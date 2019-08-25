As Tetra Tech (TTEK) Stock Price Rose, Holder Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Has Lowered Its Stake by $4.85 Million; Hills Bank & Trust Company Holding in Procter & Gamble Co (PG) Has Trimmed by $966,576 as Market Value Rose

Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Llc decreased its stake in Tetra Tech Inc. (TTEK) by 37.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Llc sold 82,285 shares as the company’s stock rose 24.43% . The institutional investor held 134,350 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.01M, down from 216,635 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Tetra Tech Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.19 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.84% or $3.9 during the last trading session, reaching $76.65. About 346,685 shares traded. Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) has risen 32.22% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.22% the S&P500. Some Historical TTEK News: 02/05/2018 – Tetra Tech Sees 3Q Rev $525M-$555M; 02/05/2018 – Tetra Tech Raises Dividend to 12c; 02/05/2018 – Tetra Tech Raises 2018 View To Rev $2.15B-$2.25B; 04/04/2018 Tetra Tech’s 10 Top-Valued Projects Dominated by LNG, NGCC Facilities, an Industrial Info News Alert; 11/05/2018 – Mondrian Adds Tetra Tech, Exits Crown Holdings: 13F; 02/05/2018 – Tetra Tech 2Q EPS 51c; 02/05/2018 – Tetra Tech 2Q Adj EPS 54c; 08/05/2018 – RadioResource: Dubai Firm Honors Airbus, TETRA Technology; 02/05/2018 – Tetra Tech 2Q Rev $532.8M; 23/05/2018 – TETRA Technologies, Inc. and CSI Compressco LP Announce 2018 Investor Day Conference

Hills Bank & Trust Company decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (PG) by 12.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hills Bank & Trust Company analyzed 9,294 shares as the company's stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 62,997 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.56 million, down from 72,291 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Company who had been investing in Procter & Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $293.57B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.76% or $2.1 during the last trading session, reaching $117.32. About 7.10 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.48 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 24 investors sold TTEK shares while 73 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 101 raised stakes. 44.84 million shares or 1.14% less from 45.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Eaton Vance Mgmt holds 0.03% or 219,465 shares. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund accumulated 0.02% or 21,438 shares. Voya Mgmt Lc, a Georgia-based fund reported 413,638 shares. Cornerstone Advisors Inc accumulated 38 shares or 0% of the stock. Verition Fund Management Ltd reported 0.02% stake. Systematic Financial Mngmt Limited Partnership reported 283,256 shares stake. The Massachusetts-based Geode Management Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.01% in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK). Pitcairn Communication, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 6,289 shares. Everence Management accumulated 7,820 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Commerce Can invested in 0.01% or 74,712 shares. 5,684 are held by Profund Advisors. 417,866 are held by Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust. Ls Invest Advisors Limited Co reported 1,645 shares stake. Leuthold Group Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 56,896 shares or 0.46% of its portfolio. United Services Automobile Association has invested 0% of its portfolio in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK).

More notable recent Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) news: Tetra Tech Wins Two U.S. EPA Superfund Contracts with Combined Value of $132 Million – Business Wire, August 13, 2019

Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Llc, which manages about $475.08 million and $1.19 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Columbia Banking System Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) by 23,050 shares to 654,895 shares, valued at $21.41 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) by 107,600 shares in the quarter, for a total of 863,028 shares, and has risen its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Asset Management Grp has 0.43% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 11,415 shares. Waverton Inv Mgmt holds 0.08% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 15,520 shares. Moreover, Boston Private Wealth Lc has 1.17% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Kempen Capital Management Nv holds 0.14% or 14,781 shares in its portfolio. Evercore Wealth Limited Liability Corp invested in 78,301 shares. Sterneck has 0.3% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 3,278 shares. Burt Wealth Advsr, Maryland-based fund reported 6,870 shares. Wealthcare Cap Mgmt Ltd holds 146 shares. Bath Savings stated it has 32,096 shares. Hl Service Limited Liability Com has 609,584 shares. Ferguson Wellman Incorporated owns 600,707 shares. Proshare Advisors Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.8% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). St Johns Inv Mngmt Llc has invested 0.73% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Wetherby Asset Mngmt has 0.67% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 51,352 shares. Stillwater Invest Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.88% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 20,634 shares.

More notable recent The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) news: Procter & Gamble Issues Soft Outlook After Beating Analyst Estimates – Benzinga, April 23, 2019