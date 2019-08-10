As Tesla (TSLA) Shares Rose, Horseman Capital Management LTD Has Cut Its Holding; As Transocean LTD (RIG) Share Price Declined, Parallax Volatility Advisers LP Has Trimmed by $954,168 Its Stake

Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp decreased its stake in Transocean Ltd (RIG) by 41.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp sold 119,271 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.42% . The institutional investor held 169,129 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.47M, down from 288,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp who had been investing in Transocean Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.61B market cap company. The stock decreased 5.46% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $4.33. About 24.99 million shares traded or 39.73% up from the average. Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) has declined 54.56% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 54.56% the S&P500. Some Historical RIG News: 30/04/2018 – Transocean 1Q Loss $210M; 01/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN SAYS IT WILL EVALUATE MORE M&A TARGETS IN 2018; 01/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN SEES HAVING UP TO 4 OF ITS RIGS BY MID-’19 IN MEXICO; 30/04/2018 – Transocean 1Q Loss/Shr 48c; 18/04/2018 – TRANSOCEAN LTD – AS OF APRIL 18, CONTRACT BACKLOG IS $12.5 BLN; 09/05/2018 – Transocean Buys 33.3% Interest in the West Rigel Rig; 04/04/2018 – TRANSOCEAN LTD RIG.N : HSBC RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD; 09/05/2018 – Transocean: Rig Expected to be Available for Charter in the 1Q of 2019; 09/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN LTD – TOTAL PURCHASE PRICE FOR RIG IS $500 MLN; 30/04/2018 – TRANSOCEAN 1Q ADJ NORMALIZED REV. $645M, EST. $616.1M

Horseman Capital Management Ltd decreased its stake in Tesla Inc (TSLA) by 34.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Horseman Capital Management Ltd sold 4,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.25% . The hedge fund held 9,200 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.58 million, down from 14,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Horseman Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Tesla Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $42.98B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.38% or $3.29 during the last trading session, reaching $235.01. About 3.90M shares traded. Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) has declined 16.74% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.74% the S&P500. Some Historical TSLA News: 08/05/2018 – A Market Starved for Electric Cars `Thrilled’ at Tesla’s Arrival; 01/05/2018 – Sean O’Kane: Scoop: Hydrogen truck startup Nikola Motor Company sues Tesla for $2 billion, alleging Tesla copied Nikola’s; 23/03/2018 – FOLLOWING ELON MUSK’S TWEET, TESLA AND SPACEX FACEBOOK PAGES NOW DELETED; 15/05/2018 – At least 10 senior-level employees have left Tesla since November; 25/05/2018 – TESLA INC – WILL BE ANNOUNCING MORE HIRES IN THE COMING DAYS; 08/03/2018 – Tesla says Chief Accounting Officer Branderiz left for personal reasons; 29/03/2018 – This is a ‘critical time’ for Tesla, says Moody’s analyst who downgraded its credit rating; 14/05/2018 – Tesla is losing top talent and facing a cash crunch at a critical juncture; 14/05/2018 – The self-driving unit of Alphabet has pulled away from some of its autonomous driving rivals in recent months, as Uber and Tesla have each faced reports of costly and even fatal accidents; 02/04/2018 – Tesla’s latest Autopilot crash is just one of many problems it is now dealing with A fatal crash, production problems and now a recall

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.26, from 1.33 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 33 investors sold RIG shares while 102 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 101 raised stakes. 390.95 million shares or 0.14% less from 391.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The United Kingdom-based Hsbc Pcl has invested 0.01% in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG). Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky holds 0.01% or 89,608 shares in its portfolio. Gideon Advsr holds 52,242 shares. Madison Invest Inc has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG). Riverhead Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.03% in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG). Amalgamated State Bank invested in 103,394 shares. Cap Invest Counsel holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) for 31,750 shares. Oppenheimer Inc holds 0.01% in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) or 43,952 shares. Prudential Fincl reported 0.01% stake. 689,125 are owned by Comml Bank Of America Corp De. Black Diamond Capital Mngmt Ltd owns 6.80 million shares for 58.81% of their portfolio. Moreover, Deutsche Fincl Bank Ag has 0% invested in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) for 671,756 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System has invested 0.06% in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG). Sheffield Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Com holds 128,100 shares. Us Bancorp De holds 8,922 shares.

More notable recent Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Transocean Stock Is Sinking Today – Yahoo Finance” on April 30, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “RigNet Signs Long-Term Contract Extension with Valaris – GlobeNewswire” published on August 07, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Oil In Limbo As Feds Move To Cut Interest Rates – Yahoo Finance” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Ensco Rowan July 2019 Fleet Status Analysis – Seeking Alpha” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “30 Energy Stocks Moving In Thursday’s After-Market Session – Benzinga” with publication date: August 02, 2019.

Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp, which manages about $4.50B and $87.76 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nucor Corp (Call) (NYSE:NUE) by 102,200 shares to 877,500 shares, valued at $51.20 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Comtech Telecommunications C (Call) (NASDAQ:CMTL) by 25,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 125,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Macerich Co (Call) (NYSE:MAC).

Analysts await Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $-0.01 earnings per share, down 100.57% or $1.76 from last year’s $1.75 per share. After $-2.31 actual earnings per share reported by Tesla, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -99.57% EPS growth.

More notable recent Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Tesla, Inc. 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on July 24, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Tesla (TSLA) 2nd Quarter Earnings: What to Expect – Nasdaq” published on July 24, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Pre-Market Most Active for Jul 16, 2019 : AMD, QQQ, TSLA, MLNT, TVIX, MU – Nasdaq” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Tesla scrutinized over Model 3 safety claims – Seeking Alpha” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Tesla: When Records Don’t Matter – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.53, from 1.46 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 96 investors sold TSLA shares while 158 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 179 raised stakes. 86.83 million shares or 10.41% less from 96.91 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fifth Third Bank holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) for 6,945 shares. Stevens First Principles Advisors stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). Rhumbline Advisers reported 145,911 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Hanson Mcclain, California-based fund reported 989 shares. National Asset Management has invested 0.09% in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). Sandy Spring Comml Bank holds 396 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Metropolitan Life Ins accumulated 1,808 shares or 0% of the stock. Minnesota-based Sns Fincl Gp Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.05% in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). Citigroup, New York-based fund reported 328,338 shares. Shelton Cap Management reported 5,135 shares. Balyasny Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). Horseman has 0.89% invested in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) for 9,200 shares. 559 were accumulated by Brown Brothers Harriman Co. Weatherly Asset LP has invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). Heritage Wealth Advisors holds 0% or 59 shares in its portfolio.