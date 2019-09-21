As Tetra Tech New (TTEK) Stock Price Rose, Holder Gotham Asset Management Trimmed Stake; As Enterprise Products Partners (EPD) Stock Value Rose, Shareholder Umb Bank N A Has Lowered Position

Gotham Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Tetra Tech Inc New (TTEK) by 38.58% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gotham Asset Management Llc sold 29,825 shares as the company’s stock rose 24.43% . The hedge fund held 47,478 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.73 million, down from 77,303 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gotham Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Tetra Tech Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.61 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $84.38. About 229,369 shares traded. Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) has risen 32.22% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.22% the S&P500. Some Historical TTEK News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Tetra Tech Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TTEK); 02/05/2018 – Tetra Tech Sees 3Q Rev $525M-$555M; 02/05/2018 – TETRA TECH 2Q ONGOING EPS 54C, EST. 51C; 02/05/2018 – TETRA TECH 2Q NET REV. $532.4M, EST. $513.7M; 02/05/2018 – TETRA TECH SEES 3Q EPS 62C TO 68C, EST. 59C; 02/05/2018 – Tetra Tech Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $2.50-Adj EPS $2.62; 02/05/2018 – Tetra Tech 2Q Adj EPS 54c; 08/05/2018 – RadioResource: Dubai Firm Honors Airbus, TETRA Technology

Umb Bank N A decreased its stake in Enterprise Products Partners (EPD) by 28.45% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Umb Bank N A sold 16,552 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The institutional investor held 41,623 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.20 million, down from 58,175 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Umb Bank N A who had been investing in Enterprise Products Partners for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $63.79 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.18% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $29.14. About 8.32 million shares traded or 124.00% up from the average. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) has risen 3.47% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical EPD News: 29/03/2018 – Enterprise Products Partners to halt some Dixie Pipeline propane in April; 30/05/2018 – Industrial Info Tracks More Than $1 Billion in U.S. Ethylene, Ethane Export Terminal Projects, an Industrial Info News Alert; 11/04/2018 – Enterprise Products Partners: Property Has Two Existing Docks, Dredging Infrastructure; 29/05/2018 – Patientory Stiftung Joins The Enterprise Ethereum Alliance; 25/04/2018 – Enterprise Products Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 30/04/2018 – Enterprise Pdts Partners 1Q Net $900.7M

Analysts await Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.53 earnings per share, up 3.92% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.51 per share. EPD’s profit will be $1.16 billion for 13.75 P/E if the $0.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.55 actual earnings per share reported by Enterprise Products Partners L.P. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.64% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.84 EPS, up 12.00% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.75 per share. TTEK’s profit will be $45.90 million for 25.11 P/E if the $0.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.89 actual EPS reported by Tetra Tech, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.62% negative EPS growth.

