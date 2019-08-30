As Tetra Tech New (TTEK) Market Value Rose, Holder Columbus Circle Investors Has Cut Stake by $1.71 Million; Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Trimmed Its Stake in Kla (KLAC) as Valuation Rose

Columbus Circle Investors decreased its stake in Tetra Tech Inc New (TTEK) by 47.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Columbus Circle Investors sold 28,923 shares as the company’s stock rose 24.43% . The hedge fund held 31,876 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.90 million, down from 60,799 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Columbus Circle Investors who had been investing in Tetra Tech Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.45B market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $81.37. About 80,173 shares traded. Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) has risen 32.22% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.22% the S&P500. Some Historical TTEK News: 23/05/2018 – TETRA Technologies, Inc. and CSI Compressco LP Announce 2018 Investor Day Conference; 08/05/2018 – RadioResource: Dubai Firm Honors Airbus, TETRA Technology; 02/05/2018 – TETRA TECH 2Q NET REV. $532.4M, EST. $513.7M; 02/05/2018 – TETRA TECH 2Q ONGOING EPS 54C, EST. 51C; 23/04/2018 – Tetra Tech Releases Annual Sustainability Report Card and Announces Membership in UN Global Compact; 02/05/2018 – Tetra Tech Raises 2018 View To Rev $2.15B-$2.25B; 02/05/2018 – Tetra Tech 2Q EPS 51c; 11/05/2018 – Mondrian Adds Tetra Tech, Exits Crown Holdings: 13F; 02/05/2018 – Tetra Tech 2Q Rev $532.8M; 02/05/2018 – Tetra Tech 2Q Adj EPS 54c

Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Kla (KLAC) by 11.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc sold 7,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.22% . The institutional investor held 54,250 shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.48M, down from 61,550 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Kla for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.79B market cap company. The stock increased 1.26% or $1.85 during the last trading session, reaching $148.22. About 545,813 shares traded. KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) has risen 28.24% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.24% the S&P500. Some Historical KLAC News: 19/03/2018 – ORBOTECH LTD – DEAL FOR AN EQUITY VALUE OF APPROXIMATELY $3.4 BLN; 19/03/2018 – ORBOTECH LTD – KLA-TENCOR INTENDS TO RAISE APPROXIMATELY $1 BLN IN NEW LONG-TERM DEBT FINANCING TO COMPLETE SHARE REPURCHASE; 19/03/2018 – RPT-ORBOTECH LTD – TRANSACTION APPROVED BY BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF KLA-TENCOR, ORBOTECH; 19/03/2018 – RPT-ORBOTECH LTD – DEAL FOR AN EQUITY VALUE OF APPROXIMATELY $3.4 BLN; 19/03/2018 – RPT-ORBOTECH – TOTAL COST SYNERGIES ARE EXPECTED TO BE ABOUT $50 MLN ON ANNUALIZED BASIS WITHIN 12 TO 24 MONTHS FOLLOWING CLOSING OF TRANSACTION; 04/04/2018 – Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to KLA-Tencor on April 3 for “Extractor electrode for electron source” (California Inventor); 07/03/2018 – KLA-Tencor Receives Intel’s Preferred Quality Supplier Award; 19/03/2018 – ORBOTECH LTD – DEAL FOR APPROXIMATELY $69.02 PER SHARE; 19/03/2018 – RPT-Chip gear maker KLA-Tencor to buy Orbotech for $3.4 bln; 19/03/2018 – KLA-TENCOR REPORTS PACT TO BUY ORBOTECH

More notable recent Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Tetra Tech, Inc. (TTEK) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 29, 2018 – Nasdaq” on November 28, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Tetra Tech (TTEK) Clinches $25 Million Contract From DOEE – Nasdaq” published on May 29, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “EnerSys (ENS) Q1 Earnings & Revenues Miss Estimates, Up Y/Y – Nasdaq” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) were released by: Business.Financialpost.com and their article: “Tetra Tech Wins Two U.S. EPA Superfund Contracts with Combined Value of $132 Million – Financial Post” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Cimpress (CMPR) to Gain From Solid Product Line, Buyouts – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 14, 2019.

Columbus Circle Investors, which manages about $17.54B and $3.93B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Semtech Corp (NASDAQ:SMTC) by 27,371 shares to 309,317 shares, valued at $15.75M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS) by 20,001 shares in the quarter, for a total of 643,821 shares, and has risen its stake in Live Nation Entertainment In (NYSE:LYV).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.48 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 24 investors sold TTEK shares while 73 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 101 raised stakes. 44.84 million shares or 1.14% less from 45.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Piedmont Investment Advsr invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK). Moreover, Barrett Asset Mngmt has 1.95% invested in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) for 487,299 shares. Raymond James Services Advsrs has 0% invested in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) for 6,150 shares. Eagle Asset holds 0.04% in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) or 135,377 shares. Moody Bancshares Division owns 95 shares. Covenant Multifamily Offices Ltd has invested 0% in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK). Legal And General Gru Public Ltd Com holds 0% of its portfolio in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) for 144,719 shares. Wellington Mgmt Gp Llp invested in 0% or 3,364 shares. 17,084 are held by Rothschild Com Asset Mngmt Us. Neuberger Berman Grp Ltd Liability has 482,940 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. First Wilshire Secs Mngmt has 217,604 shares for 4.42% of their portfolio. Cookson Peirce & Com holds 0.15% of its portfolio in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) for 30,041 shares. Sfe Invest Counsel reported 0.34% of its portfolio in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK). Columbus Circle holds 0.05% or 31,876 shares. 8,706 are owned by Gam Ag.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.67 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.88, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 45 investors sold KLAC shares while 138 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 211 raised stakes. 139.61 million shares or 1.58% more from 137.44 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 400,750 are owned by Oaktop Management Ii Lp. Syntal Capital Ptnrs Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.3% in KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC). Dimensional Fund Advsrs LP has 0.04% invested in KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) for 801,417 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co holds 1.38% of its portfolio in KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) for 1.68M shares. Axa holds 0.02% or 37,627 shares in its portfolio. The Pennsylvania-based Veritable Limited Partnership has invested 0.02% in KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC). Wealthtrust Fairport Ltd Co reported 5 shares. Perkins Coie Trust Communication, Washington-based fund reported 800 shares. California-based Fort Point Cap Prns Ltd Liability has invested 0.09% in KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC). Pictet Asset Mngmt stated it has 0.93% of its portfolio in KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC). 78 were reported by Clean Yield Group. Maryland-based Brown Advisory has invested 0.03% in KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC). 24,580 were reported by Amalgamated Retail Bank. Yorktown Mngmt & holds 11,500 shares or 0.44% of its portfolio. Bessemer Group Inc invested in 0% or 868 shares.