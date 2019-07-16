As Tesla (TSLA) Stock Value Declined, Shareholder Jasper Ridge Partners LP Trimmed by $44.52 Million Its Holding; As Royal Caribbean Cruises LTD (RCL) Valuation Rose, Holder Eastern Bank Has Cut Holding by $10.44 Million

Eastern Bank decreased its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (RCL) by 96.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eastern Bank sold 91,562 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.03% with the market. The institutional investor held 2,886 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $330,000, down from 94,448 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eastern Bank who had been investing in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.66 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.46% or $2.71 during the last trading session, reaching $112.85. About 3.09 million shares traded or 90.73% up from the average. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) has risen 15.53% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.10% the S&P500. Some Historical RCL News: 20/04/2018 – Royal Caribbean To Hold Conference Call On First Quarter 2018 Earnings; 15/05/2018 – Azamara Club Cruises® Unveils 2020 ltineraries; 19/03/2018 – CTRIP, ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES TO END SKYSEA JV; 26/04/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES LTD – FULL YEAR ADJUSTED EARNINGS GUIDANCE IS INCREASED BY $0.15 TO A RANGE OF $8.70 TO $8.90 PER SHARE; 26/04/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES LTD QTRLY ADJUSTED EARNINGS OF $1.09 PER SHARE; 26/04/2018 – Royal Caribbean Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.85-Adj EPS $1.90; 09/05/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES DECLARES DIV,: $1B SHR REPURCHASE; 26/04/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN 1Q ADJ EPS $1.09, EST. 97C; 15/03/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN TO INVEST $200M IN COCOCAY PROPERTY; 19/03/2018 – RCL NAMES ADAM GOLDSTEIN AS VICE CHAIRMAN, RECOGNIZING DECADES

Jasper Ridge Partners Lp decreased its stake in Tesla Inc (TSLA) by 98.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jasper Ridge Partners Lp sold 159,005 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.73% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 2,271 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $636,000, down from 161,276 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jasper Ridge Partners Lp who had been investing in Tesla Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.17 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.44% or $8.42 during the last trading session, reaching $253.5. About 11.00 million shares traded. Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) has declined 20.56% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.99% the S&P500. Some Historical TSLA News: 22/05/2018 – Consumer Reports to retest Tesla Model 3 after brake fix; 04/04/2018 – Tesla and China trade war: Elon Musk has tough tariff riddle to solve; 29/03/2018 – Tesla Flashes Warnings Signs to Credit Investors (Video); 25/04/2018 – Mapbox Hires Former Tesla Autopilot Designer to Rethink Driverless-Car Maps; 03/05/2018 – Elon Musk Taps Brakes on Tesla’s Model Y After 3’s ‘Production Hell’; 30/05/2018 – Tesla Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – NTSB SAYS DOES NOT, AT THIS TIME, ANTICIPATE AUTOPILOT BEING A PART OF INVESTIGATION; 03/05/2018 – Hedge fund heaps criticism on Tesla after Musk’s conference call; 17/04/2018 – Tech Today: Apple’s Low-Profit Services, Souring on Facebook, Tesla Hits Pause — Barron’s Blog; 13/04/2018 – Tesla booted from investigation into fatal Autopilot crash. Via @verge:

Since February 5, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 2 sales for $1.11 billion activity. $554.74 million worth of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) was sold by Wilhelmsen Arne Alexander on Tuesday, February 5. Another trade for 4.80 million shares valued at $554.74M was made by A WILHELMSEN A S on Tuesday, February 5.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.58 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.73, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 37 investors sold RCL shares while 148 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 201 raised stakes. 145.71 million shares or 2.42% more from 142.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1832 Asset Mngmt Lp, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 400 shares. Macroview Investment Limited Company invested in 100 shares. Hartford Management has 0% invested in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) for 105 shares. Fiduciary Trust Com accumulated 0.01% or 2,113 shares. Nuwave Inv Limited Liability Company holds 0.15% or 1,075 shares in its portfolio. New York-based Tiedemann Advsrs Limited Liability Com has invested 0.05% in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL). Retail Bank holds 0.01% or 5,089 shares. Whittier Of Nevada Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) for 514 shares. Alps Incorporated accumulated 4,215 shares. Nippon Life Global Americas has invested 0.2% of its portfolio in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL). Parametric Portfolio Associates Ltd Co has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL). Spirit Of America Mgmt Ny reported 0.01% stake. Intrust Comml Bank Na has 2,754 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Mgmt Va invested in 3.4% or 108,052 shares. Telemus Cap Ltd Liability Corp, a Michigan-based fund reported 48,989 shares.

Analysts await Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $2.48 earnings per share, up 9.25% or $0.21 from last year’s $2.27 per share. RCL’s profit will be $519.93 million for 11.38 P/E if the $2.48 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.31 actual earnings per share reported by Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 89.31% EPS growth.

Eastern Bank, which manages about $1.49B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 7,630 shares to 29,523 shares, valued at $3.66M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Blackrock Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 4,124 shares in the quarter, for a total of 38,798 shares, and has risen its stake in A T & T Inc (NYSE:T).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.53, from 1.46 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 96 investors sold TSLA shares while 158 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 179 raised stakes. 86.83 million shares or 10.41% less from 96.91 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. North Star Investment Mngmt, Illinois-based fund reported 272 shares. Charles Schwab Invest holds 0.06% or 322,584 shares. Comerica National Bank & Trust holds 0.01% or 5,868 shares in its portfolio. Keybank Natl Association Oh stated it has 0% in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). Vista Ptnrs holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) for 727 shares. Korea-based Korea Corp has invested 0.04% in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). Regentatlantic Capital Lc reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). Goldman Sachs Incorporated holds 1.78M shares. Nelson Roberts Inv Advsr Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). L S Advisors holds 0.04% or 1,101 shares. Buffington Mohr Mcneal holds 0% or 20 shares in its portfolio. Security National Trust reported 0% in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). Credit Agricole S A has 0.12% invested in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). Aviva Public Limited holds 0.1% or 51,820 shares. Dsam Prns (London) Limited stated it has 0.72% of its portfolio in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA).

Analysts await Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $-1.63 EPS, up 61.37% or $2.59 from last year’s $-4.22 per share. After $-4.10 actual EPS reported by Tesla, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -60.24% EPS growth.

Jasper Ridge Partners Lp, which manages about $10.88 billion and $2.35B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tpi Composites Inc by 21,765 shares to 43,183 shares, valued at $1.24 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Service Now Inc (NYSE:NOW) by 46,856 shares in the quarter, for a total of 82,730 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Tax Managed Intl Fd (VEA).

Since January 16, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 3 sales for $19.75 million activity. $305,420 worth of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) shares were sold by Guillen Jerome M. The insider Gracias Antonio J. sold 16,780 shares worth $5.84 million. Musk Elon bought $25.00 million worth of stock. 15,000 shares were sold by Straubel Jeffrey B, worth $4.40 million on Monday, January 28.

