As Tesla (TSLA) Valuation Rose, Discovery Capital Management Cut Stake by $19.10 Million; Genesis Asset Managers Llp Has Cut Holding in Weibo (WB) as Valuation Declined

Discovery Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Tesla Inc (TSLA) by 59.9% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Discovery Capital Management Llc sold 85,650 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.25% . The hedge fund held 57,350 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.82M, down from 143,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Discovery Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Tesla Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $40.73B market cap company. The stock increased 1.87% or $4.18 during the last trading session, reaching $227.39. About 8.46M shares traded or 18.15% up from the average. Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) has declined 16.74% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.74% the S&P500. Some Historical TSLA News: 29/03/2018 – Sam Ro: Exclusive video from inside Tesla; 14/05/2018 – Tesla crash may have triggered battery fire -Swiss firefighters; 31/03/2018 – Tesla says crash car was on autopilot; 15/05/2018 – TESLA: HAS NOT YET RECEIVED ANY DATA FROM CAR; 11/04/2018 – Electrek: Tesla is reportedly targeting Model Y production in November 2019, supply chain; 27/03/2018 – Moody’s: Outlook Reflects Likelihood Tesla Will Have to Undertake a Large, Near-Term Cap Raise to Refund Maturing Obligations and Avoid a Liquidity Short-fall; 09/05/2018 – NTSB-INVESTIGATION PRIMARILY FOCUS ON EMERGENCY RESPONSE IN RELATION TO ELECTRIC VEHICLE BATTERY FIRE, INCLUDING FIRE DEPARTMENT ACTIVITIES, TOWING OPERATIONS; 09/05/2018 – CtW Works With Union-Sponsored Pension Funds; Funds Are ‘Substantial’ Tesla Shareholders; 28/03/2018 – Correction to ‘Tesla Bonds Reach New Low’; 15/05/2018 – Leaked email says Tesla may have huge burst of Model 3 production this week

Genesis Asset Managers Llp decreased its stake in Weibo Corp (WB) by 87.17% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Genesis Asset Managers Llp sold 3.00 million shares as the company’s stock declined 42.35% . The institutional investor held 440,896 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $19.20 million, down from 3.44M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Genesis Asset Managers Llp who had been investing in Weibo Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.50B market cap company. The stock increased 2.33% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $46.67. About 792,118 shares traded. Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB) has declined 52.29% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 52.29% the S&P500. Some Historical WB News: 04/04/2018 – THERE WON’T BE A WINNER IN TRADE WAR: XINHUA WEIBO COMMENTARY; 24/05/2018 – Chinese internet firm Sina plans secondary listing in HK; 09/05/2018 – WEIBO CORP – AVERAGE DAUS HAD A NET ADDITION OF ABOUT 30 MLN USERS YEAR OVER YEAR AND REACHED 184 MLN IN MARCH 2018; 24/05/2018 – REFILE-Chinese internet firm Sina plans secondary listing in HK; 24/05/2018 – SINA CORP SINA.O PLANNING SECONDARY LISTING IN HONG KONG, LIKELY TO TAKE PLACE IN Q4; 26/04/2018 – Weibo Files its Annual Report on Form 20-F; 09/05/2018 – WEIBO 1Q ADJ EPS 50C, EST. 47C; 28/05/2018 – China’s Weibo microblogging site deletes posts by embassies, says report; 16/04/2018 – But after backlash from Weibo users, the company backtracked; 15/04/2018 – `I Am Gay, Not a Pervert’: Furor Erupts in China as Sina Weibo Bans Gay Content

Analysts await Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB) to report earnings on November, 27. They expect $0.68 EPS, down 6.85% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.73 per share. WB’s profit will be $153.03M for 17.16 P/E if the $0.68 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.46 actual EPS reported by Weibo Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 47.83% EPS growth.

More notable recent Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Weibo Expands Its Ecosystem With an Instagram Clone – Yahoo Finance” on September 04, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “7 Tech Stocks You Should Avoid Now – Investorplace.com” published on September 13, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “Weibo Stock Has Rallied – Investorplace.com” on September 11, 2019. More interesting news about Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Shareholders Are Thrilled That The Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) Share Price Increased 112% – Yahoo Finance” published on August 22, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Weibo Corporation (WB) Q4 Earnings & Revenues Beat, Up Y/Y – Nasdaq” with publication date: March 06, 2019.

Genesis Asset Managers Llp, which manages about $36.75B and $3.53B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Liberty Latin America Class C by 851,500 shares to 12.27M shares, valued at $210.98 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in 58.Com Inc (NYSE:WUBA) by 122,911 shares in the quarter, for a total of 7.97 million shares, and has risen its stake in Yandex N V (NASDAQ:YNDX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.10, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 34 investors sold WB shares while 52 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 44.98 million shares or 2.67% more from 43.81 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Kbc Group Inc Nv reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB). Dsm Ltd has invested 0% in Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB). Platinum Investment Mngmt has 3.10 million shares for 3.17% of their portfolio. 19,600 were accumulated by Kenmare Prtn. Wolverine Asset Mgmt Limited Co accumulated 137,319 shares. Nordea Investment Ab stated it has 88,266 shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh reported 0.03% in Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB). Ny State Common Retirement Fund stated it has 87,538 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec owns 363,043 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 3,533 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Moore Capital Limited Partnership has 200,000 shares. Pictet Asset Mngmt owns 80,620 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust Bk Corporation holds 26,481 shares. Css Ltd Liability Il holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB) for 2,000 shares. State Street holds 1.21 million shares.

Analysts await Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $-1.40 earnings per share, down 180.00% or $3.15 from last year’s $1.75 per share. After $-2.31 actual earnings per share reported by Tesla, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -39.39% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 103 investors sold TSLA shares while 146 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 175 raised stakes. 84.70 million shares or 2.45% less from 86.83 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Primecap Management Co Ca reported 0.25% of its portfolio in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). Pathstone Family Office Limited Co holds 0.01% or 245 shares. Employees Retirement System Of Ohio has 83,263 shares. Sequoia Fin Llc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) for 1,021 shares. Neuberger Berman Gp Lc holds 0.02% or 78,581 shares in its portfolio. Atwood And Palmer has 75 shares. Natixis invested in 0.04% or 20,780 shares. Northcoast Asset Mgmt Lc reported 0.03% stake. Jpmorgan Chase And Co owns 520,141 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Polaris Greystone Group Ltd Liability reported 1,513 shares. Scotia holds 0.01% or 2,932 shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd invested in 1,993 shares. Moreover, Parsons Capital Mgmt Inc Ri has 0.06% invested in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). Bb&T Corporation has invested 0% in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). Voya Invest Management Ltd Llc reported 16,500 shares stake.

Discovery Capital Management Llc, which manages about $37.50B and $1.05B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (Call) (NYSE:BABA) by 87,100 shares to 170,000 shares, valued at $28.81M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alphabet Inc by 25,400 shares in the quarter, for a total of 32,270 shares, and has risen its stake in Ziopharm Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:ZIOP).

Since May 2, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 sales for $25.31 million activity. $79,816 worth of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) shares were bought by Wilson-Thompson Kathleen. DENHOLM ROBYN M bought $232,720 worth of stock or 1,000 shares.