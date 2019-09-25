As Tesla (Put) (TSLA) Stock Value Rose, Arbiter Partners Capital Management Has Increased by $6.76 Million Its Holding; As Crown Castle International Cor (CCI) Stock Value Rose, Scholtz & Company Has Increased Position

Arbiter Partners Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Tesla Inc (Put) (TSLA) by 4.72% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arbiter Partners Capital Management Llc bought 30,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.25% . The hedge fund held 672,900 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $150.37 million, up from 642,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arbiter Partners Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Tesla Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $39.98B market cap company. The stock decreased 7.47% or $18.02 during the last trading session, reaching $223.21. About 12.94 million shares traded or 80.64% up from the average. Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) has declined 16.74% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.74% the S&P500. Some Historical TSLA News: 08/05/2018 – Musk’s Tesla Share Purchase a ‘Statement Move,’ Analyst Says (Video); 23/03/2018 – Tesla, SpaceX Pages Vanish as Musk Joins #DeleteFacebook Crusade; 18/04/2018 – California Opens Investigation Into Tesla Workplace Conditions; 14/05/2018 – Tesla plans to streamline its management structure as part of its reorganization efforts; 26/04/2018 – Chanos comments on his four-year-old bet against Tesla, saying “stunning” executive turnover is a bad sign for the electric automaker; 28/03/2018 – Elon Musk deleted both SpaceX and Tesla’s Facebook pages because Facebook gives him “the willies.” via @CNBCMakeIt; 12/03/2018 – Bloomberg Markets: Solomon to Succeed Blankfein, Tesla Stalkers; 24/05/2018 – The United Auto Workers just filed a labor complaint against Tesla; 02/04/2018 – The National Transportation Safety Board, the government agency investigating the crash, said on Sunday it was “unhappy” that Tesla made public information about the incident; 30/05/2018 – Tesla Fixes Model 3 Flaw, Getting Consumer Reports to Change Review

Scholtz & Company Llc increased its stake in Crown Castle International Cor (CCI) by 8.1% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scholtz & Company Llc bought 3,611 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.08% . The institutional investor held 48,206 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.28 million, up from 44,595 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scholtz & Company Llc who had been investing in Crown Castle International Cor for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $59.18 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.64% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $142.35. About 1.29 million shares traded. Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI) has risen 21.58% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.58% the S&P500.

Since May 2, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $25.31 million activity. 1,000 shares valued at $232,720 were bought by DENHOLM ROBYN M on Monday, July 29. 360 shares were bought by Wilson-Thompson Kathleen, worth $79,816 on Wednesday, August 14.

Since April 24, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 sales for $6.59 million activity.

