As Tesla (TSLA) Stock Declined, Quantitative Investment Management Has Increased Its Stake by $5.64 Million; Knoll (KNL) Shareholder Hillcrest Asset Management Has Lifted Stake

Hillcrest Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Knoll Inc (KNL) by 35.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hillcrest Asset Management Llc bought 131,764 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.43% with the market. The institutional investor held 499,706 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.45M, up from 367,942 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hillcrest Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Knoll Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.17B market cap company. The stock increased 1.38% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $23.5. About 358,374 shares traded or 50.90% up from the average. Knoll, Inc. (NYSE:KNL) has risen 6.91% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.48% the S&P500. Some Historical KNL News: 25/04/2018 – Knoll Reports Strong Start to 2018; 22/03/2018 – KNOLL, REPORTS SUCCESSION PLAN FOR CHAIRMAN OF BOARD; 25/05/2018 – SHELL SHUTTING PRODUCTION IN RAM POWELL HUB IN VIOSCA KNOLL AREA OF GULF OF MEXICO; 25/04/2018 – KNOLL INC – QTRLY DILUTED SHR NEGATIVELY IMPACTED BY LOSS ON EXTINGUISHMENT OF DEBT, ACQUISITION EXPENSES, RESTRUCTURING CHARGES; 22/03/2018 – Knoll, Inc. Announces Succession Plan for Chmn of the Bd of Directors; 25/04/2018 – KNOLL 1Q ADJ EPS 35C; 25/04/2018 – KNOLL 1Q EPS 31C, EST. 33C; 22/03/2018 – Knoll: Staniar Will Retire as Chairman, Director; 22/03/2018 – KNOLL INC – NAMED ANDREW B. COGAN, PRESIDENT AND CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER SINCE 2001, AS CHAIRMAN OF BOARD; 04/05/2018 – Knoll CEO Cogan on Designing the Modern Day Office (Video)

Quantitative Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Tesla Inc (TSLA) by 28.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantitative Investment Management Llc bought 20,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.73% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 91,000 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.47M, up from 70,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantitative Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Tesla Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.61 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.72% or $6.48 during the last trading session, reaching $245.08. About 9.20 million shares traded. Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) has declined 20.56% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.99% the S&P500. Some Historical TSLA News: 25/05/2018 – TESLA INC – WILL BE ANNOUNCING MORE HIRES IN THE COMING DAYS; 29/03/2018 – This is a ‘critical time’ for Tesla, says Moody’s analyst who downgraded its credit rating; 12/04/2018 – NTSB SAID TO HAVE REMOVED TESLA FROM AUTOPILOT CRASH PROBE; 29/03/2018 – Instinet’s Shah Says Tesla Has Tremendous Momentum in Electric Vehicles (Video); 16/04/2018 – Tesla pauses Model 3 production for several days; 25/03/2018 – China’s battery king poised to overtake Panasonic-Tesla alliance; 29/03/2018 – TESLA VOLUNTARILY RECALLS MODEL S SEDANS BUILT BEFORE APRIL 2016 OVER POWER STEERING BOLTS; 21/03/2018 – SVbizjournal: Breaking: #Tesla investors approve Elon Musk’s $2.6 billion pay package, which sets ambitious goals for the; 04/04/2018 – ANALYSIS-U.S.-China trade war could hit German automakers, plus Tesla, Ford; 17/04/2018 – Tesla says Model 3 halt not about safety

Quantitative Investment Management Llc, which manages about $1.89 billion and $1.73B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ipg Photonics Corp (NASDAQ:IPGP) by 22,800 shares to 6,500 shares, valued at $986,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in United Rentals Inc (NYSE:URI) by 9,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,500 shares, and cut its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:NBIX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.53, from 1.46 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 96 investors sold TSLA shares while 158 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 179 raised stakes. 86.83 million shares or 10.41% less from 96.91 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hl Svcs Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 1,436 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Glenmede Com Na accumulated 3,593 shares. Marathon Trading Inv Mngmt Llc reported 1,731 shares stake. Geode Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.08% in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). Hightower Advsr Ltd Liability Company reported 40,036 shares stake. Discovery Management Ltd Liability Com Ct owns 143,000 shares. Smart Portfolios Ltd Llc owns 120 shares. Shufro Rose Lc stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). Twin Tree Management Limited Partnership holds 9,523 shares. 100 were accumulated by First Hawaiian Bancshares. Goldman Sachs Grp holds 0.15% in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) or 1.78M shares. Finemark Natl Bank And Trust invested in 0.03% or 1,691 shares. Willow Creek Wealth Inc holds 0.17% or 1,215 shares in its portfolio. Renaissance Tech Limited has invested 0.12% in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). Gofen & Glossberg Lc Il holds 728 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.

Since January 16, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 4 selling transactions for $13.90 million activity. RICE LINDA JOHNSON sold $544,000 worth of stock. Guillen Jerome M sold $305,420 worth of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) on Friday, February 1. 15,000 Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) shares with value of $4.40 million were sold by Straubel Jeffrey B. $25.00 million worth of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) was bought by Musk Elon on Thursday, May 2.

