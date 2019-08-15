As Tesla (Put) (TSLA) Stock Value Rose, Jhl Capital Group Has Raised Position; As Eqt (EQT) Shares Declined, Canyon Capital Advisors Has Decreased Holding by $28.08 Million

Jhl Capital Group Llc increased its stake in Tesla Inc (Put) (TSLA) by 33.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jhl Capital Group Llc bought 168,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.25% . The hedge fund held 666,000 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $186.39M, up from 497,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jhl Capital Group Llc who had been investing in Tesla Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $39.34B market cap company. The stock decreased 6.54% or $15.38 during the last trading session, reaching $219.62. About 9.05M shares traded. Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) has declined 16.74% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.74% the S&P500. Some Historical TSLA News: 02/05/2018 – Elon Musk expects Tesla to be profitable in the second half of 2018, even as it misses Model 3 production goals; 09/05/2018 – MORE: NTSB opens an investigation into fatal Tesla crash in Florida; 27/03/2018 – Tesla shares drop more than 8% to the lowest in nearly a year on fatal crash investigation; 23/05/2018 – Tesla CEO Elon Musk criticized media companies; 30/05/2018 – ZDNet: Tesla starts to release its cars’ open-source Linux software code; 14/05/2018 – Tesla Takes Step Toward Shanghai Factory; 11/04/2018 – Business Insider: Tesla aims to begin Model Y SUV production in November 2019; 14/03/2018 – Tesla Executive Upheaval Tests If Musk Can Lead as Well as Dream; 29/03/2018 – Tesla is on track for its worst month ever – down nearly 25% so far; 29/03/2018 – Tesla shares are on pace for their worst monthly performance as the electric car company faced a federal investigation and after a recent Moody’s downgrade

Canyon Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Eqt Corp (EQT) by 26.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Canyon Capital Advisors Llc sold 1.40 million shares as the company’s stock declined 24.75% . The hedge fund held 3.99M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $82.76 million, down from 5.39M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Eqt Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.02B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.98% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $11.81. About 4.68 million shares traded. EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) has declined 44.14% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.14% the S&P500. Some Historical EQT News: 08/03/2018 – EQT HOLDINGS LTD EQT.AX – PARTIES HAVE AGREED NOT TO DISCLOSE TRANSACTION VALUE; 23/05/2018 – EQT VIII BUYS FACILE.IT; 26/04/2018 – RICE MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – EQM WILL ALSO ASSUME RMP DEBT, WHICH TOTALED $325 MLN AS OF MARCH 31, 2018; 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners, EQT GP Holdings, and Rice Midstream Partners Announce Streamlining Transaction; 26/04/2018 – RICE MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – STREAMLINING TRANSACTION IS EXPECTED TO BE IMMEDIATELY ACCRETIVE TO BOTH EQM AND EQGP’S DISTRIBUTABLE CASH FLOW PER UNIT; 23/05/2018 – EQT ACQUIRES ITALIAN ONLINE PRICE COMPARISON PLATFORM FACILE.IT; 23/05/2018 – EQT AB: EQT acquires Italian online price comparison platform Facile.it; 26/04/2018 – EQT Corp 1Q Loss/Shr $5.99; 30/04/2018 – EQT Sells Piab For SEK6.95B; 08/03/2018 – CORRECTED-EQT HOLDINGS LTD (REMOVES RIC) – PARTIES HAVE AGREED NOT TO DISCLOSE TRANSACTION VALUE

Analysts await EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $-0.24 EPS, down 168.57% or $0.59 from last year’s $0.35 per share. After $0.09 actual EPS reported by EQT Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -366.67% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Zhang Investor Law Reminds Investors of August 26 Deadline in Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against EQT Corporation â€“ EQT – GlobeNewswire” on August 07, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “RM LAW Announces Class Action Lawsuit Against EQT Corporation – PRNewswire” published on July 16, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Bragar Eagel & Squire, PC Reminds Investors That Class Action Lawsuits Have Been Filed Against Netflix, EQT, Eagle Bancorp, and Karyopharm and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm – GlobeNewswire” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “EQT Corporation: Too Cheap To Ignore – Seeking Alpha” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Portion of Mountain Valley Pipeline ordered halted over water quality – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

Canyon Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $20.20B and $4.14 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Santander Consumer Usa Hdg I (NYSE:SC) by 2.93M shares to 9.70 million shares, valued at $205.03 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Realpage Inc (Prn) by 29.00M shares in the quarter, for a total of 37.50M shares, and has risen its stake in Oi S A.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 38 investors sold EQT shares while 97 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 85 raised stakes. 228.56 million shares or 6.28% less from 243.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sei Invs holds 230,409 shares. Iridian Asset Mngmt Ltd Ct holds 0.01% or 40,765 shares in its portfolio. Profund Advsr Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0.03% in EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT). Oakbrook Investments Ltd Co reported 0.02% in EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT). Moreover, M&T Financial Bank has 0% invested in EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT). Credit Suisse Ag holds 0.01% of its portfolio in EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) for 510,188 shares. Kbc Gru Nv invested in 0.04% or 245,863 shares. Bridgewater LP has 0.16% invested in EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT). Price T Rowe Associates Md has 0.08% invested in EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT). 12,400 were reported by Amp Capital Investors. The California-based Charles Schwab Invest Mgmt Incorporated has invested 0.01% in EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT). Engineers Gate Manager Ltd Partnership holds 0.19% or 153,893 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Management Holding Sa has invested 0% of its portfolio in EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT). Nikko Asset Mngmt Americas Incorporated, New York-based fund reported 191,855 shares. Paloma Mgmt reported 243,182 shares stake.

Since February 19, 2019, it had 10 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $1.22 million activity. 16,800 shares were bought by Smith David Joseph, worth $320,208. Jenkins Donald M. bought $111,895 worth of stock or 5,750 shares. MacCleary Gerald F. had bought 1,085 shares worth $22,503 on Monday, April 1. On Friday, March 29 the insider Centofanti Erin R. bought $161,745. Another trade for 7,903 shares valued at $150,473 was made by Lushko Jonathan M. on Tuesday, February 19. On Thursday, March 14 Smith Jimmi Sue bought $118,740 worth of EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) or 6,000 shares.

Since May 2, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $25.23 million activity. On Monday, July 29 the insider DENHOLM ROBYN M bought $232,720.