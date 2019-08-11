As Tesla (TSLA) Market Value Rose, Shareholder Jasper Ridge Partners LP Has Trimmed Holding by $44.52 Million; As Tempur Sealy Intl (Call) (TPX) Valuation Rose, Manor Road Capital Partners Has Increased Holding

Jasper Ridge Partners Lp decreased its stake in Tesla Inc (TSLA) by 98.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jasper Ridge Partners Lp sold 159,005 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.25% . The hedge fund held 2,271 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $636,000, down from 161,276 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jasper Ridge Partners Lp who had been investing in Tesla Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $42.10B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.38% or $3.29 during the last trading session, reaching $235.01. About 3.90 million shares traded. Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) has declined 16.74% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.74% the S&P500. Some Historical TSLA News: 27/03/2018 – Tesla: Moody’s Cuts Rating on Production Issues, Sees Large Potential Capital Raise — Barron’s Blog; 16/05/2018 – Tesla has faced production problems with its Model 3 and a management reshuffle, while CEO Elon Musk has been criticized for his leadership of the company; 15/05/2018 – Tesla CEO Elon Musk Monday told employees the company plans to “flatten” its structure as it works to improve communication and trim activities “that are not vital” to its success; 02/05/2018 – Tesla CEO Elon Musk previously tweeted that the company would be profitable, and cash-flow positive, in the second half of 2018; 29/03/2018 – Sam Ro: Exclusive video from inside Tesla; 20/04/2018 – Autocar: Audi E-Tron to charge faster than Tesla Supercharger network; 30/03/2018 – TESLA PUBLISHES UPDATE TO LAST WEEK’S FATAL CRASH; 16/04/2018 – Elon Musk’s Boring Company raises $112.5 million for hyperloop; 13/04/2018 – Elon Musk admits humans are sometimes superior to robots, in a tweet about Tesla delays; 23/03/2018 – Elon Musk just deleted Tesla’s and SpaceX’s Facebook pages in response to #DeleteFacebook “Looks lame anyway,” Musk tweeted

Manor Road Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Tempur Sealy Intl Inc (Call) (TPX) by 660% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Manor Road Capital Partners Llc bought 1.65 million shares as the company’s stock rose 30.04% . The hedge fund held 1.90 million shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $109.57M, up from 250,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Manor Road Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Tempur Sealy Intl Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.36 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $79.57. About 836,992 shares traded or 4.88% up from the average. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) has risen 64.82% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 64.82% the S&P500. Some Historical TPX News: 26/03/2018 – TEMPUR SEALY AGREED TO NOMINATE H PARTNERS PARTNER RUCHIM TO BD; 14/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Penn National Gaming, Hortonworks, Tempur Sealy International, Macquarie I; 26/03/2018 – Tempur Sealy Enters Into Agreement With H Partners Group Agreeing to Nominate Arik Ruchim to Board; 04/05/2018 – Tempur Sealy Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Wedbush for May. 11; 20/03/2018 S&PGR Affirms Tempur Sealy Intl Rtg, Otlk Remains Negative; 03/05/2018 – Tempur Sealy Sees 2018 Adjusted Ebitda $450M-$500M; 15/05/2018 – Entrustpermal Partners Offshore Buys 2% of Tempur Sealy; 03/05/2018 – TEMPUR SEALY SAYS REAFFIRMED ITS FINANCIAL GUIDANCE FOR FULL YEAR 2018; 15/05/2018 – Armistice Capital Buys New 1.3% Position in Tempur Sealy; 03/05/2018 – Tempur Sealy 1Q EPS 42c

Jasper Ridge Partners Lp, which manages about $10.88B and $2.35B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IVV) by 987,189 shares to 2.98 million shares, valued at $848.00 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Service Now Inc (NYSE:NOW) by 46,856 shares in the quarter, for a total of 82,730 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares (ACWI).

Since May 2, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $25.23 million activity. DENHOLM ROBYN M bought $232,720 worth of stock.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.53, from 1.46 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 96 investors sold TSLA shares while 158 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 179 raised stakes. 86.83 million shares or 10.41% less from 96.91 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fil Ltd has 0.1% invested in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). Evergreen Capital Management Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). First Advsrs LP holds 0.07% or 119,461 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Willingdon Wealth Mngmt has 0% invested in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). Primecap Mngmt Ca accumulated 0.19% or 913,415 shares. Homrich Berg invested in 955 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Utd Services Automobile Association has 185,738 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Moreover, Covington Cap has 0.02% invested in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). Amp Cap Investors Ltd has 33,841 shares. Panagora Asset Mngmt reported 2,567 shares stake. Royal Bancshares Of Canada has 167,933 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Girard Prns invested in 1,267 shares. Etrade Capital Management Limited Liability Company reported 3,448 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Cypress Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation (Wy) stated it has 0% in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). Jfs Wealth Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 60 shares.

Analysts await Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $-0.01 EPS, down 100.57% or $1.76 from last year’s $1.75 per share. After $-2.31 actual EPS reported by Tesla, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -99.57% EPS growth.

Manor Road Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $404.00M and $573.41M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tempur Sealy Intl Inc (NYSE:TPX) by 150,000 shares to 100,000 shares, valued at $5.77M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Gci Liberty Inc by 250,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 550,000 shares, and cut its stake in Transdign Group Inc (NYSE:TDG).