As Tesla (TSLA) Share Value Declined, Bluefin Trading Lowered Position by $3.85 Million; As Veracyte (VCYT) Share Price Rose, Birchview Capital LP Lowered Its Position by $350,000

Bluefin Trading Llc decreased its stake in Tesla Inc (TSLA) by 79.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bluefin Trading Llc sold 13,801 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.73% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 3,599 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.01M, down from 17,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bluefin Trading Llc who had been investing in Tesla Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.97 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.44% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $252.38. About 8.15M shares traded. Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) has declined 20.56% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.99% the S&P500. Some Historical TSLA News: 27/03/2018 – ANALYSIS-Aluminium wrestles with steel over electric vehicle market; 22/05/2018 – Consumer Reports will retest Model 3 if Tesla improves braking distance; 09/04/2018 – TESLA CEO, NTSB CHAIRMAN SPOKE OVER WEEKEND AFTER PUBLIC SPAT; 02/05/2018 – TESLA 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR $3.35, EST. LOSS/SHR $3.41; 03/04/2018 – TESLA `CRASH PUTS’ RECOMMENDED BY JPM AS TAIL RISK IS RISING; 02/05/2018 – Musk Says Don’t Buy Tesla, Goes to YouTube as Call Devolved; 10/05/2018 – In the U.S., Panasonic and Tesla are investing up to $5 billion over the next two years in Tesla’s Nevada-based Gigafactory 1; 10/05/2018 – Autopilot was not engaged during Florida Model S crash -Tesla; 04/04/2018 – China’s tariffs are ‘bad news for Tesla’; 12/04/2018 – NTSB: Tesla Remains a Party to Other Ongoing Crash Investigations

Birchview Capital Lp decreased its stake in Veracyte Inc (VCYT) by 28.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Birchview Capital Lp sold 14,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 34.48% with the market. The institutional investor held 34,767 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $870,000, down from 48,767 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Birchview Capital Lp who had been investing in Veracyte Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.19 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.68% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $28.5. About 325,892 shares traded. Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) has risen 276.88% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 272.45% the S&P500. Some Historical VCYT News: 17/05/2018 – Veracyte Launches Early Access Program for Envisia Genomic Classifier to Improve Diagnosis of IPF; 16/05/2018 – Veracyte Announces Launch of New Afirma Xpression Atlas at 2018 AACE Congress; 14/03/2018 – Veracyte Announces New Data Demonstrating “Real-World” Performance of Afirma GSC To Be Presented at ENDO 2018; 23/05/2018 – Veracyte Announces New Study Published in JAMA Surgery Demonstrates Afirma GSC’s Ability to Significantly Reduce Unnecessary; 22/04/2018 – DJ Veracyte Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VCYT); 23/05/2018 – Veracyte Announces New Study Published in JAMA Surgery Demonstrates Afirma GSC’s Ability to Significantly Reduce Unnecessary Surgeries in Thyroid Cancer Diagnosis; 19/05/2018 – Veracyte Announces That Data From Multiple Studies Demonstrate “Real-World” Value of Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier in Thyroid Cancer Diagnosis; 14/03/2018 Veracyte Announces New Data Demonstrating “Real-World” Performance of Afirma GSC To Be Presented at ENDO 2018; 19/03/2018 – Veracyte Announces New Data Suggesting Afirma GSC’s Ability to Help Significantly More Patients Avoid Unnecessary Thyroid Surgery; 19/03/2018 – Veracyte Unveils Afirma Xpression Atlas Platform at ENDO 2018

Since January 16, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 3 sales for $19.75 million activity. The insider Guillen Jerome M sold 1,000 shares worth $305,420. 102,880 shares were bought by Musk Elon, worth $25.00M. Shares for $5.84 million were sold by Gracias Antonio J.. 15,000 shares were sold by Straubel Jeffrey B, worth $4.40 million on Monday, January 28.

Analysts await Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $-1.63 EPS, up 61.37% or $2.59 from last year’s $-4.22 per share. After $-4.10 actual EPS reported by Tesla, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -60.24% EPS growth.

Bluefin Trading Llc, which manages about $691.76 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (Put) (IWM) by 210,700 shares to 214,800 shares, valued at $554,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ctrip Com Intl Ltd (Call) (NASDAQ:CTRP) by 379,100 shares in the quarter, for a total of 404,100 shares, and has risen its stake in Iqiyi Inc (Call).

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 sales for $1.67 million activity. The insider Anderson Bonnie H sold $145,364.

Analysts await Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) to report earnings on July, 22. They expect $-0.09 EPS, up 50.00% or $0.09 from last year’s $-0.18 per share. After $-0.05 actual EPS reported by Veracyte, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 80.00% negative EPS growth.