As Tesla Mtrs Com (TSLA) Shares Rose, Ipg Investment Advisors Increased Its Holding; Shannon River Fund Management Has Boosted Its Bottomline Tech Del (EPAY) Stake by $3.97 Million

Shannon River Fund Management Llc increased its stake in Bottomline Tech Del Inc (EPAY) by 176.93% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shannon River Fund Management Llc bought 90,167 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.73% . The hedge fund held 141,130 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.24M, up from 50,963 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shannon River Fund Management Llc who had been investing in Bottomline Tech Del Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.82 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.89% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $41.45. About 95,760 shares traded. Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) has declined 21.30% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.30% the S&P500.

Ipg Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Tesla Mtrs Inc Com (TSLA) by 33.3% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ipg Investment Advisors Llc bought 5,764 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.25% . The institutional investor held 23,072 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.16 billion, up from 17,308 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ipg Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Tesla Mtrs Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.93B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $245.26. About 3.66M shares traded. Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) has declined 16.74% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.74% the S&P500. Some Historical TSLA News: 15/05/2018 – US News: Tesla Plans Six-Day Stoppage at Factory for Assembly Line Fixes; 17/05/2018 – Goldman Sachs says electric car company Tesla may require as much as $10 billion in additional capital by 2020 to fund the company’s operations; 25/04/2018 – Tesla-Inspired Japanese Pond Scum Venture Bets Big on Jet Fuel; 27/04/2018 – Tesla could use SpaceX’s broadband network to securely manage the massive amounts of data needed for shared and autonomous vehicles; 07/03/2018 – Musk’s $2.6 Billion Award Cheered On by Big Tesla Shareholders; 10/04/2018 – BP PLC – PILOT PROGRAM WITH TESLA WILL IMPROVE EFFICIENCY AT SOUTH DAKOTA SITE; 21/03/2018 – Tesla shareholders approve CEO Musk’s $2.6 bln compensation plan; 02/05/2018 – Tesla’s Elon Musk to take question from YouTube Channel owner; 15/05/2018 – TESLA INC TSLA.O : MORGAN STANLEY SEES CO AS TRADING NEAR FAIR VALUE WITH A BALANCED RISK-REWARD; 19/05/2018 – Tesla Shareholders Urged to Separate Chairman’s Role From Musk

Since May 2, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $25.31 million activity. Wilson-Thompson Kathleen bought $79,816 worth of stock. Shares for $232,720 were bought by DENHOLM ROBYN M.

