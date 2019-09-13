As Tesla (Put) (TSLA) Share Price Rose, Arbiter Partners Capital Management Has Boosted Holding; Northstar Group Has Lowered Position in Union Pacific (UNP) by $378,222

Northstar Group Inc decreased its stake in Union Pacific Corp (UNP) by 11.42% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northstar Group Inc sold 2,238 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.62% . The institutional investor held 17,358 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.94M, down from 19,596 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northstar Group Inc who had been investing in Union Pacific Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $120.93 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.35% or $3.93 during the last trading session, reaching $171.65. About 2.45M shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific Sinks as `Operational Challenges’ Raise Costs; 07/05/2018 – Union Pacific is Top Class I Railroad on Military Times’ Best for Vets Employer Rankings; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SAYS COAL AND COKE WERE DOWN 3 PCT DRIVEN PRIMARILY BY A CONTRACT CHANGE, COUPLED WITH LOWER NATURAL GAS PRICES – CONF CALL; 10/05/2018 – Union Pacific Corporation Declares Second Quarter 2018 Dividend; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC NOW EXPECTS 75% PTC IMPLEMENTATON BY YR END 2018; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SAYS PTC TO BE 100% INSTALLED BY YR END 2018; 07/05/2018 – Union Pacific is Top Class l Railroad on Military Times’ Best for Vets Employer Rankings; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC: $40M HEADWIND FROM 1Q `OPERATIONAL CHALLENGES’; 07/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/07/2018 06:36 AM; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific CEO ‘Confident’ in Productivity Plans (Video)

Arbiter Partners Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Tesla Inc (Put) (TSLA) by 4.72% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arbiter Partners Capital Management Llc bought 30,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.25% . The hedge fund held 672,900 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $150.37 million, up from 642,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arbiter Partners Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Tesla Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.88 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $244.98. About 4.87 million shares traded. Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) has declined 16.74% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.74% the S&P500. Some Historical TSLA News: 17/04/2018 – VW to Tesla Set to Win From China Move to Remove Ownership Caps; 28/03/2018 – Elon Musk can’t shake lawsuit over Tesla’s SolarCity deal; 11/05/2018 – MEDIA-Tesla engineering chief Doug Field takes a break – Bloomberg; 17/05/2018 – Elon Musk brings technology charm offensive to Los Angeles tunnel plan; 11/05/2018 – Meet the hydrogen-powered car trying to take on Tesla; 31/03/2018 – Seems like all of the chatter about this $TSLA X crash is about Autopilot. What about the apparent lack of structural integrity? It looks like the entire front was shorn off by a giant can opener; 17/04/2018 – Tesla says Model 3 halt not about safety; 13/05/2018 – This week, a union-affiliated, activist investor â€” CtW â€” sent a letter to Tesla shareholders urging them to replace board members Antonio Gracias, Kimball Musk and James Murdoch with new, independents; 17/04/2018 – Tesla denies Model 3 production line shutdown is safety-related; 09/05/2018 – NTSB OPENS PROBE OF FATAL TESLA CRASH IN FLORIDA ON TUESDAY

Analysts await Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.43 earnings per share, up 13.02% or $0.28 from last year’s $2.15 per share. UNP’s profit will be $1.71B for 17.66 P/E if the $2.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.22 actual earnings per share reported by Union Pacific Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.46% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 47 investors sold UNP shares while 551 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 369 raised stakes. 521.61 million shares or 0.16% less from 522.47 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Jane Street Ltd Liability owns 46,794 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Lc reported 1,564 shares. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board holds 41,765 shares. Massachusetts Fincl Services Ma reported 11.55M shares. Front Barnett Assoc Limited Com has invested 3.64% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Ashfield Ptnrs Limited Liability Co accumulated 1.79% or 99,189 shares. Hrt Fincl Lc has invested 0.13% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). 276,484 are owned by Pggm Invests. Delta Asset Management Limited Liability Corporation Tn invested in 1,431 shares. First Republic Invest Management Inc has 264,680 shares for 0.25% of their portfolio. San Francisco Sentry Investment Grp (Ca) invested in 7,448 shares or 0.58% of the stock. B Riley Wealth Mgmt holds 14,763 shares or 0.38% of its portfolio. Asset Mngmt One Communications, Japan-based fund reported 393,530 shares. The Michigan-based Norris Perne And French Llp Mi has invested 1.57% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Renaissance Technologies Ltd Limited Liability Company, New York-based fund reported 968,900 shares.

Northstar Group Inc, which manages about $236.45M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VOO) by 1,480 shares to 6,544 shares, valued at $1.78M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 783 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (Prn).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 103 investors sold TSLA shares while 146 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 175 raised stakes. 84.70 million shares or 2.45% less from 86.83 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Dumont And Blake Investment Ltd Liability Company reported 1,935 shares or 0.18% of all its holdings. 65,357 were accumulated by Strs Ohio. Boston Advsrs Lc has 1,471 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Enterprise Services has invested 0.01% in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). Ibm Retirement Fund, a New York-based fund reported 2,946 shares. Adirondack Trust reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). Bingham Osborn & Scarborough Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 3,241 shares. Financial Architects has invested 0% of its portfolio in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). Lenox Wealth Mgmt has 96 shares. Ameriprise has invested 0% in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). Jfs Wealth Advsr Ltd holds 0% or 60 shares. The Massachusetts-based Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0.06% in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). 7,449 are held by Shell Asset Co. Duncker Streett & Company Incorporated has 26 shares. Baldwin Brothers Incorporated Ma holds 0% of its portfolio in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) for 15 shares.

