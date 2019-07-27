As Tesla (Put) (TSLA) Valuation Declined, Capital Fund Management Sa Upped Holding by $10.06 Million; Equity Lifestyle Properties (ELS) Position Maintained by Aew Capital Management L P

Aew Capital Management LP increased its stake in Equity Lifestyle Properties (ELS) by 0.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aew Capital Management LP bought 4,689 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.88% with the market. The hedge fund held 558,295 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $63.81 million, up from 553,606 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aew Capital Management LP who had been investing in Equity Lifestyle Properties for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $123.75. About 745,219 shares traded or 29.13% up from the average. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) has risen 32.18% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.75% the S&P500. Some Historical ELS News: 23/04/2018 – Equity Lifestyle 1Q EPS 68c; 02/05/2018 – Monte Vista Village RV Resort Named 2018 Arizona ARVC ‘Mega Park of the Year’; 23/04/2018 – Equity Lifestyle 1Q Net $60.2M; 23/04/2018 – EQUITY LIFESTYLE 1Q NORMALIZED FFO/SHR $1.04, EST. $1.04; 01/05/2018 – ELS Declares Second Quarter Dividends; 24/05/2018 – Petite Retreats’ Tuxbury Tiny House Village Opens to Big Crowd; 15/05/2018 – Petite Retreats to Open Fourth Tiny House Village, First in Northeast; 23/04/2018 – Equity Lifestyle 1Q Rev $246M; 21/04/2018 DJ Equity LifeStyle Properties Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ELS)

Capital Fund Management Sa increased its stake in Tesla Inc (Put) (TSLA) by 229.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Fund Management Sa bought 30,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.73% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 43,500 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.48M, up from 13,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Fund Management Sa who had been investing in Tesla Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.63B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $228.04. About 10.03M shares traded. Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) has declined 20.56% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.99% the S&P500. Some Historical TSLA News: 11/04/2018 – FIRST CHINA-BUILT LINCOLN SLATED TO BEGIN PRODUCTION IN LATE 2019; 15/05/2018 – MEDIA-Tesla loses two energy leaders amid Musk’s reorganization – Bloomberg; 16/05/2018 – KIDMAN RESOURCES LTD – ENTERED INTO A BINDING AGREEMENT WITH TESLA, INC. TO SUPPLY LITHIUM HYDROXIDE; 27/03/2018 – TESLA SAYS SEVERITY OF CRASH DUE TO REMOVAL OF ATTENUATOR; 19/05/2018 – Elon Musk teases new specifications for Tesla’s embattled Model 3, calling it ‘amazing’; 25/04/2018 – If Tesla were to start producing its electric vehicles in China, it could help the entire market there grow, said Freeman Shen, founder of Chinese EV start-up WM Motor; 16/04/2018 – Elon Musk’s Boring Company raises $112.5 million for hyperloop; 13/04/2018 – MUSK SAYS EXCESSIVE AUTOMATION AT TESLA WAS A MISTAKE; 09/05/2018 – CtW Works With Union-Sponsored Pension Funds; Funds Are ‘Substantial’ Tesla Shareholders; 05/04/2018 – Common Sense: With Tesla in a Danger Zone, Can Model 3 Carry It to Safety?

Aew Capital Management L P, which manages about $25.93B and $3.51B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Duke Realty Corp (NYSE:DRE) by 242,600 shares to 4.20M shares, valued at $128.54 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Howard Hughes Corp (NYSE:HHC) by 21,832 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 269,088 shares, and cut its stake in Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR).

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $694,524 activity.

More notable recent Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “ELS Announces 2019 Dividends – Business Wire” on October 30, 2018, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Alcoa, Apple, Autodesk, BB&T, Bed Bath & Beyond, Camping World, Nvidia, Vertex, Voya and More – 24/7 Wall St.” published on March 26, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Manufactured Housing: Home Sales Power Another Stellar Quarter – Seeking Alpha” on July 31, 2018. More interesting news about Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Federal Realty Investment Trust (FRT) – Yahoo Finance” published on July 05, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “As Tiny Homes Movement Gains Traction, Equity Lifestyle Positioned To Benefit – Benzinga” with publication date: April 19, 2016.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 16 investors sold ELS shares while 85 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 80.77 million shares or 0.50% less from 81.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The New York-based Morgan Stanley has invested 0.01% in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS). First Quadrant Ltd Partnership Ca reported 0.4% of its portfolio in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS). Asset Mngmt One Ltd has invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS). 290,138 are owned by Lasalle Investment Management Securities Ltd Liability Co. Price T Rowe Associate Inc Md reported 485,767 shares. 1832 Asset Mngmt Lp owns 7,500 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Vanguard has 12.32M shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Guggenheim Cap Ltd reported 0.07% stake. United Serv Automobile Association holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) for 18,526 shares. Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas owns 63,000 shares. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Limited accumulated 10,322 shares. M&T Bancorp reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS). Clarivest Asset Management Ltd Com stated it has 11 shares. Kbc Grp Nv holds 9,969 shares. Bessemer Gp, New Jersey-based fund reported 1,429 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.53, from 1.46 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 96 investors sold TSLA shares while 158 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 179 raised stakes. 86.83 million shares or 10.41% less from 96.91 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Diversified reported 2,885 shares. Two Sigma Limited Liability Company owns 2,154 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Carroll Fincl Associate has invested 0.01% in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). Alpha Cubed Invests Limited Liability Company stated it has 980 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Lc reported 552,801 shares. Bluestein R H & invested 0.02% in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). Private Ocean Limited Liability Co accumulated 227 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Linscomb Williams holds 6,500 shares. Commonwealth Bankshares Of Aus holds 0% or 1,405 shares in its portfolio. Shine Inv Advisory Serv Incorporated invested 0% of its portfolio in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). Moreover, Fjarde Ap has 0.16% invested in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) for 44,684 shares. State Of Wisconsin Board invested 0.09% in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). Dynamic Advisor Solutions Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 1,067 shares. Stratos Wealth Prtnrs has invested 0.05% in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). Cetera Advisor Netwr Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.04% in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA).

Capital Fund Management Sa, which manages about $3.92B and $11.30B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc/The (NYSE:HD) by 35,498 shares to 24,202 shares, valued at $4.16 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 3,440 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,760 shares, and cut its stake in Scientific Games Corp (Put) (NASDAQ:SGMS).

More notable recent Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Tesla In The Rearview Mirror – Seeking Alpha” on July 08, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Why Tesla Stock Jumped Wednesday – Nasdaq” published on July 03, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Why Nio Still Has Huge Upside Despite the Recent Pull-Back – Nasdaq” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Tesla: Bad Week For Autopilot – Seeking Alpha” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Pessimism secured: Tesla bid down 12% after earnings – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Since January 28, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 2 selling transactions for $24.15 million activity. RICE LINDA JOHNSON sold 1,700 shares worth $544,000. On Thursday, May 2 Musk Elon bought $25.00 million worth of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) or 102,880 shares. Straubel Jeffrey B had sold 15,000 shares worth $4.40M on Monday, January 28.