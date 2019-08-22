As Tesla (TSLA) Stock Price Rose, Daiwa Securities Group Has Lifted Holding by $7.16 Million; Ejf Capital Position in Assured Guaranty LTD (AGO) Has Upped by $8.37 Million

Daiwa Securities Group Inc increased its stake in Tesla (TSLA) by 921.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Daiwa Securities Group Inc bought 25,648 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.25% . The institutional investor held 28,430 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.96 million, up from 2,782 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc who had been investing in Tesla for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $39.56B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.23% or $5.03 during the last trading session, reaching $220.83. About 7.80M shares traded. Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) has declined 16.74% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.74% the S&P500. Some Historical TSLA News: 15/05/2018 – Paritosh Bansal: Tesla plans six-day stoppage at factory for assembly line fixes; 31/03/2018 – Seems like all of the chatter about this $TSLA X crash is about Autopilot. What about the apparent lack of structural integrity? It looks like the entire front was shorn off by a giant can opener; 11/05/2018 – TESLA SPOKESMAN COMMENTS ON FIELD IN AN EMAIL; 21/03/2018 – Elon Musk doesn’t have to stay CEO to get a $50 billion payout from Tesla; 03/04/2018 – Tesla is facing an ‘existential crisis,’ says market watcher; 12/05/2018 – Matthew Schwall Had Been Tesla’s Main Contact With U.S. Safety Regulators; 12/05/2018 – Kim’s `Gracious Gesture’; Tesla Departures: Saturday Wrap; 10/05/2018 – In the U.S., Panasonic and Tesla are investing up to $5 billion over the next two years in Tesla’s Nevada-based Gigafactory 1; 04/04/2018 – Tesla is the auto manufacturer most vulnerable in event of a U.S. trade war with China; 13/04/2018 – Musk Doubles Down on Claim Tesla Is All-Clear on Cash in Tweet

Ejf Capital Llc increased its stake in Assured Guaranty Ltd (AGO) by 336.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ejf Capital Llc bought 190,232 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.14% . The hedge fund held 246,781 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.96M, up from 56,549 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ejf Capital Llc who had been investing in Assured Guaranty Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.34B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.95% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $43.98. About 587,387 shares traded or 5.23% up from the average. Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) has risen 15.67% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.67% the S&P500. Some Historical AGO News: 02/05/2018 – Assured Guaranty Ltd. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.16 per Common Share; 28/03/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY RESPONDS TO PUERTO RICO’S REVISED FISCAL PLANS; 23/04/2018 – SOHN CONFERENCE: DAVID EINHORN OF GREENLIGHT CAPITAL SAYS HE IS SHORT BOND INSURER ASSURED GUARANTY AGO.N; 23/05/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY FILED AN ADVERSARY COMPLAINT VS PUERTO RICO; 23/05/2018 – Assured Guaranty Asserts Oversight Board Developed Plan That Violates PROMESA and U.S. Constitution; 23/04/2018 – Assured Guaranty Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/03/2018 – CORRECTED-Hartford pushes deal for Connecticut to pay city’s debt; 23/04/2018 – Assured Guaranty Says It’s Well Reserved for Its Municipal Exposures; 23/05/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY REAFFIRMS INVITATION TO TALKS WITH PUERTO RICO; 28/03/2018 – Assured Guaranty Responds to Puerto Rico’s Latest Revised Fiscal Plans

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.13, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 24 investors sold AGO shares while 97 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 66 raised stakes. 92.97 million shares or 0.68% less from 93.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California Public Employees Retirement Sys invested in 393,722 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Seizert Capital Prtn Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 2.31% of its portfolio in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO). Pnc Svcs Grp Inc Inc invested 0% of its portfolio in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO). Thrivent For Lutherans stated it has 3.61M shares or 0.5% of all its holdings. First Quadrant Limited Partnership Ca stated it has 0.1% of its portfolio in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO). Ejf Capital Limited Liability accumulated 246,781 shares. World Asset, a Michigan-based fund reported 7,024 shares. Bessemer Group holds 117 shares. Diamond Hill Cap holds 0.03% or 120,745 shares in its portfolio. Ny State Common Retirement Fund holds 248,236 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO). Nomura reported 123,584 shares. Fmr Ltd Llc accumulated 83,788 shares. Kbc Gru Nv, a Belgium-based fund reported 66,366 shares. Envestnet Asset Mgmt holds 0% or 25,280 shares in its portfolio.

Ejf Capital Llc, which manages about $7.64B and $837.71 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cnb Finl Corp Pa (NASDAQ:CCNE) by 16,820 shares to 41,221 shares, valued at $1.04M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fnb Corp Pa (NYSE:FNB) by 1.19M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.39M shares, and cut its stake in First Ctzns Bancshares Inc N (NASDAQ:FCNCA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.53, from 1.46 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 96 investors sold TSLA shares while 158 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 179 raised stakes. 86.83 million shares or 10.41% less from 96.91 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ingalls And Snyder Ltd Liability Company reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). Evergreen Cap Limited Liability invested in 0.03% or 1,043 shares. Rmb Cap Ltd Liability holds 723 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Captrust Advisors holds 0.04% or 3,542 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Evercore Wealth Limited Liability has 0.03% invested in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). Birinyi Inc owns 800 shares or 0.1% of their US portfolio. D E Shaw owns 800 shares. Voya Management Ltd Llc, Georgia-based fund reported 16,572 shares. Moreover, Winslow Evans And Crocker has 0% invested in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) for 18 shares. Hanson Mcclain Inc has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). 9,344 were reported by M&T National Bank & Trust. Discovery Cap Limited Liability Ct has invested 4.17% in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). Moreover, Glenmede Co Na has 0% invested in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). Ubs Oconnor Limited Liability holds 72,501 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Evanson Asset Mngmt Limited Liability holds 0.23% or 3,899 shares in its portfolio.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc, which manages about $11.45 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Icu Med (NASDAQ:ICUI) by 1,667 shares to 7,569 shares, valued at $1.81 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Federal Realty Invt Tr (NYSE:FRT) by 13,172 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.01 million shares, and cut its stake in Lpl Finl Hldgs (NASDAQ:LPLA).

Since May 2, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 sales for $25.31 million activity. The insider DENHOLM ROBYN M bought $232,720. Wilson-Thompson Kathleen bought $79,816 worth of stock or 360 shares.