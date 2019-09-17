As Tesla (Put) (TSLA) Share Value Rose, Oz Management LP Lifted by $248.07 Million Its Holding; Arizona State Retirement System Continues to Hold Position in Expedia Group (EXPE)

Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Expedia Group Inc (EXPE) by 7.04% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arizona State Retirement System bought 2,443 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.05% . The institutional investor held 37,140 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.94M, up from 34,697 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arizona State Retirement System who had been investing in Expedia Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.37 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.72% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $132.23. About 824,874 shares traded. Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) has declined 1.54% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.54% the S&P500. Some Historical EXPE News: 05/03/2018 Expedia® CruiseShipCenters® Announces Expansion Plans for Texas; 26/04/2018 – EXPEDIA GROUP INC – QTRLY REVENUE EXCLUDING TRIVAGO WAS $2.3 BILLION, AN INCREASE OF 15% COMPARED TO THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2017; 20/03/2018 – AXP: EXPEDIA SAYS SOME CUSTOMERS MAY BE EXPOSED TO CYBER ATTACK; 26/04/2018 – EXPEDIA GROUP INC – QTRLY GROSS BOOKINGS, INCLUDING HOMEAWAY, INCREASED $3.6 BILLION OR 15% YEAR-OVER-YEAR TO $27.2 BILLION; 26/04/2018 – Expedia 1Q Gross Bookings $27.2 Billion; 26/04/2018 – EXPEDIA 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 36C, EST. LOSS/SHR 48C; 14/03/2018 – European Vacation Rental Market 2018-2022 – Key Vendors are 9flats, Airbnb, Expedia & FlipKey – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 30/04/2018 – Expedia’s Airplane + Hotel Etiquette Study Reveals the Latest in Travel Annoyances; 10/04/2018 – Moody’s assigns Aaa underlying; Aa1 enhanced to Bellevue S.D. 405 (King County), WA’s GO bonds; 29/03/2018 – AllianzGI Focused Growth Adds PayPal, Exits Expedia

Oz Management Lp increased its stake in Tesla Inc (Put) (TSLA) by 74.64% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oz Management Lp bought 1.11 million shares as the company’s stock rose 3.25% . The hedge fund held 2.60M shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $581.62 million, up from 1.49M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oz Management Lp who had been investing in Tesla Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.66B market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $243.75. About 3.35 million shares traded. Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) has declined 16.74% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.74% the S&P500. Some Historical TSLA News: 14/05/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Tesla engineers wanted to add eye tracking and other sensors to Autopilot at its debut to help alert drivers; 08/03/2018 – Tesla: Accounting Chief Eric Branderiz Left Company for Personal Reasons; 03/04/2018 – Tech Trader: Spotify’s Strange Listing, Tesla Rising, Sky’s Not Falling on Tesla — Barron’s Blog; 03/04/2018 – Tesla Reports Progress in Model 3 Production; 22/05/2018 – Tesla’s CEO Elon Musk admitted there was a braking issue with the Model 3 sedan; 07/03/2018 – BAILLIE GIFFORD, T. ROWE PRICE SUPPORT TESLA AWARD TO CEO MUSK; 14/03/2018 – Tesla employees say the company is manufacturing a high ratio of flawed parts and vehicles that need rework and repairs; 18/04/2018 – “Tesla may be more on the ‘too big to fail’ spectrum than the market realizes,” analyst Adam Jonas writes in a note to clients Wednesday; 03/04/2018 – TESLA SAYS IF RATE OF GROWTH OF MODEL 3 CONTINUES, “IT WILL EXCEED EVEN THAT OF FORD AND THE MODEL T”; 04/05/2018 – Tesla short sellers celebrate after ‘surreal’ earnings call with Musk

Arizona State Retirement System, which manages about $8.64B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdin (NASDAQ:NCLH) by 13,344 shares to 92,327 shares, valued at $4.95M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Moody S Corp (NYSE:MCO) by 9,902 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 31,372 shares, and cut its stake in American International Group (NYSE:AIG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.46, from 1.57 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 46 investors sold EXPE shares while 159 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 162 raised stakes. 113.03 million shares or 16.19% less from 134.86 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Oz Management Lp, which manages about $56.28B and $18.76 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 1.39M shares to 96,100 shares, valued at $21.48M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tilray Inc by 28,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 32,700 shares, and cut its stake in Lgi Homes Inc (NASDAQ:LGIH).

Since May 2, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $25.31 million activity. On Thursday, May 2 Musk Elon bought $25.00 million worth of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) or 102,880 shares. Wilson-Thompson Kathleen also bought $79,816 worth of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) on Wednesday, August 14.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 103 investors sold TSLA shares while 146 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 175 raised stakes. 84.70 million shares or 2.45% less from 86.83 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.