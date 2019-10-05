As Tesla (Put) (TSLA) Share Value Rose, Arbiter Partners Capital Management Lifted Its Holding; As Exxon Mobil (XOM) Share Value Declined, Holder Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Has Lowered Its Stake by $486,324

Legg Mason Asset Management Japan decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 41.82% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Legg Mason Asset Management Japan sold 6,399 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The hedge fund held 8,901 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $683,000, down from 15,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Legg Mason Asset Management Japan who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $288.26 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.46% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $68.97. About 10.27 million shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 11/05/2018 – EXXON BAYTOWN TEXAS REFINERY GASOLINE UNIT SHUT -TRADE; 13/03/2018 – Trump says CIA Director Mike Pompeo will replace the former Exxon Mobil chief executive; 27/04/2018 – EXXON 1Q UPSTREAM EARNINGS $3.50T; 27/04/2018 – EXXON IN TALKS WITH DUTCH GOVT ON GRONINGEN FIELD PHASE OUT; 13/03/2018 – Germany’s 2017 oil output fell 6 percent, gas down 8 percent; 29/03/2018 – EXXON, QUEIROZ GALVAO, AND MURPHY WIN ANOTHER BLOCK IN SERGIPE ALAGOAS BASIN IN BRAZIL OIL AUCTION; 27/04/2018 – Exxon Mobil 1Q International Upstream Net $3.07B; 12/04/2018 – CHEVRON, EXXON MOBIL ARE SAID TO ASK FOR BIOFUEL WAIVERS: RTRS; 30/05/2018 – EXXON MOBIL CORP XOM.N CEO SAYS ‘TRILLIONS OF DOLLARS OF NEW INVESTMENTS’ NEEDED TO SUPPLY WORLD’S RISING DEMAND FOR OIL AND NATURAL GAS; 25/04/2018 – Exxon Mobil boosts quarterly dividend to 82 cents

Arbiter Partners Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Tesla Inc (Put) (TSLA) by 4.72% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arbiter Partners Capital Management Llc bought 30,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.25% . The hedge fund held 672,900 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $150.37M, up from 642,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arbiter Partners Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Tesla Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.25B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.69% or $1.6 during the last trading session, reaching $231.43. About 8.02M shares traded or 10.61% up from the average. Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) has declined 16.74% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.74% the S&P500. Some Historical TSLA News: 23/03/2018 – Elon Musk: Starting SpaceX and Tesla were ‘the dumbest things to do’; 14/05/2018 – Elon Musk says Tesla plans to “flatten” its structure and trim activities “that are not vital” to its success; 15/05/2018 – Trading News: [RTRS] – EXCLUSIVE-TESLA TSLA.O TO TEMPORARILY SHUTTER MODEL 3 PRODUCTION FOR FIXES ON MAY 26-31; 02/04/2018 – Tesla Drops as Model 3 Deliveries Push Is Seen Coming Up Short; 20/04/2018 – Tesla’s Hidden Debt Risk: Vertical Group — Barron’s Blog; 03/05/2018 – Tesla loses 8% after Musk’s antics; 07/05/2018 – Francine McKenna: Tesla used the new revenue rec rules to do more than just fake beat on revenues… Story coming. $TSLA; 04/05/2018 – Elon Musk’s Tesla Earnings Call Antics Are ‘Worrisome’ (Video); 02/04/2018 – U.S. EPA to relax fuel efficiency standards for autos; 16/03/2018 – Tesla Is Facing a Crucible After Executives Exit: Fully Charged

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 44 investors sold XOM shares while 788 reduced holdings. 108 funds opened positions while 537 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.14% less from 2.24 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Pinnacle Associates Limited stated it has 0.42% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Arbor Inv Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.1% or 4,050 shares. Mechanics Retail Bank Tru Department has invested 2.32% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Carret Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 1.3% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Lafayette Invs stated it has 78,662 shares. Davy Asset Limited holds 1.16% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 46,918 shares. Private Asset Mngmt has invested 1.97% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Franklin Street Advsrs Nc holds 44,374 shares or 0.44% of its portfolio. Intact Investment has 0.14% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 49,500 shares. Bellecapital Intl Ltd stated it has 0.49% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). 89,743 were reported by Fdx Advsr. Td Mgmt Ltd Llc has invested 0.08% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Northwest Investment Counselors Lc owns 8,938 shares or 0.25% of their US portfolio. 6,686 were reported by Brinker Inc. Baldwin Brothers Ma invested 0.79% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM).

Analysts await Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $0.91 earnings per share, down 37.67% or $0.55 from last year’s $1.46 per share. XOM’s profit will be $3.80 billion for 18.95 P/E if the $0.91 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.73 actual earnings per share reported by Exxon Mobil Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 24.66% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 103 investors sold TSLA shares while 146 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 175 raised stakes. 84.70 million shares or 2.45% less from 86.83 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Nomura Asset Management holds 20,182 shares. Johnson Investment Counsel has invested 0.03% in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). Pointstate Ltd Partnership invested in 0.02% or 4,400 shares. Voya Investment Management Ltd owns 16,500 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Tradewinds Mngmt Ltd accumulated 0% or 47 shares. Sns Financial Grp Ltd Liability invested in 759 shares. Whittier Tru has invested 0.01% in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). Mackay Shields Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). Fil Limited reported 0.11% in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). Evanson Asset Mgmt Lc has invested 0.17% in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). First Personal Svcs accumulated 0.01% or 128 shares. Asset One holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) for 77,135 shares. Stearns Svcs Group stated it has 115 shares. Twin Tree Management LP stated it has 0.01% in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). Moreover, Apriem Advsrs has 0.24% invested in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) for 3,451 shares.

Since May 2, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $25.31 million activity. Musk Elon bought $25.00 million worth of stock or 102,880 shares. 360 shares were bought by Wilson-Thompson Kathleen, worth $79,816 on Wednesday, August 14.