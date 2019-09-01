As Tesla (TSLA) Share Price Rose, Shareholder Jasper Ridge Partners LP Decreased Holding; Consolidated Edison (ED) Stock Price Declined While Mathes Company Decreased Its Stake

Jasper Ridge Partners Lp decreased its stake in Tesla Inc (TSLA) by 98.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jasper Ridge Partners Lp sold 159,005 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.25% . The hedge fund held 2,271 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $636,000, down from 161,276 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jasper Ridge Partners Lp who had been investing in Tesla Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $39.30B market cap company. The stock increased 1.76% or $3.9 during the last trading session, reaching $225.61. About 9.09 million shares traded or 6.09% up from the average. Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) has declined 16.74% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.74% the S&P500. Some Historical TSLA News: 10/04/2018 – TESLA: GOLDMAN SACHS SAYS IT STILL EXPECTS THE COMPANY TO RAISE CAPITAL LATER THIS YEAR GIVEN MODEL 3 CASH BURN AND TARGETED GROWTH PROJECTS; 12/04/2018 – Tesla tussles with NTSB as spat over fatal crash continues; 04/05/2018 – Tesla Is Becoming a Punchline on Other Companies’ Earnings Calls; 11/03/2018 – Tesla Says It Suspended Model 3 Production For A Week: Report — MarketWatch; 16/04/2018 – Sources told Reveal that safety compromises were made at Tesla’s Fremont factory to appease CEO Elon Musk’s aesthetic preferences. The factory floor did not have clearly marked pedestrian lanes, and instead had lanes painted different shades of gray; 02/05/2018 – Tesla Releases First Quarter 2018 Financial Results; 04/05/2018 – Tesla CEO Elon Musk Defends His Behavior On Post-earnings Conference Call — MarketWatch; 12/04/2018 – Tesla previously said it “withdrew” from the probe; 30/04/2018 – Pentagon to Beat Uber, Tesla in Race Over Self-Driving Vehicles; 23/04/2018 – Tech Trader: Tesla: Will Investors Want to Buy Insurance on Its Bonds?

Mathes Company Inc decreased its stake in Consolidated Edison (ED) by 32.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mathes Company Inc sold 4,025 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 8,400 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $712,000, down from 12,425 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mathes Company Inc who had been investing in Consolidated Edison for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.40B market cap company. The stock increased 0.85% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $88.9. About 1.72 million shares traded or 8.93% up from the average. Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) has risen 8.70% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.70% the S&P500. Some Historical ED News: 13/03/2018 Retired President of Consolidated Edison Company of New York Elected to Ameren Board of Directors; 16/04/2018 – GridBright Helps Con Edison Reduce Subway Delays Caused by Power Outages; 29/05/2018 – U.S. Army pulls Mountain Valley natgas pipeline permit in W. Virginia; 03/05/2018 – Consolidated Edison 1Q EPS $1.37; 24/04/2018 – CONSOLIDATED EDISON INC – CON EDISON IS NOT ASSOCIATED WITH TRC CAPITAL, ITS MINI-TENDER OFFER OR MINI-TENDER OFFER DOCUMENTATION; 03/05/2018 – CONSOLIDATED EDISON INC – QTRLY SHR $1.38; 03/05/2018 – Consolidated Edison 1Q Adj EPS $1.38; 03/05/2018 – CONSOLIDATED EDISON INC – QTRLY TOTAL OPERATING REVENUES $3,364 MLN VS $3,228 MLN; 23/04/2018 – CONSOLIDATED EDISON INC ED.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $79 FROM $77; 24/05/2018 – Con Edison’s $1.5B Investment and Technology Get Delivery Systems Ready for Summer

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.03, from 1.28 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold ED shares while 196 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 217 raised stakes. 185.66 million shares or 1.06% less from 187.65 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Voloridge Inv Management Ltd invested in 13,003 shares. Missouri-based Parkside Bank And Trust has invested 0.01% in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED). Live Your Vision reported 0.01% in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED). Teacher Retirement Of Texas has invested 0.05% in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED). Wetherby Asset stated it has 0.07% in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED). Gw Henssler & Associate Limited stated it has 2,730 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Charles Schwab Management Inc holds 0.08% or 1.43M shares in its portfolio. Apriem Advsrs invested 2.24% in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED). Rothschild Inv Il has invested 0.18% in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has invested 0.29% of its portfolio in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED). Bbva Compass Bancorporation owns 5,186 shares. Autus Asset Management Ltd Liability reported 72,148 shares stake. Clifford Swan Inv Counsel Limited Liability Co invested 0.09% in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED). Royal London Asset Management reported 129,028 shares. Tci Wealth Advisors reported 793 shares.

Mathes Company Inc, which manages about $240.09M and $196.43 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market Etf (VTI) by 7,600 shares to 26,270 shares, valued at $3.80 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since March 31, 2019, it had 42 insider buys, and 0 sales for $140,689 activity. Shukla Saumil P bought 51 shares worth $4,315. Shares for $2,329 were bought by HOGLUND ROBERT N on Friday, May 31. de la Bastide Lore also bought $796 worth of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) shares. Cawley Timothy bought $4,654 worth of stock. Shares for $2,329 were bought by McAvoy John. Shares for $4,569 were bought by Moore Elizabeth D.

Analysts await Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $-0.01 EPS, down 100.57% or $1.76 from last year’s $1.75 per share. After $-2.31 actual EPS reported by Tesla, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -99.57% EPS growth.

Jasper Ridge Partners Lp, which manages about $10.88 billion and $2.35B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Tax Managed Intl Fd (VEA) by 3.58M shares to 12.12M shares, valued at $495.46 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IVV) by 987,189 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.98 million shares, and has risen its stake in Service Now Inc (NYSE:NOW).

Since May 2, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 sales for $25.31 million activity. Shares for $79,816 were bought by Wilson-Thompson Kathleen on Wednesday, August 14. Another trade for 1,000 shares valued at $232,720 was bought by DENHOLM ROBYN M.