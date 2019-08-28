As Tesla (TSLA) Share Value Rose, Mai Wealth Advisors Has Boosted Stake by $862,110; South Dakota Investment Council Cut Nordson (NDSN) Holding by $304,920 as Market Valuation Declined

Mai Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Tesla Inc. (TSLA) by 275.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mai Wealth Advisors bought 3,090 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.25% . The hedge fund held 4,213 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.18M, up from 1,123 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mai Wealth Advisors who had been investing in Tesla Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.49B market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $214.85. About 2.83 million shares traded. Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) has declined 16.74% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.74% the S&P500. Some Historical TSLA News: 23/03/2018 – New York Post: Elon Musk deletes Facebook accounts for Tesla and SpaceX; 13/05/2018 – Tesla’s Fundraising Options Get Thornier; 10/04/2018 – Alibaba-Backed Carmaker Seeks $2.7 Billion to Challenge Tesla; 11/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-MODEL Y CHINESE PRODUCTION TARGETED BY TESLA FOR 2021; 10/03/2018 – Elon Musk touts a test drive of Tesla’s highly anticipated electric semis; 14/03/2018 – Volkswagen Steps Up Pressure on Tesla With Battery Buy (Video); 22/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Tesla’s Musk admits Model 3 braking issue, promises fix; 12/04/2018 – Tesla Is Said to Have Been Kicked Off Fatal Crash Probe by NTSB; 02/05/2018 – Tesla’s Semi, its first electric heavy duty truck, is “substantially” similar to Nikola’s design, Nikola Motor said in a court filing; 27/03/2018 – NTSB opens probe into fatal Tesla crash, fire in California

South Dakota Investment Council decreased its stake in Nordson Corp (NDSN) by 50.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. South Dakota Investment Council sold 2,310 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.82% . The institutional investor held 2,290 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $303,000, down from 4,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. South Dakota Investment Council who had been investing in Nordson Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.66 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $133.16. About 83,071 shares traded. Nordson Corporation (NASDAQ:NDSN) has risen 7.53% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.53% the S&P500. Some Historical NDSN News: 01/05/2018 – Nordson Corporation Announces Earnings Release and Webcast for Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2018; 06/03/2018 – Nordson MARCH Receives NPI Award for Its RollVIA Self-contained Vacuum Plasma System; 23/05/2018 – NORDSON – ENTERED AMENDMENT TO CO’S $705 MLN TERM LOAN AGREEMENT TO EXTEND MATURITY DUE DATE OF $200 MLN TRANCHE TO SEPT. 30, 2021 – SEC FILING; 31/05/2018 – Nordson MARCH Receives Vision and Innovation Awards at NEPCON China for its RollVlA Self-contained Vacuum Plasma System; 23/05/2018 – Nordson EFD Introduces New GV Series Gantry Fluid Dispensing Robot with Vision; 21/05/2018 – Nordson Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/04/2018 – DJ Nordson Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NDSN); 31/05/2018 – Nordson MARCH Receives Vision and Innovation Awards at NEPCON China for its RollVIA Self-contained Vacuum Plasma System; 21/05/2018 – Nordson 2Q EPS $1.55; 16/03/2018 – DEEP ECO: Nordson May Benefit, Industry Posts 15th Straight Gain

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.53, from 1.46 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 96 investors sold TSLA shares while 158 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 179 raised stakes. 86.83 million shares or 10.41% less from 96.91 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Farmers & Merchants Invests Inc has 0% invested in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). Canada Pension Plan Board stated it has 0.05% in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). Winslow Evans & Crocker holds 18 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Kcm Invest Advsr Lc has invested 0.06% in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). Rhumbline Advisers stated it has 0.08% in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership reported 0.01% in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). Washington-based Evergreen Capital Management Ltd has invested 0.03% in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). Raymond James Financial Services stated it has 0.04% in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). Van Eck Corp reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). North Carolina-based Piedmont Inv has invested 0.11% in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). Highbridge Cap Management Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.25% in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). Stephens Ar invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). 1832 Asset Limited Partnership invested in 0% or 191 shares. Jaffetilchin Investment Prtnrs Limited Co stated it has 0.71% in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). Edge Wealth Management Limited Liability Corporation holds 236 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio.

Mai Wealth Advisors, which manages about $3.54 billion and $1.95 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc Class C by 274 shares to 9,191 shares, valued at $10.78M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Qualcomm Incorporated (Put) (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 232,070 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,700 shares, and cut its stake in Rbc Spx Due 6/16/21.

Since May 2, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $25.31 million activity. Wilson-Thompson Kathleen bought $79,816 worth of stock. DENHOLM ROBYN M bought $232,720 worth of stock or 1,000 shares.

South Dakota Investment Council, which manages about $4.73B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Post Hldgs Inc (NYSE:POST) by 9,810 shares to 14,810 shares, valued at $1.62M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dycom Inds Inc (NYSE:DY) by 38,400 shares in the quarter, for a total of 63,700 shares, and has risen its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.12, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 18 investors sold NDSN shares while 90 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 39.00 million shares or 6.19% less from 41.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gabelli Funds Lc holds 6,000 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Earnest Prtn Limited Liability Corp invested in 0% or 22 shares. Tiedemann Advsr Ltd Liability invested in 0.01% or 2,150 shares. Savings Bank Of America De owns 187,268 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Voya Invest Ltd Liability Com owns 0.01% invested in Nordson Corporation (NASDAQ:NDSN) for 39,230 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owns 50,000 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. The North Carolina-based Piedmont Invest Advsrs has invested 0.03% in Nordson Corporation (NASDAQ:NDSN). 146,208 are held by Legal General Gru Public Limited Company. Thrivent Fin For Lutherans holds 13,558 shares. Rhumbline Advisers stated it has 142,387 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Amp Cap Invsts owns 13,335 shares. Manufacturers Life Com The holds 0.01% or 84,213 shares. Vident Invest Advisory Ltd Llc, Georgia-based fund reported 98,831 shares. State Street reported 0.02% stake. Roffman Miller Associate Pa holds 2.35% in Nordson Corporation (NASDAQ:NDSN) or 156,060 shares.

