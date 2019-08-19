As Tesla (TSLA) Stock Rose, Daiwa Sb Investments LTD Has Boosted Position; Dana Investment Advisors Stake In Cintas (CTAS) Was Has Upped

Dana Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in Cintas Corp (CTAS) by 1334.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dana Investment Advisors Inc bought 20,839 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.54% . The institutional investor held 22,400 shares of the apparel company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.53 million, up from 1,561 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Cintas Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.27B market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $1.64 during the last trading session, reaching $266.04. About 15,832 shares traded. Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) has risen 28.47% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.47% the S&P500. Some Historical CTAS News: 13/03/2018 Cintas Canada Seeks Washrooms that Wow for the Annual Canada’s Best Restroom Contest®; 12/04/2018 – One Week Left to Vote in 2018 Cintas Janitor of the Year Contest; 24/05/2018 – Cintas at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Northcoast Research Today; 22/03/2018 – Cintas 3Q Net $302.1M; 30/04/2018 – Cintas Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/03/2018 – CINTAS 3Q EPS CONT OPS $2.66; 25/04/2018 – Cintas Distribution Center in Reno Earns TRUE Certification for Zero Waste Initiatives; 10/04/2018 – Tracking Thrilling Thrones: Cintas Seeks Nominations for Annual America’s Best Restroom® Contest; 19/03/2018 – Cintas Introduces Top 10 Finalists in Fifth Annual Nationwide Janitor of the Year Contest; 19/03/2018 – Cintas Corporation Selected as Inaugural Recipient of Evoqua Water Sustainability Award

Daiwa Sb Investments Ltd increased its stake in Tesla Inc (TSLA) by 52.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Daiwa Sb Investments Ltd bought 10,002 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.25% . The institutional investor held 29,209 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.17M, up from 19,207 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Daiwa Sb Investments Ltd who had been investing in Tesla Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $39.97B market cap company. The stock increased 1.46% or $3.21 during the last trading session, reaching $223.15. About 832,156 shares traded. Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) has declined 16.74% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.74% the S&P500. Some Historical TSLA News: 02/04/2018 – Elon Musk fires back at report that a Tesla Model 3 shakeup is underway; 27/03/2018 – Moody’s Pushes Tesla Debt Deeper Into Junk Territory; 20/03/2018 – KfW IPEX Finances Neoen Australian Wind Farm With Tesla Battery; 12/04/2018 – Federal agency says it booted Tesla from crash probe. Tesla denies, will complain to Congress; 09/03/2018 – Auto Industry’s Cure for Electric Car Blues: Be More Like Tesla; 14/05/2018 – The self-driving unit of Alphabet has pulled away from some of its autonomous driving rivals in recent months, as Uber and Tesla have each faced reports of costly and even fatal accidents; 28/03/2018 – “Tesla Motors, Inc. – SEC Investigation Update” Access to this report is now free. It shows @ProbesReporter full research history on the company, including history of undisclosed SEC probes; 23/05/2018 – Tech Today: Tesla’s Brakes, Amazon’s AI, Hewlett’s Cash Flow — Barron’s Blog; 15/05/2018 – TESLA: HAS NOT YET RECEIVED ANY DATA FROM CAR; 11/05/2018 – TESLA ENGINEERING CHIEF DOUG FIELD TAKING A BREAK FROM COMPANY

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.38, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 30 investors sold CTAS shares while 167 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 177 raised stakes. 68.09 million shares or 2.92% less from 70.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Boothbay Fund Management Limited Liability Co, a New York-based fund reported 15,281 shares. The Massachusetts-based Colony Grp Incorporated has invested 0.03% in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS). 66,528 are owned by Comml Bank Of Montreal Can. Cap Management Assocs accumulated 3,000 shares or 0.94% of the stock. Raymond James Fincl Serv Advsrs has 0.01% invested in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS). Goldman Sachs Grp accumulated 0.04% or 619,073 shares. First Midwest Bancorporation Tru Division accumulated 2,028 shares. 907 were reported by First Personal Svcs. Zeke Cap owns 2,767 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. 38,906 were reported by International Grp Inc. De Burlo Group Inc holds 0.1% or 2,400 shares in its portfolio. Dimensional Fund Advisors Ltd Partnership reported 463,806 shares. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Ca invested in 28,971 shares. Martingale Asset Ltd Partnership reported 3,907 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Barr E S owns 1,000 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio.

Dana Investment Advisors Inc, which manages about $4.48 billion and $2.12 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in The Trade Desk Inc by 42,590 shares to 24,632 shares, valued at $4.88 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 8,331 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 250,227 shares, and cut its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH).

Since May 2, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $25.31 million activity. $79,816 worth of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) shares were bought by Wilson-Thompson Kathleen. $25.00M worth of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) was bought by Musk Elon.

Daiwa Sb Investments Ltd, which manages about $47.22 billion and $505.52M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 1,670 shares to 5,450 shares, valued at $1.04 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Invitae Corp by 181,078 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 138,334 shares, and cut its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).