand of Spectrum Brands Pet LLC Raises the Bar for Advanced; 14/03/2018 – RadioResource: Teltronic Supplies TETRA Gear for New Istanbul Metro Line; 08/05/2018 – Tetra Technologies 1Q Rev $199.4M; 25/05/2018 – Tetra Pak plans fightback in war on plastic straws

Rampart Investment Management Company Llc decreased its stake in Kroger Co (KR) by 94.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rampart Investment Management Company Llc sold 215,927 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.28% . The institutional investor held 13,198 shares of the food chains company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $325,000, down from 229,125 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company Llc who had been investing in Kroger Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.90 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.26% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $21.16. About 10.41 million shares traded or 15.65% up from the average. The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) has declined 28.80% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.80% the S&P500. Some Historical KR News: 23/05/2018 – Supermarket chain Kroger to gobble up mealkit seller Home Chef; 20/04/2018 – KROGER – REMOVING CONVENIENCE STORES FROM ADJ. 52 WEEK BASIS 2017 RESULTS LOWERS 2018-2020 EXPECTED BASE FIFO OPER. PROFIT BY ABOUT $165 MLN; 23/03/2018 – TARGET, KROGER ARE SAID IN POSSIBLE MERGER TALKS: FAST COMPANY; 17/05/2018 – Kroger, Online Supermarket Ocado Enter Online Shopping Partnershi; 08/03/2018 – Kroger 4Q EPS 96c; 09/03/2018 – Kroger: Agreement Raises Starting Wages to at Least $10 Per Hour; 24/04/2018 – Kroger Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/04/2018 – Kroger’s is looking to invest $500 million in associate wages and training and development over the next 3 years; 17/05/2018 – Ocado Holders Click and Collect as Kroger Deal Routs Doubters; 23/05/2018 – KROGER – INITIAL TRANSACTION PRICE IS $200 MLN & FUTURE EARNOUT PAYMENTS OF UP TO $500 MLN OVER 5 YRS CONTINGENT ON ACHIEVING CERTAIN MILESTONES

Analysts await TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI) to report earnings on August, 8 before the open. They expect $-0.02 EPS, down 166.67% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.03 per share. After $-0.04 actual EPS reported by TETRA Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -50.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 15 investors sold TTI shares while 39 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 43 raised stakes. 97.61 million shares or 3.23% less from 100.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Huber Cap Mgmt Lc invested 0.14% of its portfolio in TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI). Ameritas Partners reported 9,415 shares. 281,453 are owned by Ny State Teachers Retirement System. 42,394 were reported by State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue. Berkshire Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Pa reported 0.02% in TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI). Los Angeles Cap Mngmt And Equity Research Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI) for 48,415 shares. Sector Pension Invest Board holds 110,199 shares. Goldman Sachs Gru holds 0% in TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI) or 440,191 shares. Bluecrest Cap Management Limited owns 10,362 shares for 0% of their portfolio. New Generation Advsr Limited Liability Corp invested 4.01% in TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI). Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 0% or 32,576 shares in its portfolio. Fmr Ltd Com owns 2.35M shares for 0% of their portfolio. Tudor Invest Et Al invested 0% of its portfolio in TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI). Rhumbline Advisers holds 353,930 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 383,240 shares.

More notable recent TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “AVX Earns 2018 TTI Supplier Excellence Award NYSE:AVX – GlobeNewswire” on June 04, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “GP Strategies Acquires Remainder Of TTi Global For Integration Push – Seeking Alpha” published on December 14, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Tetra Technologies And Halliburton: Do Synergies Create An Upside? – Seeking Alpha” on July 08, 2018. More interesting news about TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “TETRA Technologies CEO Brightman to retire, succeeded by Murphy – Seeking Alpha” published on February 25, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is TETRA Technologies, Inc. (TTI) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 28, 2019.

Indexiq Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.21 billion and $3.42 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IEFA) by 26,304 shares to 101,995 shares, valued at $6.20M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Ser Tr (SJNK) by 527,047 shares in the quarter, for a total of 826,401 shares, and has risen its stake in Smucker J M Co (NYSE:SJM).

Since June 30, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $107,437 activity.

Analysts await The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) to report earnings on September, 12. They expect $0.42 EPS, up 2.44% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.41 per share. KR’s profit will be $335.50 million for 12.60 P/E if the $0.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.72 actual EPS reported by The Kroger Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -41.67% negative EPS growth.

Rampart Investment Management Company Llc, which manages about $668.66 million and $878.50 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV) by 5,453 shares to 6,882 shares, valued at $646,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amphenol Corp New (NYSE:APH) by 35,872 shares in the quarter, for a total of 38,765 shares, and has risen its stake in Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 63 investors sold KR shares while 223 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 202 raised stakes. 628.01 million shares or 2.17% less from 641.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Daiwa Sb Invests Ltd reported 6,970 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Cutler Investment Counsel Lc accumulated 1.13% or 235,283 shares. Lmr Llp reported 18,941 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Cetera has invested 0.11% in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR). Bluestein R H And Company has invested 0.01% in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR). Arete Wealth Advisors Ltd holds 0.1% or 19,698 shares. Tci Wealth Advsr, Arizona-based fund reported 318 shares. Invesco Ltd has 5.60M shares. Qs Investors Lc reported 0.09% of its portfolio in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR). Dakota Wealth reported 0.2% stake. Pennsylvania Trust Co stated it has 0.15% in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR). Nordea Invest Management accumulated 3.51M shares. Raymond James & invested in 552,420 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Brandywine Global Invest Management Limited Liability holds 0.14% or 850,794 shares. Contravisory Invest Mngmt has invested 1.41% in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR).

More notable recent The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “The 10 Biggest Consumer Staples Stocks – Motley Fool” on July 18, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Kroger Names First-Ever Agency of Record: DDB New York – Yahoo Finance” published on July 22, 2019, Fool.com published: “U.S. CBD Sales to Grow an Average of 107% Annually Through 2023 – The Motley Fool” on July 14, 2019. More interesting news about The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “5 Top Stock Trades for Wednesday: NKE, AMRN, GS – Investorplace.com” published on July 02, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “This Is the Largest Retailer in America After Walmart – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: July 06, 2019.