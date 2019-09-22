As Tesla (Put) (TSLA) Share Value Rose, Arbiter Partners Capital Management Has Upped Holding by $6.76 Million; Ctc Cut Position in Amazon Com (AMZN) by $257.70 Million as Market Valuation Declined

Arbiter Partners Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Tesla Inc (Put) (TSLA) by 4.72% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arbiter Partners Capital Management Llc bought 30,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.25% . The hedge fund held 672,900 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $150.37 million, up from 642,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arbiter Partners Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Tesla Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.10 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.42% or $5.98 during the last trading session, reaching $240.62. About 6.08M shares traded. Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) has declined 16.74% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.74% the S&P500. Some Historical TSLA News: 16/05/2018 – Morgan Stanley is getting more negative over the profitability of Tesla’s Model 3 and its production issues; 21/03/2018 – Tesla shareholders approve Musk compensation plan; 03/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Breakingviews TV: Tesla glitch; 26/04/2018 – Jim Chanos says “stunning” executive turnover at Tesla is a bad sign for the company; 19/04/2018 – ANALYSIS-Peugeot boss faces toughest adversary yet in IG Metall; 14/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Elon Musk plans to reorganize Tesla; 26/04/2018 – Tesla Shareholder Urges Board to Name an Independent Chairman; 03/05/2018 – The company’s earnings report on Wednesday showed a narrower-than-expected loss as Tesla continued to burn through cash â€” but investors seemed to have weathered all of that just fine; 15/05/2018 – Tesla’s energy unit lost two executives after CEO Elon Musk announced a “thorough reorganization” of the company, Bloomberg reported; 27/03/2018 – U.S. opens probe into fatal Tesla crash, fire in California

Ctc Llc decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 61.54% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ctc Llc sold 136,132 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 85,071 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $161.09M, down from 221,203 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ctc Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $887.49 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.50% or $27.34 during the last trading session, reaching $1794.16. About 4.32 million shares traded or 32.31% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 06/04/2018 – Rebecca Baird-Remba: Sources tell us Silverstein is buying a part of the ABC campus on the Upper West Side for $1.2 billion; 27/04/2018 – AMAZON.COM INC – ENTERED AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT TO EXTEND TERM OF AGREEMENT TO APRIL 27, 2021; 24/04/2018 – DoorDash Tests Grocery Delivery With Walmart, Challenging Amazon; 23/03/2018 – Whole Foods trims staff in wake of Amazon acquisition; 09/05/2018 – Ty Cox: Source Familiar With Details Of Amazon’s Tire Install Collaboration With Sears Confirms to Benzinga The Partnership…; 05/04/2018 – Home Furn News: Reports: Amazon, Walmart Courting Leading Indian E-Tailer; 24/04/2018 – Amazon’s newest delivery option for Prime members: inside their car; 15/05/2018 – Verizon Selects AWS as its Preferred Public Cloud Provider; 10/04/2018 – Variety: Amazon to Partner With Mobile Operators to Grow Media Services Worldwide; 23/05/2018 – The homebuilder’s new homes are WiFi certified, making them perfect showrooms for Amazon’s smart home devices

Since May 2, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $25.31 million activity. On Wednesday, August 14 the insider Wilson-Thompson Kathleen bought $79,816. Another trade for 102,880 shares valued at $25.00 million was bought by Musk Elon.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 103 investors sold TSLA shares while 146 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 175 raised stakes. 84.70 million shares or 2.45% less from 86.83 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Ctc Llc, which manages about $69.19 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (Call) by 2,493 shares to 19,662 shares, valued at $84.29 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Microsoft Corp (Put) by 10,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 17,098 shares, and has risen its stake in Powershares Qqq Trust (Call).

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $4.60 earnings per share, down 20.00% or $1.15 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.28B for 97.51 P/E if the $4.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual earnings per share reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.88% negative EPS growth.