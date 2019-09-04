As Tetra Technologies Del Com (TTI) Stock Value Declined, Essex Investment Management Co Has Lifted Its Holding; Ghp Investment Advisors Holds Stake in Caci Intl (CACI)

Ghp Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in Caci Intl Inc (CACI) by 13.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ghp Investment Advisors Inc bought 2,045 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.22% . The institutional investor held 17,735 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.23M, up from 15,690 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ghp Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Caci Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.54B market cap company. The stock increased 0.67% or $1.47 during the last trading session, reaching $222.46. About 74,166 shares traded. CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) has risen 25.82% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.82% the S&P500. Some Historical CACI News: 15/03/2018 – CACI Awarded Prime Position on $17.5 Billion Multiple-Award Defense Information Systems Agency ENCORE III Contract; 18/03/2018 – CACI INTERNATIONAL INC CACI.N OFFERS $15 IN CASH AND 0.184 OF ITS OWNS SHARES FOR EACH CSRA INC CSRA.N SHARE; 03/04/2018 – General Dynamics completes deal for peer CSRA; 28/03/2018 – General Dynamics Deal For CSRA Continues After CACI Withdraws Bid; 20/03/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS – CSRA BOARD DETERMINED PROPOSAL FROM CACI INTERNATIONAL COULD NOT REASONABLY BE EXPECTED TO LEAD TO “COMPANY SUPERIOR PROPOSAL”; 19/03/2018 – Moody’s Places Ratings Of Caci Int’l Under Review For Downgrade; 14/05/2018 – CACI Awarded $23M Prime Contract to Provide Fincl Management and Acctg Solution Services to Defense Agencies Initiative Program Office and DoD Agencies; 02/05/2018 – CACI 3Q EPS $2.56; 18/03/2018 – CACI Makes Bid for CSRA, Seeking to Break Up General Dynamics Deal for CSRA; 28/03/2018 – CACI Withdraws Offer To Acquire CSRA

Essex Investment Management Co Llc increased its stake in Tetra Technologies Inc Del Com (TTI) by 96.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Essex Investment Management Co Llc bought 413,086 shares as the company’s stock declined 32.17% . The hedge fund held 841,879 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.97M, up from 428,793 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Essex Investment Management Co Llc who had been investing in Tetra Technologies Inc Del Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $198.42M market cap company. The stock increased 0.64% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $1.58. About 72,079 shares traded. TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI) has declined 63.21% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 63.21% the S&P500. Some Historical TTI News: 27/03/2018 – RadioResource: Spanish Police Force Deploys Sepura TETRA Radios; 14/03/2018 – RadioResource: Brazilian Airport Deploys Motorola Solutions TETRA System; 14/03/2018 – RadioResource: TETRA Operator Selected to Operate Finland’s Public-Safety Broadband Network; 24/04/2018 – TETRA BIO PHARMA-WILL BE ELIGIBLE TO RECEIVE CERTAIN MILESTONE PAYMENTS & AN UNDISCLOSED PERCENTAGE OF SALES OF PPP001 GENERATED BY KAMADA IN ISRAEL; 11/05/2018 – FUDO TETRA 1813.T 2017/18 GROUP RECURRING PROFIT 3.71 BLN YEN (-3.6 %), 2018/19 FORECAST PROFIT 3.20 BLN YEN (-13.7 %); 12/04/2018 – RadioResource: Motorola Solutions Details TETRA Network Supporting Gold Coast Games; 22/04/2018 – DJ TETRA Technologies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TTI); 23/04/2018 – RadioResource: Motorola Reports Gold Coast Games TETRA Network Performance; 05/03/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS B1 RATING TO COMPRESSCO’S FIRST LIEN NOTES; 07/05/2018 – CSI COMPRESSCO LP – QTRLY NET LOSS PER DILUTED COMMON UNIT $0.40

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 15 investors sold TTI shares while 39 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 43 raised stakes. 97.61 million shares or 3.23% less from 100.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Piedmont Advisors reported 0% stake. Ameritas Inv Prns Inc reported 9,415 shares. Wealthtrust Axiom Ltd holds 860,370 shares. New Generation Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 4.01% of its portfolio in TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank), a Switzerland-based fund reported 2,715 shares. Parametric Port Assocs Limited Com reported 523,537 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement invested 0% in TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI). National Bank Of New York Mellon reported 1.62 million shares. Us Bancshares De has invested 0% in TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI). Invesco Ltd holds 0% in TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI) or 709,399 shares. Pennsylvania-based Zeke Capital Advisors Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% in TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department stated it has 50,687 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Mutual Of America Management Ltd Liability holds 3,611 shares. Prudential holds 204,390 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Los Angeles Cap And Equity Rech owns 0% invested in TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI) for 48,415 shares.

Essex Investment Management Co Llc, which manages about $740.27M and $676.97 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care Inc Com N by 29,736 shares to 49,153 shares, valued at $3.12M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jpmorgan Chase & Co Com (NYSE:JPM) by 8,233 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 56,340 shares, and cut its stake in Builders Firstsource Inc Com (NASDAQ:BLDR).

Ghp Investment Advisors Inc, which manages about $821.66 million and $776.12 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IVE) by 2,893 shares to 108,525 shares, valued at $12.24 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IJT) by 2,895 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 81,853 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Us Etf Tr.

