As Tesla (TSLA) Stock Value Rose, Jasper Ridge Partners LP Has Decreased by $44.52 Million Its Holding; Hillhouse Capital Management LTD Has Cut Its Position in Enstar Group Limited (ESGR) by $94.02 Million as Stock Rose

Jasper Ridge Partners Lp decreased its stake in Tesla Inc (TSLA) by 98.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jasper Ridge Partners Lp sold 159,005 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.25% . The hedge fund held 2,271 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $636,000, down from 161,276 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jasper Ridge Partners Lp who had been investing in Tesla Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $40.04 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.93% or $2.13 during the last trading session, reaching $227.45. About 4.13M shares traded. Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) has declined 16.74% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.74% the S&P500. Some Historical TSLA News: 02/04/2018 – Tesla is shuffling its leadership after reportedly missing its first-quarter Model 3 production targets; 17/05/2018 – Elon Musk says Tesla crashes shouldn’t be front-page news because there are more human-driven fatalities. That’s not an accurate comparison. Breaking down the stats that Elon Musk and his self-driving-car cohorts use to say their vehicles are safer; 04/04/2018 – Tesla is the auto manufacturer most vulnerable in the event of a U.S. trade war with China; 12/04/2018 – Keith Naughton: SCOOP: @Tesla Was Kicked Off Fatal #ModelX Crash Probe by Federal Investigators at @NTSB $TSLA @AlanLevin1…; 25/04/2018 – Tesla can help China’s electric car market grow bigger and stronger, says start-up WM Motors; 14/03/2018 – CNBC REPORT ON TESLA CITES CURRENT, FORMER EMPLOYEES; 02/05/2018 – Tesla Releases First Quarter 2018 Financial Results; 29/03/2018 – This is a ‘critical time’ for Tesla, says Moody’s analyst who downgraded its credit rating; 26/04/2018 – Tesla has over 300 Chinese startups hot on its tail; 03/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Wall St ends choppy day lower

Hillhouse Capital Management Ltd decreased its stake in Enstar Group Limited (ESGR) by 31.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hillhouse Capital Management Ltd sold 543,487 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The hedge fund held 1.20 million shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $209.56 million, down from 1.75M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hillhouse Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Enstar Group Limited for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.88B market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $1.7 during the last trading session, reaching $184.55. About 88,878 shares traded or 26.03% up from the average. Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR) has declined 15.70% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.70% the S&P500.

Hillhouse Capital Management Ltd, which manages about $11.07B and $2.40B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 34,800 shares to 59,092 shares, valued at $21.07 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alphabet Inc by 6,439 shares in the quarter, for a total of 13,118 shares, and has risen its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1.41 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $-1.40 EPS, down 180.00% or $3.15 from last year’s $1.75 per share. After $-2.31 actual EPS reported by Tesla, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -39.39% EPS growth.

Jasper Ridge Partners Lp, which manages about $10.88B and $2.35 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VOO) by 6,292 shares to 69,090 shares, valued at $17.93 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IEMG) by 53,100 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.59M shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IVV).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.53, from 1.46 in 2018Q4.

