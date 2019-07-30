As Tetra Tech New (TTEK) Valuation Rose, Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has Lifted Its Position by $6.00 Million; As John Deere (DE) Valuation Declined, Shareholder Markel Decreased Its Position by $14.23 Million

Markel Corp decreased its stake in John Deere (DE) by 8.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Markel Corp sold 89,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.98% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 1.01M shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $160.78M, down from 1.10M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Markel Corp who had been investing in John Deere for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $54.05 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $170.49. About 419,531 shares traded. Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) has declined 1.30% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.73% the S&P500. Some Historical DE News: 21/03/2018 – Deere & Co fears hit from Trump tariffs, retaliation -CEO; 30/05/2018 – DEERE & CO. RAISES DIV; 18/05/2018 – DEERE & CO – WORLDWIDE SALES OF CONSTRUCTION AND FORESTRY EQUIPMENT ARE ANTICIPATED TO BE UP ABOUT 83 PERCENT FOR 2018; 18/05/2018 – Deere Plans Price Increases as Costs Gain for Freight, Materials; 18/05/2018 – Deere & Co 2Q Rev $10.72B; 18/05/2018 – Deere Raises Profit Forecast as Farm Recovery Gathers Pace; 18/05/2018 – DEERE CFO RAJESH KALATHUR CITES U.S. STEEL COSTS, LOGISTICS; 20/03/2018 – DEERE CEO SAM ALLEN SPEAKS IN INTERVIEW IN BRAZIL; 26/04/2018 – Global Tractor Market Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2023 – Leading Manufacturers are Mahindra & Mahindra, John Deere, Tractors & Farm Equipment – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 21/05/2018 – Deere Investors Waiting for Dividend Bump May Finally Get Wish

Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in Tetra Tech Inc New (TTEK) by 209.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought 101,650 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.26% with the market. The institutional investor held 150,183 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.95 million, up from 48,533 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board who had been investing in Tetra Tech Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.22B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $79.1. About 166,696 shares traded. Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) has risen 27.45% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.02% the S&P500. Some Historical TTEK News: 02/05/2018 – Tetra Tech 2Q EPS 51c; 02/05/2018 – Tetra Tech Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $2.50-Adj EPS $2.62; 02/05/2018 – Tetra Tech Raises Dividend to 12c; 23/04/2018 – Tetra Tech Releases Annual Sustainability Report Card and Announces Membership in UN Global Compact; 19/04/2018 – DJ Tetra Tech Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TTEK); 23/05/2018 – TETRA Technologies, Inc. and CSI Compressco LP Announce 2018 Investor Day Conference; 11/05/2018 – Mondrian Adds Tetra Tech, Exits Crown Holdings: 13F; 02/05/2018 – Tetra Tech Raises 2018 View To Rev $2.15B-$2.25B

Investors sentiment increased to 1.48 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 24 investors sold TTEK shares while 73 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 101 raised stakes. 44.84 million shares or 1.14% less from 45.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1,057 were accumulated by Bluemountain Capital Management. Signaturefd Ltd Llc owns 28 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Lapides Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Company owns 42,200 shares. Ghp stated it has 109,064 shares or 0.84% of all its holdings. Comerica Natl Bank owns 57,959 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc has 17,913 shares. Managed Asset Portfolios Ltd Liability has 6.58% invested in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK). Boston Prtn holds 752,090 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. First Interstate Natl Bank owns 224 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Copeland invested 1.56% in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK). New York-based Wellington Shields Management Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.04% in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK). Brinker Cap has 0.02% invested in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK). Legal And General Group Public Limited Com invested in 0% or 144,719 shares. Principal Gru reported 0.04% stake. Moreover, Prudential Financial Inc has 0.01% invested in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK).

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 4 sales for $1.28 million activity. Another trade for 10,764 shares valued at $623,895 was made by CARTER BRIAN N on Thursday, February 14. 3,925 shares were sold by CHRISTENSEN CRAIG L, worth $215,875. THOMPSON J KENNETH sold 8,000 shares worth $441,923.

Public Sector Pension Investment Board, which manages about $11.06 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Smith A O Corp (NYSE:AOS) by 262,000 shares to 11,850 shares, valued at $632,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amedisys Inc (NASDAQ:AMED) by 11,815 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,600 shares, and cut its stake in Laredo Petroleum Inc (NYSE:LPI).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 53 investors sold DE shares while 328 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 257 raised stakes. 210.20 million shares or 0.61% less from 211.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Comml Bank Of Omaha reported 7,397 shares. Violich Mgmt reported 0.21% stake. Philadelphia has invested 0.09% in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Levin Strategies LP has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Lincoln Ltd Liability Company owns 3,362 shares. Baldwin Brothers Ma owns 0.01% invested in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) for 300 shares. 114,519 were reported by Norinchukin Bancorporation The. Logan Mngmt invested in 0.25% or 25,644 shares. Scotia Cap holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) for 24,081 shares. Security Natl reported 1,165 shares. Amalgamated Fincl Bank has 0.19% invested in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) for 48,445 shares. Halsey Associates Incorporated Ct reported 79,372 shares. Capital Innovations Limited reported 2.92% in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Eastern Bankshares has invested 0.02% in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). 1St Source Bank & Trust has 8,873 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio.