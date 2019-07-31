As Tetra Tech New Com (TTEK) Valuation Rose, Barrett Asset Management Increased Its Position; Klingenstein Fields & Co Trimmed Holding in Bank Amer (BAC) by $3.44 Million

Barrett Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Tetra Tech Inc New Com (TTEK) by 2.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barrett Asset Management Llc bought 10,785 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.26% with the market. The institutional investor held 487,299 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.04 million, up from 476,514 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barrett Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Tetra Tech Inc New Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.42B market cap company. The stock increased 1.31% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $80.52. About 234,522 shares traded. Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) has risen 27.45% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.02% the S&P500. Some Historical TTEK News: 02/05/2018 – Tetra Tech Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $2.50-Adj EPS $2.62; 02/05/2018 – TETRA TECH 2Q ONGOING EPS 54C, EST. 51C; 04/04/2018 Tetra Tech’s 10 Top-Valued Projects Dominated by LNG, NGCC Facilities, an Industrial Info News Alert; 02/05/2018 – Tetra Tech 2Q Rev $532M; 02/05/2018 – Tetra Tech 2Q Rev $532.8M; 02/05/2018 – Tetra Tech Sees 3Q Rev $525M-$555M; 11/05/2018 – Mondrian Adds Tetra Tech, Exits Crown Holdings: 13F; 02/05/2018 – TETRA TECH SEES 3Q EPS 62C TO 68C, EST. 59C; 02/05/2018 – Tetra Tech 2Q Adj EPS 54c; 23/04/2018 – Tetra Tech Releases Annual Sustainability Report Card and Announces Membership in UN Global Compact

Klingenstein Fields & Co Llc decreased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 42.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Klingenstein Fields & Co Llc sold 127,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.43% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 173,867 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.80 million, down from 301,367 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co Llc who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $287.41B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $30.88. About 14.90M shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 9.09% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.52% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 10/05/2018 – A return to $100 a barrel oil? – BofA; 22/03/2018 – FACEBOOK INC FB.O : BOFA MERRILL LYNCH CUTS PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $230 FROM $265; 18/04/2018 – MERRILL LYNCH’S FRANCISCO BLANCH ON BLOOMBERG RADIO; 10/05/2018 – Heron Therapeutics at Bank of America Conference May 16; 16/05/2018 – Quorum Health Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 16/03/2018 – BofA European chief to step down; 29/03/2018 – CORRECTED-Japan regulator says Deutsche, Bank of America violated Japan law in bond-price fixing; 21/03/2018 – BOFA SAYS SELL ROMANIA 2023 USD BOND ON ETF OUTFLOWS RISK; 07/05/2018 – U.S. Leveraged Loan Issuance Down 28% in 2018, BofA Leads; 19/04/2018 – Icon Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 4 sales for $1.28 million activity. Another trade for 10,764 shares valued at $623,895 was sold by CARTER BRIAN N. 8,000 Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) shares with value of $441,923 were sold by THOMPSON J KENNETH. Shares for $181,609 were sold by LEWIS J CHRISTOPHER.

Barrett Asset Management Llc, which manages about $1.48 billion and $1.49 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co Com (NYSE:PG) by 3,034 shares to 99,443 shares, valued at $10.35 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cisco Sys Inc Com (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 17,710 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 541,652 shares, and cut its stake in Abbvie Inc Com (NYSE:ABBV).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.48 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 24 investors sold TTEK shares while 73 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 101 raised stakes. 44.84 million shares or 1.14% less from 45.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Thrivent Fin For Lutherans reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK). North Carolina-based Bancorp Of America Corporation De has invested 0% in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK). 3,854 are owned by M Securities. Van Eck Associate Corporation, New York-based fund reported 18,495 shares. Moody National Bank Division invested in 0% or 95 shares. Nordea Investment Mngmt has invested 0.01% in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK). 224 were reported by First Interstate State Bank. M&T Natl Bank holds 0% in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) or 4,377 shares. Great Lakes Limited Liability Company invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK). Ls Ltd Co holds 0.01% or 1,645 shares. Kbc Group Nv has 0.14% invested in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) for 291,204 shares. 82,562 were reported by Bessemer Grp. United Services Automobile Association holds 0% or 11,266 shares. Covenant Multifamily Offices invested in 0% or 240 shares. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers reported 417,866 shares.

More notable recent Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Experiences Big Inflow – Nasdaq” on July 31, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “IES Holdings Announces Fiscal 2019 Third Quarter Results Earnings Release Schedule – Yahoo Finance” published on July 26, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Tetra Tech, Inc. (TTEK) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 29, 2018 – Nasdaq” on November 28, 2018. More interesting news about Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here’s Why Shares in Tetra Tech Rocketed 51.7% So Far in 2019 – Yahoo Finance” published on July 09, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Experiences Big Outflow – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 10, 2019.

More notable recent Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Bank of America Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 16, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Host Of Earnings Loom With Beyond Meat, Apple Among Highlights Ahead Of Fed, Payrolls – Benzinga” published on July 29, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “Is BAC Stock Ready to Go to $40 or $20? – Investorplace.com” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Our Take On Bank of America Corporation’s (NYSE:BAC) CEO Salary – Yahoo Finance” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Bank Of America Reports Mixed Q2 Earnings – Benzinga” with publication date: July 17, 2019.

Analysts await Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) to report earnings on October, 21. They expect $0.69 EPS, up 4.55% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.66 per share. BAC’s profit will be $6.42B for 11.19 P/E if the $0.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.74 actual EPS reported by Bank of America Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.76% negative EPS growth.

Klingenstein Fields & Co Llc, which manages about $3.18B and $1.86B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 60,503 shares to 224,018 shares, valued at $26.42 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 3,823 shares in the quarter, for a total of 65,896 shares, and has risen its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 57 investors sold BAC shares while 577 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 474 raised stakes. 6.30 billion shares or 2.30% less from 6.44 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tocqueville Asset Management Lp holds 0.59% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 1.60 million shares. Wright Investors Inc reported 141,914 shares. Kemnay Advisory Svcs accumulated 0.24% or 39,901 shares. Murphy Pohlad Asset Mngmt Ltd owns 69,162 shares. 2.07M are held by Snow Cap Mgmt Lp. Moreover, Efg Asset Mgmt (Americas) Corporation has 0.08% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 10,004 shares. Mechanics Comml Bank Department invested in 0.44% or 70,412 shares. Wg Shaheen And Associate Dba Whitney And owns 24,448 shares. Bouchey Fincl Group owns 44,126 shares for 0.3% of their portfolio. Connecticut-based Massmutual Fsb Adv has invested 0% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Clark Cap Incorporated reported 1.71M shares or 1.12% of all its holdings. Quebec – Canada-based Fiera Cap has invested 0.02% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Parkside Bancorporation & Tru invested 0.27% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Pillar Pacific Capital Lc has invested 1.19% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Jaffetilchin Ptnrs Ltd accumulated 0.18% or 29,888 shares.