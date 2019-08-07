As Tesla (TSLA) Market Valuation Rose, Tiedemann Wealth Management Has Cut by $3.92 Million Its Stake; Weyerhaeuser (WY) Holder Bradley Foster & Sargent Has Raised Position

Tiedemann Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Tesla Inc (TSLA) by 90.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiedemann Wealth Management Llc sold 14,056 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.25% . The institutional investor held 1,408 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $394,000, down from 15,464 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiedemann Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Tesla Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $42.91 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.16% or $2.67 during the last trading session, reaching $233.42. About 4.68 million shares traded. Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) has declined 16.74% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.74% the S&P500. Some Historical TSLA News: 30/05/2018 – Supermicro Shows Industry’s First Scale-Up Al and Machine Learning Systems based on the Latest Generation CPUs and NVIDIA Tesla V100 with NVLink GPUs for Superior Performance and Density; 16/04/2018 – FALCON 9 ROCKET LAUNCH CARRYING NASA’S TESS SATELLITE RESCHEDULED FOR WEDNESDAY – SPACEX; 15/05/2018 – Nearly 30 executives have left Tesla since 2016. Here is every one of them; 08/03/2018 – Tesla chief executive asks Trump for ‘fair outcome’ on China trade; 18/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Elon Musk’s ‘Boring’ plans for L.A. transport; 23/04/2018 – Tesla: Will Investors Want to Buy Insurance on Its Bonds? — Barron’s Blog; 16/04/2018 – Tesla temporarily shuts down Model 3 production in Fremont; 12/04/2018 – A Timeline of the Tesla Autopilot Crash Investigation; 02/05/2018 – Elon Musk Reviews Tesla’s Earnings on Conference Call: TOPLive; 26/04/2018 – Tesla’s potential move into the Chinese electric vehicle market should be welcomed, according to the president of a Chinese start-up

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser (WY) by 106.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc bought 472,597 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.62% . The institutional investor held 916,321 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.14M, up from 443,724 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc who had been investing in Weyerhaeuser for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.86 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.31% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $24.68. About 3.22 million shares traded. Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) has declined 25.53% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.53% the S&P500.

Tiedemann Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $5.35 billion and $2.12 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amerigas Partners LP (NYSE:APU) by 50,208 shares to 298,947 shares, valued at $9.23 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nextera Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 4,684 shares in the quarter, for a total of 103,075 shares, and has risen its stake in Public Svc Enterprise Grp In (NYSE:PEG).

Since May 2, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $25.23 million activity. 1,000 shares were bought by DENHOLM ROBYN M, worth $232,720.

Analysts await Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $-0.01 EPS, down 100.57% or $1.76 from last year’s $1.75 per share. After $-2.31 actual EPS reported by Tesla, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -99.57% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.53, from 1.46 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 96 investors sold TSLA shares while 158 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 179 raised stakes. 86.83 million shares or 10.41% less from 96.91 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since June 6, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $119,640 activity.

