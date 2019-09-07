As Tessco Technologies (TESS) Market Valuation Declined, Bridgeway Capital Management Has Increased Position by $676,500; Focused Investors Continues to Hold Position in Jpmorgan Chase & Co. (JPM)

Focused Investors Llc increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) by 0.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Focused Investors Llc bought 4,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 969,600 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $98.15M, up from 965,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Focused Investors Llc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $352.03 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $112.61. About 7.69 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 13/04/2018 – JPMorgan CFO Lake Says Bank Saw Strong Asset Inflows: TOPLive; 18/04/2018 – ECB’s Draghi to stay in opaque G30 club despite watchdog’s warning; 13/04/2018 – JP Morgan first-quarter profit easily tops expectations; 14/05/2018 – KB Home Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – Juniper Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 27/04/2018 – DISNEY IS SAID EYEING JPMORGAN AS ADVISER FOR SKY BIDS: FOX; 24/05/2018 – MEGGITT PLC MGGT.L : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 570P FROM 540P; 16/04/2018 – LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC LULU.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $107 FROM $95; 09/03/2018 – JPMorgan US Equity Adds D.R. Horton, Exits Costco; 16/05/2018 – BUNGE BIOENERGIA IPO WILL BE MANAGED BY ITAU BBA, JPMORGAN AND SANTANDER – DOCUMENT

Bridgeway Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Tessco Technologies Inc (TESS) by 90.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc bought 45,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 23.09% . The institutional investor held 95,100 shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.47M, up from 50,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Tessco Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $131.40M market cap company. The stock increased 2.12% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $15.42. About 64,852 shares traded. TESSCO Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TESS) has declined 17.07% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.07% the S&P500. Some Historical TESS News: 07/05/2018 – Tessco Keeps Quarter Dividend at 20c; 07/05/2018 – TESSCO TECHNOLOGIES INC – EXPECTS A LOWER OVERALL YEAR-OVER-YEAR GROSS MARGIN IN 2019; 14/03/2018 Tessco Announces Details for 2018 Tessco One Innovation Showcase & Conference; 10/04/2018 – Tessco Announces Tessco One Innovation Award Winners; 07/05/2018 – TESSCO TECHNOLOGIES INC – CURRENTLY ANTICIPATES YEAR-OVER-YEAR GROWTH IN REVENUE AND PROFITABILITY IN ITS FISCAL 2019; 07/05/2018 – Tessco Anticipates Yr-over-Yr Growth in Rev and Profitability for Fiscal 2019; 07/05/2018 – Tessco 4Q Rev $148.9M; 11/05/2018 – Tessco Wins Designation as Value-Added Distributor for Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise; 22/05/2018 – Tessco Earns TL 9000:2016 R(6) Certification for Quality, Processes; 22/04/2018 – DJ TESSCO Technologies Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TESS)

Bridgeway Capital Management Inc, which manages about $3.34 billion and $8.03B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dmc Global Inc by 14,700 shares to 13,200 shares, valued at $655,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 73,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.06 million shares, and cut its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.31 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 1.33 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 2 investors sold TESS shares while 14 reduced holdings. 7 funds opened positions while 14 raised stakes. 4.62 million shares or 0.10% less from 4.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Putnam Invs Ltd Liability Company invested in 0% or 19,743 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can has invested 0% in TESSCO Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TESS). Ls Inv Advsr Ltd Company has 675 shares. Moreover, Morgan Stanley has 0% invested in TESSCO Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TESS) for 12,296 shares. Northern Tru holds 0% or 46,825 shares. Crawford Investment Counsel accumulated 0.14% or 293,566 shares. Rbf Capital Lc owns 0.03% invested in TESSCO Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TESS) for 15,954 shares. Wedge Mgmt L LP Nc reported 54,444 shares stake. Brandywine Glob Investment Mngmt Llc holds 2,450 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Bailard has invested 0.01% in TESSCO Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TESS). Brown Advisory Incorporated holds 0% of its portfolio in TESSCO Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TESS) for 72,544 shares. Moreover, Acadian Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation has 0% invested in TESSCO Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TESS) for 24,575 shares. Deutsche Natl Bank Ag has 36,096 shares. Deprince Race Zollo Inc owns 867,508 shares. Bridgeway Mgmt Inc holds 95,100 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Qs Ltd reported 176,038 shares stake. Geode Management Limited Liability holds 1.11% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) or 42.33M shares. Horizon Investments Ltd Liability Company holds 11,869 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Cap Inc Ca holds 0.73% or 60,664 shares in its portfolio. Charter Co stated it has 0.86% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Edge Wealth Ltd holds 2.6% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) or 106,979 shares. Premier Asset Management Limited Liability owns 116,605 shares. Mycio Wealth Ptnrs Ltd has 27,815 shares. Cobblestone Capital Advisors Ltd Liability Ny invested 0.16% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Monroe Retail Bank And Trust Mi stated it has 15,105 shares. Research Investors accumulated 24.89M shares or 0.8% of the stock. Motley Fool Asset Mngmt Ltd holds 0.63% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) or 53,473 shares. Royal London Asset Limited has invested 0% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). 2,111 were reported by Inv Counsel. Btc Mngmt has 101,562 shares for 1.64% of their portfolio.

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 insider sales for $4.19 million activity.