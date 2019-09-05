As Tesla (TSLA) Market Value Rose, Holder Tiedemann Wealth Management Lowered Its Stake; As Pg&E (PCG) Valuation Declined, Anchorage Capital Group Has Raised Stake by $237.75 Million

Anchorage Capital Group Llc increased its stake in Pg&E Corp (PCG) by 148% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Anchorage Capital Group Llc bought 13.99M shares as the company’s stock declined 16.45% . The hedge fund held 23.44 million shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $417.15M, up from 9.45 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Anchorage Capital Group Llc who had been investing in Pg&E Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.66 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.14% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $10.69. About 3.92 million shares traded. PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) has declined 58.05% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.05% the S&P500. Some Historical PCG News: 05/04/2018 – Federal Register: Pacific Gas and Electric Company; Diablo Canyon Power Plant, Units 1 and 2; 22/05/2018 – Bernie Sanders Headlines Rage For Justice Awards In Honor Of Retiring Nurses Leader RoseAnn DeMoro; PG&E Fire Watchdog Frank Pitre To Receive Lifetime Legal Achievement Award; 14/03/2018 – InsideSources: California Utility Company PG&E Faces Potentially Deadly Wildfire Liability; 25/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 04/25/2018 12:43 PM; 30/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/30/2018 07:13 PM; 03/05/2018 – PG&E 1Q ADJ OPER EPS 91C, EST. $1.04; 25/05/2018 – Cal Fire: In McCourtney Fire, Investigation Finds Evidence That PG&E Allegedly Failed to Remove a Tree From Proximity of a Power Line; 03/05/2018 – PG&E CEO SAYS NO TIMING UPDATES FROM CALIFORNIA FIRE REPORTS; 22/05/2018 – PG&E Highlights Importance of Reforming Wildfire Liability Policies as Part of California’s Focus on Clean Energy and Climate; 25/05/2018 – PG&E Calls for Resolving Unsustainable Policies Related to Wildfire Liability

Tiedemann Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Tesla Inc (TSLA) by 90.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiedemann Wealth Management Llc sold 14,056 shares as the company's stock rose 3.25% . The institutional investor held 1,408 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $394,000, down from 15,464 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiedemann Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Tesla Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $39.53 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.92% or $4.33 during the last trading session, reaching $220.68. About 5.63M shares traded. Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) has declined 16.74% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending.

Tiedemann Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $5.35 billion and $2.12B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 5,025 shares to 15,158 shares, valued at $1.44 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 1,917 shares in the quarter, for a total of 17,158 shares, and has risen its stake in Alliance Res Partner LP (NASDAQ:ARLP).

Analysts await Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $-1.40 earnings per share, down 180.00% or $3.15 from last year's $1.75 per share. After $-2.31 actual earnings per share reported by Tesla, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -39.39% EPS growth.

