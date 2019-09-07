As Tesla (Put) (TSLA) Market Valuation Rose, Holder Symmetry Peak Management Decreased Holding by $14.84 Million; Valero Energy New (VLO) Position Held by Welch & Forbes Llc

Symmetry Peak Management Llc decreased its stake in Tesla Inc (Put) (TSLA) by 95.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Symmetry Peak Management Llc sold 53,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.25% . The hedge fund held 2,500 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $700,000, down from 55,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Symmetry Peak Management Llc who had been investing in Tesla Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $40.04 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.93% or $2.13 during the last trading session, reaching $227.45. About 4.13 million shares traded. Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) has declined 16.74% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.74% the S&P500. Some Historical TSLA News: 13/04/2018 – Tesla ships flawed parts to a local machine shop for fixes, and they’re piled up outside; 02/04/2018 – Tesla’s latest Autopilot crash is just one of many problems it is now dealing with A fatal crash, production problems and now a recall; 18/04/2018 – California’s occupational safety agency starts probe on Tesla; 25/04/2018 – Tesla can help China’s electric car market grow bigger and stronger, says start-up WM Motors; 03/04/2018 – U.S. corporate liquidity stress highest since September – Moody’s; 28/03/2018 – Tesla Unsure of Cause in Model X Crash (Video); 11/04/2018 – Report on Business: Tesla targets November 2019 for start of Model Y production; 02/05/2018 – Tesla 1Q Adj. Loss/Shr $3.35, Est. Loss/Shr $3.41: TOPLive; 31/05/2018 – In April, Tesla said in a statement it did not require an additional capital raise this year apart from credit lines; 05/04/2018 – A fire at the Tesla Fremont factory temporarily suspended vehicle production on Tuesday morning. via @cnbctech

Welch & Forbes Llc increased its stake in Valero Energy Corp New (VLO) by 11.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Welch & Forbes Llc bought 15,153 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.04% . The institutional investor held 143,561 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.18M, up from 128,408 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Welch & Forbes Llc who had been investing in Valero Energy Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $31.74 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.75% or $1.34 during the last trading session, reaching $78.13. About 2.99 million shares traded. Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) has declined 27.30% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VLO News: 21/03/2018 – Valero Meraux refinery restarts hydrocracker; 19/04/2018 – Valero’s Texas City refinery hit by blast, fire; 20/04/2018 – Texas Emissions: 282586 – VALERO REFINING TEXAS CITY REFINERY; 26/04/2018 – VALERO ENERGY CORP – BOARD APPROVED CONSTRUCTION OF A 45 MEGAWATT COGENERATION PLANT AT PEMBROKE REFINERY; 03/05/2018 – VALERO ENERGY CORP VLO.N SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.80/SHR; 14/05/2018 – Valero Energy Presenting at Citigroup Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – Valero Energy 1Q Refinery Throughput Capacity Utilization 94%; 25/04/2018 – Texas Emissions: 282773 – VALERO MCKEE REFINERY; 08/05/2018 – Marathon’s, Valero’s Texas City, Texas refineries lose power; 26/04/2018 – Valero Energy first-quarter profit jumps 54 pct

Welch & Forbes Llc, which manages about $3.95B and $3.99 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cognex Corp (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 30,227 shares to 369,849 shares, valued at $18.81 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD) by 9,099 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 134,866 shares, and cut its stake in Idexx Labs Inc (NASDAQ:IDXX).

Symmetry Peak Management Llc, which manages about $416.39M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dropbox Inc (Call) by 185,800 shares to 255,800 shares, valued at $5.58M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mongodb Inc (Put) by 5,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 10,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Put) (SPY).

Analysts await Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $-1.40 earnings per share, down 180.00% or $3.15 from last year’s $1.75 per share. After $-2.31 actual earnings per share reported by Tesla, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -39.39% EPS growth.

