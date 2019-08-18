As Tesla (TSLA) Stock Rose, Shareholder Jasper Ridge Partners LP Cut Holding; As Occidental Petroleum (OXY) Valuation Declined, Holder Wunderlich Capital Managemnt Cut Holding

Jasper Ridge Partners Lp decreased its stake in Tesla Inc (TSLA) by 98.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jasper Ridge Partners Lp sold 159,005 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.25% . The hedge fund held 2,271 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $636,000, down from 161,276 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jasper Ridge Partners Lp who had been investing in Tesla Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $39.40 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.99% or $4.3 during the last trading session, reaching $219.94. About 5.21M shares traded. Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) has declined 16.74% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.74% the S&P500. Some Historical TSLA News: 15/05/2018 – Morgan Stanley is getting more negative over the profitability of Tesla’s Model 3 electric car and its production issues; 02/05/2018 – TeslaCharts: $TSLA source use Q/Q change… Explains cash burn; 27/03/2018 – NTSB Probing Fatal Tesla Crash; 29/03/2018 – Instinet’s Shah Says Tesla Has Tremendous Momentum in Electric Vehicles (Video); 02/05/2018 – Tesla 1Q Energy Generation And Storage Revenue $410 Million; 26/04/2018 – Tesla’s Autopilot Hit With More Turmoil as Leader Departs for Intel; 25/04/2018 – Tesla-Inspired Japanese Pond Scum Venture Bets Big on Jet Fuel; 28/03/2018 – Tesla Shareholders Notch Victory In Ongoing Suit Over SolarCity Acquisition — MarketWatch; 02/05/2018 – Tesla Releases First Quarter 2018 Financial Results; 11/05/2018 – ABC News: Tesla faces 4th federal investigation in latest setback

Wunderlich Capital Managemnt decreased its stake in Occidental Petroleum (OXY) by 63.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt sold 11,048 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.65% . The institutional investor held 6,412 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $424,000, down from 17,460 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt who had been investing in Occidental Petroleum for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $39.87B market cap company. The stock increased 1.39% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $44.57. About 8.51M shares traded. Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) has declined 38.35% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.35% the S&P500. Some Historical OXY News: 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N SAYS PRODUCTION FORECAST ASSUMES $63/BARREL WTI OIL PRICE CLc1 AND $67 BRENT PRICE LCOc1 FOR REST OF YEAR; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM SEES 2018 OIL & GAS SEGMENT TOTAL PRODUCTION OF 645 — 665 MBOED; 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL WILL LOOK AT BUYBACKS AS LONG AS OIL OVER $60/BBL; 29/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N : CAPITAL ONE SECURITIES RAISES TO OVERWEIGHT FROM EQUALWEIGHT; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL SEES 2Q TOTAL OIL & GAS PRODUCTION 628–648 MBOED; 27/03/2018 – OCCIDENTAL TO LIFT INGLESIDE EXPORT CAPACITY TO 750K B/D; 21/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $87 FROM $71; 08/05/2018 – Occidental Petroleum 1Q EPS 92c; 27/03/2018 – Occidental sees Permian shale unit at breakeven by third quarter; 08/05/2018 – Occidental Petroleum 1Q Core Income $708 Millio

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 60 investors sold OXY shares while 293 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 310 raised stakes. 590.78 million shares or 2.87% less from 608.26 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Washington Company invested in 68,107 shares or 0.23% of the stock. Perella Weinberg Prns Cap Management Limited Partnership holds 0.08% or 26,101 shares. Massmutual Tru Communications Fsb Adv accumulated 1,847 shares or 0% of the stock. Btc Mgmt has invested 0.24% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Tompkins Corp reported 36,197 shares. Hyman Charles D stated it has 14,695 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. 6,325 were reported by Glenview Retail Bank Dept. Group Inc Inc, New York-based fund reported 352,253 shares. Washington Tru Bankshares reported 9,543 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj holds 0.18% or 6,000 shares in its portfolio. 3,570 were accumulated by Rathbone Brothers Public Ltd. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec has 199,805 shares. Neuberger Berman Group Incorporated Ltd Liability Corporation, a New York-based fund reported 1.19 million shares. The California-based Bingham Osborn Scarborough Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.03% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Moors Cabot Inc stated it has 12,208 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings.

Since June 10, 2019, it had 10 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $5.60 million activity. POLADIAN AVEDICK BARUYR bought 5,000 shares worth $243,850. KLESSE WILLIAM R bought 5,000 shares worth $224,800. Vangolen Glenn M. also bought $242,650 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) on Tuesday, June 11. Batchelder Eugene L. had bought 9,100 shares worth $437,790 on Monday, June 10. Hollub Vicki A. had bought 37,460 shares worth $1.80M. The insider Brown Oscar K bought 15,000 shares worth $724,200.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.53, from 1.46 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 96 investors sold TSLA shares while 158 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 179 raised stakes. 86.83 million shares or 10.41% less from 96.91 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The New York-based Silvercrest Asset Gru Limited Liability Com has invested 0% in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). Susquehanna Grp Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0.02% or 209,294 shares. National Bank Hapoalim Bm owns 1,573 shares. Baker Avenue Asset Mngmt LP invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). Wealth Architects Lc has 0.08% invested in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) for 923 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers invested in 471 shares. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0.08% or 145,911 shares. Bb&T has 0% invested in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) for 855 shares. Grimes And Company holds 0.03% or 1,151 shares in its portfolio. Bb&T Lc stated it has 3,510 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. 119,461 are owned by First Trust Lp. Regions Financial invested 0.01% in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). Sterling Global Strategies Ltd Co invested 1.85% in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). Fred Alger Mgmt has invested 0% of its portfolio in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). Grp Incorporated Incorporated stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA).

Analysts await Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $-0.01 EPS, down 100.57% or $1.76 from last year’s $1.75 per share. After $-2.31 actual EPS reported by Tesla, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -99.57% EPS growth.