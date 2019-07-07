As Tesla Motors (TSLA) Valuation Declined, Shareholder Tanaka Capital Management Has Lowered by $661,230 Its Holding; Horrell Capital Management Has Decreased Tech Data (TECD) Stake by $1.02 Million

Horrell Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Tech Data Corp (TECD) by 23.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Horrell Capital Management Inc sold 10,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.30% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 32,000 shares of the computer software & peripheral equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.28 million, down from 42,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Tech Data Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.88B market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $104.21. About 125,618 shares traded. Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ:TECD) has risen 22.41% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.98% the S&P500. Some Historical TECD News: 06/03/2018 Tech Data Wins Fortinet 2017 Distribution Partner of the Year Award; 07/05/2018 – Tech Data Recognized as Americas Distributor of the Year by Riverbed Technology; 08/05/2018 – iPass Partners with Tech Data to Improve Operational Efficiency and Quality of Service While Reducing Operating Expenses; 02/04/2018 – Tech Data Earns Five-Star Ratings in CRN’s 2018 Partner Program Guide; 08/03/2018 – TECH DATA 4Q ADJ EPS $3.50, EST. $3.47; 08/03/2018 – Tech Data 4Q Adj EPS $3.50; 19/04/2018 – Tech Data Announces Leadership Succession; 08/03/2018 – Tech Data Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – Tech Data Names Richard Hume CEO, Succeeding Dutkowsky; 21/04/2018 – DJ Tech Data Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TECD)

Tanaka Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Tesla Motors Inc. (TSLA) by 53.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tanaka Capital Management Inc sold 2,370 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.73% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 2,051 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $574,000, down from 4,421 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tanaka Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Tesla Motors Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $41.54B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.77% or $1.8 during the last trading session, reaching $233.1. About 7.07M shares traded. Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) has declined 20.56% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.99% the S&P500. Some Historical TSLA News: 03/04/2018 – Tesla missed its Model 3 production target…but investors are still relieved; 28/03/2018 – Gigafactory on the block if Tesla gets into trouble; 29/03/2018 – Tesla Looked Like the Future. Now Some Ask if It Has One; 14/05/2018 – Tesla crash may have triggered battery fire -Swiss firefighters; 18/05/2018 – Mercedes-Benz to make Tesla-rivalling electric compact car; 11/04/2018 – Tesla is accepting preliminary bids for supplier contracts on the Model Y, a compact crossover companion to the Model 3 sedan; 03/04/2018 – U.S. CORPORATE LIQUIDITY STRESS RISES TO 2.8 PCT IN MARCH, HIGHEST SINCE SEPTEMBER – MOODY’S; 31/05/2018 – TESLA: SANJAY SHAH JOINS AS SVP OF ENERGY OPERATIONS; 24/03/2018 – Tesla to Slow Deliveries in Norway on Report of Dangerous Trucks; 01/05/2018 – Can @Tesla make the shift away from producing limited numbers of luxury cars and into being a mass-market manufacturer? It’s not looking great

Since January 7, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 4 sales for $13.90 million activity. RICE LINDA JOHNSON had sold 1,700 shares worth $544,000 on Tuesday, February 5. 16,780 shares were sold by Gracias Antonio J., worth $5.84 million. Straubel Jeffrey B sold $4.40M worth of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) on Monday, January 28. Guillen Jerome M sold 1,000 shares worth $305,420.

Analysts await Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $-1.63 EPS, up 61.37% or $2.59 from last year’s $-4.22 per share. After $-4.10 actual EPS reported by Tesla, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -60.24% EPS growth.

Tanaka Capital Management Inc, which manages about $37.10M and $33.16 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon.Com Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 469 shares to 604 shares, valued at $1.08M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.53, from 1.46 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 96 investors sold TSLA shares while 158 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 179 raised stakes. 86.83 million shares or 10.41% less from 96.91 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 3,315 were accumulated by Essex. Moreover, Clean Yield Gru has 0.01% invested in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) for 57 shares. Frontier Management accumulated 2,160 shares. Ameritas Inv Ptnrs Incorporated reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). Rhumbline Advisers accumulated 145,911 shares. Diversified Tru holds 0.04% or 2,885 shares. 1.61M were reported by Invesco Limited. Regentatlantic Capital Ltd Liability invested 0.02% in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). Comerica Bank & Trust has 0.01% invested in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) for 5,868 shares. Nikko Asset Americas holds 1.39% or 187,811 shares. Scotia Capital holds 0.01% or 3,068 shares in its portfolio. 1.40M are held by Mackay Shields Ltd Liability Com. 1,693 are held by Wetherby Asset Mngmt Incorporated. The Pennsylvania-based Valley Advisers Inc has invested 0.02% in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). Highbridge Mgmt Limited has invested 0.25% in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA).

Analysts await Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ:TECD) to report earnings on August, 29. They expect $2.33 earnings per share, up 15.92% or $0.32 from last year’s $2.01 per share. TECD’s profit will be $86.73M for 11.18 P/E if the $2.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.04 actual earnings per share reported by Tech Data Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.22% EPS growth.