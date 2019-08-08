As Tetra Tech New Com (TTEK) Stock Price Rose, Barrett Asset Management Raised Stake; As Pacific Premier Bancorp (PPBI) Stock Price Rose, Holder Stieven Capital Advisors LP Increased Stake

Stieven Capital Advisors Lp increased its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp (PPBI) by 35.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stieven Capital Advisors Lp bought 154,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.06% . The hedge fund held 588,242 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.61 million, up from 433,442 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Pacific Premier Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.76B market cap company. The stock increased 2.75% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $29.13. About 144,746 shares traded. Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) has declined 14.28% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.28% the S&P500. Some Historical PPBI News: 22/05/2018 – PACIFIC PREMIER BANCORP INC – GRANDPOINT’S STOCKHOLDERS APPROVED PROPOSED DEAL BY WRITTEN CONSENT; 22/03/2018 – Pacific Premier Bancorp Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 09/05/2018 – Pacific Premier Bancorp Announces Participation in Upcoming Investor Conferences; 21/04/2018 – DJ Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PPBI); 15/05/2018 – Wellington Management Group LLP Exits Pacific Premier Bancorp; 16/05/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within Pacific Premier, EnLink Midstream, CENTENNIAL RES, Navistar International, National Fue; 09/03/2018 Pacific Premier Bancorp Volume Jumps Almost 10 Times Average; 01/05/2018 – Pacific Premier Bancorp 1Q EPS 60c; 28/03/2018 – Pacific Premier Bancorp Director Michael Pfau Won’t Stand for Re-Election; Board Size Reduced to 9 From 10; 15/03/2018 – Pacific Premier Bancorp Volume Jumps More Than Five Times Avg

Barrett Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Tetra Tech Inc New Com (TTEK) by 2.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barrett Asset Management Llc bought 10,785 shares as the company’s stock rose 24.43% . The institutional investor held 487,299 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.04M, up from 476,514 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barrett Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Tetra Tech Inc New Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.40B market cap company. The stock increased 3.60% or $2.79 during the last trading session, reaching $80.4. About 261,277 shares traded. Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) has risen 32.22% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.22% the S&P500. Some Historical TTEK News: 02/05/2018 – TETRA TECH 2Q NET REV. $532.4M, EST. $513.7M; 02/05/2018 – TETRA TECH 2Q ONGOING EPS 54C, EST. 51C; 02/05/2018 – Tetra Tech Sees 3Q Rev $525M-$555M; 23/04/2018 – Tetra Tech Releases Annual Sustainability Report Card and Announces Membership in UN Global Compact; 02/05/2018 – TETRA TECH SEES 3Q EPS 62C TO 68C, EST. 59C; 02/05/2018 – Tetra Tech Sees 3Q Adj EPS 62c-Adj EPS 68c; 02/05/2018 – Tetra Tech 2Q EPS 51c; 02/05/2018 – Tetra Tech Raises Dividend to 12c; 04/04/2018 Tetra Tech’s 10 Top-Valued Projects Dominated by LNG, NGCC Facilities, an Industrial Info News Alert; 02/05/2018 – Tetra Tech 2Q Rev $532M

Investors sentiment increased to 1.48 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 24 investors sold TTEK shares while 73 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 101 raised stakes. 44.84 million shares or 1.14% less from 45.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cornercap Invest Counsel accumulated 6,535 shares. 100,800 are owned by Swiss Financial Bank. Wells Fargo & Communication Mn holds 198,471 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Meeder Asset Mngmt holds 0% or 342 shares. The United Kingdom-based Legal And General Group Public Limited Liability has invested 0% in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK). Panagora Asset has 0% invested in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) for 4,394 shares. Los Angeles Equity Rech Incorporated accumulated 0.03% or 77,526 shares. Voya Inv Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 0.06% in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) or 413,638 shares. Pnc Services Gru has 0% invested in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK). Captrust Financial accumulated 5,399 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Ltd Partnership accumulated 138 shares. Columbus Circle Investors invested in 0.05% or 31,876 shares. Neuberger Berman Grp Inc Ltd Liability holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) for 482,940 shares. Invesco Ltd has invested 0.02% in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK). American International Grp Incorporated holds 0.01% or 41,863 shares in its portfolio.

Barrett Asset Management Llc, which manages about $1.48 billion and $1.49B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp Com (NYSE:XOM) by 4,739 shares to 505,086 shares, valued at $40.81 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Facebook Inc Cl A (NASDAQ:FB) by 9,520 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 180,998 shares, and cut its stake in Abbvie Inc Com (NYSE:ABBV).

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 sales for $659,833 activity. CARTER BRIAN N had sold 10,764 shares worth $623,895. LEWIS J CHRISTOPHER sold $181,609 worth of stock or 3,261 shares.

Stieven Capital Advisors Lp, which manages about $284.20 million and $547.47 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in 1St Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) by 59,560 shares to 142,440 shares, valued at $2.53 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Paypal Hldgs Inc by 13,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 97,400 shares, and cut its stake in Svb Finl Group (NASDAQ:SIVB).