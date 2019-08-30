As Tesla (TSLA) Share Price Rose, State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue Trimmed Its Position by $701,406; Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Stake in Washington Fed (WAFD) Has Lifted by $1.07 Million

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Washington Fed Inc (WAFD) by 25.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc bought 38,324 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.39% . The institutional investor held 187,170 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.41 million, up from 148,846 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Washington Fed Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.82B market cap company. The stock increased 1.25% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $35.57. About 107,666 shares traded. Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) has risen 9.19% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WAFD News: 02/04/2018 – WASHINGTON FEDERAL AMENDS MERGER PACT WITH ANCHOR BANCORP; 10/04/2018 – WASHINGTON FEDERAL 2Q NET INTEREST MARGIN 3.25%, EST. 3.25%; 30/04/2018 – Washington Federal Announces Cash Dividend of 17 Cents Per Share; 02/04/2018 – WASHINGTON FEDERAL ALLOWS ANCHOR TO TERMINATE WITHOUT FEE; 26/03/2018 – WASHINGTON FEDERAL NAMES THOMAS J. KELLEY AS VICE CHAIRMAN; 02/04/2018 – WASHINGTON FEDERAL ALLOWS ANCHOR BANCORP TO PURSUE ALTERNATIVES; 26/03/2018 – Washington Federal Names Thomas Kelley Vice Chairman; 26/03/2018 – WASHINGTON FEDERAL INC ANNOUNCES BOARD SUCCESSION PLAN UPDATE; 11/04/2018 – Washington Federal 2Q Net $49.3M; 11/04/2018 – Washington Federal: 2Q Net Interest Income $117M

State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue decreased its stake in Tesla Inc (TSLA) by 12.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue sold 2,514 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.25% . The institutional investor held 17,331 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.85M, down from 19,845 at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue who had been investing in Tesla Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $39.21 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.53% or $3.39 during the last trading session, reaching $225.1. About 7.31M shares traded. Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) has declined 16.74% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.74% the S&P500. Some Historical TSLA News: 03/04/2018 – Tesla: On Track for Full-Year 2018 Model S, X Delivery Guidance; 02/04/2018 – Tesla, Uber Deaths Raise Questions About the Perils of Partly Autonomous Driving–Update; 02/05/2018 – Tesla 1Q Rev $3.41B; 12/04/2018 – Tesla Is Said to Have Been Kicked Off Fatal Crash Probe by NTSB; 09/05/2018 – In ‘Dear Elon’ open letter, Analyst cut off by Tesla’s Musk says he will hold company accountable; 02/05/2018 – Elon Musk expects Tesla to be profitable in the second half of 2018, even as it misses Model 3 production goals; 02/04/2018 – Tesla revealed on Friday that the Model X vehicle involved in a fatal crash last month had its Autopilot system activated; 04/05/2018 – Tesla Is Becoming a Punchline on Other Companies’ Earnings Calls; 26/05/2018 – Tesla seeks to dismiss securities fraud lawsuit: US court document; 29/03/2018 – Lithium Loses Stardust as Tesla Stumbles and Supply Cranks Up

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.53, from 1.46 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 96 investors sold TSLA shares while 158 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 179 raised stakes. 86.83 million shares or 10.41% less from 96.91 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wetherby Asset reported 1,693 shares. Delta Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company Tn holds 10 shares. Bessemer Inc reported 0% in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). Evercore Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability accumulated 0.03% or 3,076 shares. Valley Advisers owns 190 shares. Davenport Ltd Llc invested in 988 shares. Moreover, Grimes & Company has 0.03% invested in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) for 1,151 shares. 3,448 were reported by Etrade Mgmt Limited Liability. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) for 25,006 shares. Ameriprise has 52,661 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) for 1,331 shares. Round Table Services Llc has 840 shares. Ashfield Capital Prtn Limited Liability Com owns 1,724 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Wells Fargo Mn accumulated 191,149 shares. Kistler holds 0% of its portfolio in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) for 38 shares.

Analysts await Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $-0.01 EPS, down 100.57% or $1.76 from last year’s $1.75 per share. After $-2.31 actual EPS reported by Tesla, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -99.57% EPS growth.

State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue, which manages about $5.65B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Berry Global Group Inc (NYSE:BERY) by 6,348 shares to 21,469 shares, valued at $1.16 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in W P Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC) by 9,635 shares in the quarter, for a total of 78,843 shares, and has risen its stake in Duke Energy Corp New (NYSE:DUK).

More notable recent Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Tesla: Here’s A Problem – Seeking Alpha” on July 31, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should You Take Comfort From Insider Transactions At Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 05, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “See Which Of The Latest 13F Filers Holds Tesla – Nasdaq” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Auto Stock Roundup: Volkswagen Recalls, Harley-Davidson’s 2020 Lineup & More – Nasdaq” published on August 29, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Tesla: Q2 Is More Than Just A Disaster – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Since May 2, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $25.31 million activity. The insider Wilson-Thompson Kathleen bought 360 shares worth $79,816. DENHOLM ROBYN M had bought 1,000 shares worth $232,720.

More notable recent Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Ex-Dividend Reminder: Investors Bancorp, South State Corp and Washington Federal – Nasdaq” on August 06, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Washington Federal (WAFD) Q3 Earnings Beat, Revenues Rise – Yahoo Finance” published on July 17, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Credit Acceptance (CACC) Q2 Earnings Top Estimates, Costs Up – Nasdaq” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “This is Why Washington Federal (WAFD) is a Great Dividend Stock – Yahoo Finance” published on May 23, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “UBS Group Displays Prudent Cost Management: Should You Hold? – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 16, 2019.

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc, which manages about $25.96 billion and $24.98 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC) by 1.01M shares to 25.68 million shares, valued at $235.73 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Miller Herman Inc (NASDAQ:MLHR) by 10,690 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 120,295 shares, and cut its stake in Intl Paper Co (NYSE:IP).