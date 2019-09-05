As Tesla (TSLA) Market Value Rose, Holder Jasper Ridge Partners LP Cut Position by $44.52 Million; First Industrial Realty Trust (FR) Holder Lasalle Investment Management Securities Has Lifted Its Position

Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc increased its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust Inc (FR) by 85.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc bought 939,605 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.88% . The institutional investor held 2.03 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $71.96 million, up from 1.10M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc who had been investing in First Industrial Realty Trust Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.96 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $39.19. About 544,365 shares traded. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) has risen 19.46% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.46% the S&P500. Some Historical FR News: 16/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms First Industrial Realty’s IDR at ‘BBB’; Outlook Stable; 04/05/2018 – Barings Buys New 1.2% Position in First Industrial Realty; 30/04/2018 – FIRST INDUSTRIAL REALTY TRUST OFFERING PRICES AT $30.65/SHR; 06/03/2018 First Industrial Realty Trust Announces Updated Time for Its Presentation at Citi’s 2018 Global Property CEO Conference on Marc; 21/04/2018 – DJ First Industrial Realty Trust Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FR)

Jasper Ridge Partners Lp decreased its stake in Tesla Inc (TSLA) by 98.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jasper Ridge Partners Lp sold 159,005 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.25% . The hedge fund held 2,271 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $636,000, down from 161,276 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jasper Ridge Partners Lp who had been investing in Tesla Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $41.12 billion market cap company. The stock increased 4.03% or $8.9 during the last trading session, reaching $229.58. About 7.24 million shares traded. Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) has declined 16.74% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.74% the S&P500. Some Historical TSLA News: 27/03/2018 – Problem Magnet: From a source at Tesla: email sent today suggests last-minute end-of-quarter display vehicle blowout underway; 23/04/2018 – Tech Trader: Tesla: Will Investors Want to Buy Insurance on Its Bonds?; 26/04/2018 – Tesla Autopilot Chief’s Exit Is Latest in a String of Executive Departures; 08/03/2018 – Tesla’s Elon Musk Tells Trump China Trade Rules ‘Make Things Very Difficult’; 03/05/2018 – Tech Today: Tesla’s Bizarre Q&A, Xiaomi IPO, Defending Spotify — Barron’s Blog; 28/03/2018 – Gigafactory on the block if Tesla’s troubles persist; 12/04/2018 – The NTSB said that Tesla had “violated the party agreement by releasing investigative information before it was vetted and confirmed by the NTSB.”; 08/03/2018 – Branderiz joined Tesla in 2016 during its acquisition of solar energy company SolarCity; 30/05/2018 – Tesla’s Model 3 Gets Consumer Reports Nod After Brake Update — MarketWatch; 21/03/2018 – CNBC: Tesla shareholders approve Elon Musk’s multi-billion dollar compensation plan

Jasper Ridge Partners Lp, which manages about $10.88 billion and $2.35B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IVV) by 987,189 shares to 2.98M shares, valued at $848.00M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IEFA) by 326,018 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.47M shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IWD).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.53, from 1.46 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 96 investors sold TSLA shares while 158 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 179 raised stakes. 86.83 million shares or 10.41% less from 96.91 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mercer Cap Advisers Incorporated accumulated 30 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Jump Trading Lc holds 0.11% or 1,205 shares in its portfolio. Bb&T Secs Ltd Llc holds 0.01% or 3,510 shares in its portfolio. Focused Wealth Mgmt Incorporated invested in 3,668 shares or 0.31% of the stock. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability Company reported 166 shares. Piedmont Invest Advisors accumulated 10,060 shares. Adirondack Trust Co has invested 0.03% in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). Gotham Asset Management Ltd Liability Corporation reported 3,218 shares. Peddock Capital Advisors Limited Liability has invested 0.01% in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt Inc reported 0.01% stake. Cypress Capital Mgmt Ltd (Wy) stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). Huntington Bankshares accumulated 0% or 515 shares. Athena Capital Advsrs Ltd Llc holds 1,024 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And invested 0.05% in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). Suntrust Banks has 14,696 shares.

Since May 2, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $25.31 million activity. The insider Musk Elon bought $25.00 million. DENHOLM ROBYN M bought $232,720 worth of stock.

Analysts await Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $-1.40 earnings per share, down 180.00% or $3.15 from last year’s $1.75 per share. After $-2.31 actual earnings per share reported by Tesla, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -39.39% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 17 investors sold FR shares while 75 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 115.65 million shares or 1.24% more from 114.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Inv Counselors Of Maryland Limited Co accumulated 0.92% or 534,775 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp invested 0.02% in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR). Eii Mngmt holds 1.23% or 62,940 shares. Westpac owns 83,876 shares. Arizona State Retirement Systems reported 90,902 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue owns 40,898 shares. Quantbot Technology Lp reported 0.02% of its portfolio in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR). Swiss Comml Bank has 230,200 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Federated Invsts Pa, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 41,427 shares. Force Capital Management Ltd owns 32,269 shares or 2.66% of their US portfolio. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has invested 0.01% in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR). The Belgium-based Kbc Group Inc Nv has invested 0.01% in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR). South Carolina-based Greenwood Capital Associate Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.08% in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR). Principal Financial Gru Inc reported 0.15% in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR). Cim Investment Mangement holds 0.12% or 8,672 shares.

Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc, which manages about $3.89 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG) by 109,084 shares to 1.46 million shares, valued at $266.77 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vereit Inc by 614,811 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9.51M shares, and cut its stake in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR).

