As Tesla (Put) (TSLA) Valuation Rose, Holder 683 Capital Management Cut Holding by $249.84 Million; Caxton Associates LP Has Increased Its Position in Gaming & Leisure Pptys (GLPI) as Shares Declined

683 Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Tesla Inc (Put) (TSLA) by 64.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 683 Capital Management Llc sold 895,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.25% . The hedge fund held 500,100 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $139.96 million, down from 1.40M at the end of the previous reported quarter. 683 Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Tesla Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $38.51B market cap company. The stock increased 1.70% or $3.6 during the last trading session, reaching $215. About 4.86M shares traded. Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) has declined 16.74% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.74% the S&P500. Some Historical TSLA News: 26/03/2018 – FedEx Reserves 20 Tesla Semi Trucks — MarketWatch; 27/04/2018 – Tesla in turn could be a good captive customer for SpaceX; 27/03/2018 – ANALYSIS-Aluminium wrestles with steel over electric vehicle market; 02/05/2018 – TESLA CTO SAYS ON PATH TO REDUCE COBALT USE IN BATTERIES; 21/03/2018 – FT Alphaville – Blog: Tesla’s debt price is deteriorating; 22/05/2018 – Consumer Reports will retest its Tesla Model 3 and recommend the car if Tesla improves its braking distance; 18/04/2018 – The most significant impact of any change in regulation could be the entry of foreign competitors like Tesla, according to James Chao, the managing director for Asia Pacific at IHS Markit; 02/04/2018 – Tesla is shuffling its leadership after reportedly missing its first-quarter Model 3 production targets; 04/04/2018 – ANALYSIS-U.S.-China trade war could hit German automakers, plus Tesla, Ford; 09/05/2018 – Ford halts F-series, Super Duty production after fire at supplier

Caxton Associates Lp increased its stake in Gaming & Leisure Pptys Inc (GLPI) by 123.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Caxton Associates Lp bought 26,185 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.24% . The hedge fund held 47,407 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.83 million, up from 21,222 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Caxton Associates Lp who had been investing in Gaming & Leisure Pptys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.27 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.15% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $38.54. About 787,225 shares traded. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) has risen 4.09% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.09% the S&P500. Some Historical GLPI News: 16/04/2018 – Eldorado Resorts: Gaming and Leisure to Pay $1.21B Ex-Items for Substantially All Tropicana’s Real Estat; 22/05/2018 – GAMING AND LEISURE PROPERTIES-AS PER AMENDMENT REVOLVER UNDER CREDIT AGREEMENT WAS REPLACED,UPSIZED TO ABOUT UP TO $1.1 BLN OF R-1 REVOLVING COMMITMENTS; 16/04/2018 – ELDORADO RESORTS SAYS IF DEAL TERMINATED UNDER CERTAIN CONDITIONS, TROPICANA TO PAY FEE OF $92.5 MLN – SEC FILING; 25/04/2018 – GAMING AND LEISURE 1Q EPS 45C, EST. 47C; 07/03/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Gaming & Leisure Properties Rtgs; Otlk Stable; 16/04/2018 – Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. Announces Acquisition of the Real Estate Assets of Tropicana Entertainment; 16/04/2018 – ICAHN ENTERPRISES LP – TRANSACTION IS NOT SUBJECT TO ANY FINANCING CONDITION; 25/04/2018 – Gaming & Leisure Props Sees 2Q EPS 49c; 07/05/2018 – GAMING AND LEISURE PROPERTIES INC – TENDER OFFER IS SCHEDULED TO EXPIRE AT 11:59 P.M., NEW YORK CITY TIME, ON JUNE 4, 2018; 25/04/2018 – Gaming & Leisure Props 1Q Net $96.8M

Since May 2, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 sales for $25.31 million activity. 102,880 shares were bought by Musk Elon, worth $25.00M on Thursday, May 2. Shares for $79,816 were bought by Wilson-Thompson Kathleen on Wednesday, August 14.

683 Capital Management Llc, which manages about $566.08M and $1.10 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mondelez Intl Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 100,000 shares to 200,000 shares, valued at $9.98M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Irsa Propiedades Comerciales by 87,650 shares in the quarter, for a total of 159,700 shares, and has risen its stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.53, from 1.46 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $-0.01 EPS, down 100.57% or $1.76 from last year’s $1.75 per share. After $-2.31 actual EPS reported by Tesla, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -99.57% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.23 in 2018Q4.

Caxton Associates Lp, which manages about $10.75B and $688.48 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Two Hbrs Invt Corp by 29,368 shares to 19,225 shares, valued at $260,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dominos Pizza Inc (NYSE:DPZ) by 1,871 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,083 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (EEM).

Since February 28, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $333,850 activity.