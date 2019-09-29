As Tesla (Put) (TSLA) Shares Rose, Arbiter Partners Capital Management Lifted Stake by $6.76 Million; Sigma Investment Counselors Raised Its Progressive Ohio (PGR) Stake by $393,578 as Shares Rose

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc increased its stake in Progressive Corp Ohio (PGR) by 40.2% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc bought 4,982 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.29% . The institutional investor held 17,376 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.39M, up from 12,394 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc who had been investing in Progressive Corp Ohio for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.08 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $77.1. About 4.27M shares traded or 51.04% up from the average. The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) has risen 36.28% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.28% the S&P500.

Arbiter Partners Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Tesla Inc (Put) (TSLA) by 4.72% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arbiter Partners Capital Management Llc bought 30,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.25% . The hedge fund held 672,900 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $150.37 million, up from 642,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arbiter Partners Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Tesla Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.37B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $242.13. About 11.12M shares traded or 51.33% up from the average. Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) has declined 16.74% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.74% the S&P500. Some Historical TSLA News: 22/05/2018 – Consumer Reports will retest Model 3 if Tesla updates braking distance; 04/04/2018 – Tesla founder and CEO Elon Musk has said in the past that China is “so huge” it may ultimately pass the U.S. in sales for the electric vehicle company; 31/03/2018 – Seems like all of the chatter about this $TSLA X crash is about Autopilot. What about the apparent lack of structural integrity? It looks like the entire front was shorn off by a giant can opener; 03/05/2018 – Tesla Sinks as Musk Rejects Questions After $1 Billion Cash Burn; 14/05/2018 – SOUTH JORDAN CITY POLICE DEPT. SAYS ON MAY 11, RECEIVED REPORT OF TRAFFIC COLLISION WITH INJURIES INVOLVING TESLA MODEL S AND A MECHANIC TRUCK; 16/05/2018 – Apple, Facebook and Tesla’s 13F Season Takeaway (Video); 10/05/2018 – Panasonic executives reportedly cautious about future Tesla commitments; 26/04/2018 – Tesla’s board against proposal to require independent chairman; 09/05/2018 – Chinese consumers don’t idealize American products the way they used to – and that’s bad news for Apple and Tesla; 22/03/2018 – Wirsol, Edify to Install Tesla Battery at Australian Solar Farm

Since May 2, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $25.31 million activity. $232,720 worth of stock was bought by DENHOLM ROBYN M on Monday, July 29. Another trade for 102,880 shares valued at $25.00M was made by Musk Elon on Thursday, May 2.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 103 investors sold TSLA shares while 146 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 175 raised stakes. 84.70 million shares or 2.45% less from 86.83 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.15 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 35 investors sold PGR shares while 242 reduced holdings. 95 funds opened positions while 224 raised stakes. 444.06 million shares or 0.68% less from 447.09 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.