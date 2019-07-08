As Tesla (TSLA) Stock Value Declined, Shareholder Gvo Asset Management LTD Decreased Its Position by $6.81 Million; Pan American Silver (PAAS) Holding Raised by Slate Path Capital Lp

Slate Path Capital Lp increased its stake in Pan American Silver Corp (PAAS) by 665.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Slate Path Capital Lp bought 1.79 million shares as the company’s stock declined 21.69% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 2.06 million shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.30M, up from 269,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Slate Path Capital Lp who had been investing in Pan American Silver Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.65 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.70% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $12.82. About 1.14 million shares traded. Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) has declined 37.22% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PAAS News: 25/05/2018 – PAN AMERICAN SILVER: DOLORES MINE IN MEXICO IS RUNNING NORMALLY; 16/04/2018 – Pan-American Life Insurance Group Announces New Global Benefits Structure and Leadership; 09/05/2018 – PAN AMERICAN SILVER 1Q ADJ. BASIC EPS 20C, EST. 15C; 27/03/2018 – PAN AMERICAN ENERGY WINS MEXICO OIL BLOCK 31 IN AUCTION; 10/05/2018 – Pan American Silver announces results of Annual General and Special Shareholders Meeting; 29/05/2018 – PAN AMERICAN’S DOLORES MINE OPERATING AT 75%: CHIHUAHUA GOVT; 03/04/2018 – Selecta Biosciences to Present Updated Clinical Phase 2 Data of Lead Candidate SEL-212 at the Pan American League of Associatio; 12/04/2018 – White House: President Donald J. Trump Proclaims April 14, 2018, as Pan American Day and April 8 through April 14, 2018, as Pan; 27/04/2018 – PAN AMERICAN SILVER – OPERATIONS AT HUARON MINE SUSPENDED SINCE APRIL 24, AS A RESULT OF ROAD BLOCKADES BY MEMBERS OF NEARBY HUAYLLAY COMMUNITY; 28/05/2018 – PAN AMERICAN SILVER CITES RECENT SECURITY INCIDENTS

Gvo Asset Management Ltd decreased its stake in Tesla Inc (TSLA) by 54.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gvo Asset Management Ltd sold 24,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.73% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 20,000 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.60 million, down from 44,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gvo Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Tesla Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $41.22B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.77% or $1.8 during the last trading session, reaching $231.3. About 4.24 million shares traded. Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) has declined 20.56% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.99% the S&P500. Some Historical TSLA News: 22/05/2018 – College students apply for more entry-level jobs at IBM, JP Morgan, Amazon and Tesla than at any other companies; 25/05/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive – Tesla flies in new battery production line for Gigafactory; 27/03/2018 – Tesla defends Autopilot record after Feds launch investigation into fatal crash; 01/04/2018 – NTSB `UNHAPPY’ TESLA DISCLOSED FATAL-CRASH DETAILS: SPOKESMAN; 11/05/2018 – Tesla: Doug Field Taking Time Off to ‘Recharge,’ Spend Time With Family; 03/05/2018 – Is Musk Unhinged, And Other Questions for Cash-Constrained Tesla; 02/05/2018 – Tesla Continues to Burn Through Cash; 26/04/2018 – Elon Musk has a lot going on. And it may be coming at the expense of Tesla. via @cnbctech; 29/05/2018 – Sixt CEO says efforts to push electric cars are a political mistake; 02/05/2018 – Elon Musk’s Most Dumbfounding Moments on Tesla’s Earnings Call

Slate Path Capital Lp, which manages about $4.31 billion and $1.23 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vaneck Vectors Etf Tr by 1.55M shares to 4.82M shares, valued at $107.95M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.53, from 1.46 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 96 investors sold TSLA shares while 158 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 179 raised stakes. 86.83 million shares or 10.41% less from 96.91 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ww Invsts holds 9.42 million shares or 0.64% of its portfolio. Malaga Cove Ltd Company owns 0.32% invested in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) for 1,872 shares. Bank Hapoalim Bm holds 1,573 shares. Whitnell And Com, a Illinois-based fund reported 100 shares. First Mercantile Trust holds 0.23% in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) or 3,500 shares. Polaris Greystone Gru Ltd Liability holds 0.02% in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) or 1,013 shares. Ipg Invest Ltd, California-based fund reported 17,308 shares. Ubs Oconnor Limited Liability Co holds 0% or 72,501 shares in its portfolio. Arrow Finance Corp owns 1,434 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage owns 0% invested in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) for 335,427 shares. Johnson Fincl holds 130 shares. Trust Commerce Of Vermont holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) for 1,446 shares. California-based Aperio Group Inc Lc has invested 0.05% in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). Caprock Group Incorporated Incorporated reported 0.12% of its portfolio in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). First Advsr LP owns 119,461 shares.

Gvo Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $114.18 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Coca Cola European Partners by 17,500 shares to 60,000 shares, valued at $3.10M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.