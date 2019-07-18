As Tesla Motors (TSLA) Stock Value Declined, Holder Tanaka Capital Management Has Decreased by $661,230 Its Holding; As Grupo Financiero Galicia S A (GGAL) Share Value Declined, Autonomy Capital LP Lifted Position by $6.67 Million

Tanaka Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Tesla Motors Inc. (TSLA) by 53.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tanaka Capital Management Inc sold 2,370 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.73% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 2,051 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $574,000, down from 4,421 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tanaka Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Tesla Motors Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.41B market cap company. The stock increased 0.98% or $2.48 during the last trading session, reaching $254.86. About 9.59M shares traded. Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) has declined 20.56% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.99% the S&P500. Some Historical TSLA News: 16/04/2018 – Tesla under-counted worker injuries for a better safety record, report alleges; 31/05/2018 – TESLA: JAN OEHMICKE TO JOIN AS VP OF TESLA EUROPE; 29/05/2018 – OC Register: These new Tesla service grads already have jobs lined up; 26/03/2018 – Traders are betting heavily against Tesla’s junk bonds; 15/05/2018 – Tesla to produce more than 500 Model 3s per day this week – Electrek; 17/04/2018 – Tesla is struggling to produce Model 3s on schedule. So Elon Musk is having the company work around the clock; 30/05/2018 – TESLA MODEL 3 GETS CONSUMER REPORT RECOMMENDATION AFTER BRAKING UPDATE; 25/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – EXCLUSIVE: Tesla calls in airlift for battery plant; 21/05/2018 – The publication has had a rocky relationship with Tesla; 27/04/2018 – Tesla’s head of Autopilot leaves; ex-Apple exec to succeed him

Autonomy Capital Lp increased its stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia S A (GGAL) by 175.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Autonomy Capital Lp bought 266,802 shares as the company’s stock declined 29.66% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 419,002 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.69 million, up from 152,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Autonomy Capital Lp who had been investing in Grupo Financiero Galicia S A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.15B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.72% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $35.91. About 738,857 shares traded. Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL) has declined 44.51% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.94% the S&P500. Some Historical GGAL News: 09/04/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Brookfield Property Partners, Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A, Adaptimmune Therapeuti; 11/04/2018 – Fitch: Seguros Inbursa’s Ratings Reflect Legal Support From Grupo Financiero Inbursa; 09/05/2018 – Argentina MERVAL Up 3.2%; Grupo Financiero Galicia Leads Advance; 25/04/2018 – Grupo Financiero Interacciones reports operating income up 36.21% YoY and 10.70% QoQ, to Ps.993 million[1]; 06/04/2018 – Grupo Financiero Interacciones SA de Closes Below 50-D-MA; 25/04/2018 – Grupo Financiero lnteracciones reports operating income up 36.21% YoY and 10.70% QoQ, to Ps.993 million 1; 27/04/2018 – Argentina MERVAL Up 2.3%; Grupo Financiero Galicia Leads Advance; 23/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-CARLOS SLIM’S GRUPO FINANCIERO INBURSA SET TO ACQUIRE AROUND 13 BLN PESOS-WORTH OF MEXICO CITY AIRPORT INVESTMENT TRUST THROUGH DIFFERENT FUNDS; 23/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-CARLOS SLIM’S GRUPO FINANCIERO INBURSA SET TO ACQUIRE AROUND 13 BLN PESOS-WORTH OF MEXICO CITY AIRPORT; 21/03/2018 – Banregio Grupo Financiero SAB de Jumps 3.2%; Volume Doubles

Since January 16, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 3 sales for $19.75 million activity. Another trade for 102,880 shares valued at $25.00 million was bought by Musk Elon. Straubel Jeffrey B sold $4.40 million worth of stock or 15,000 shares. Shares for $305,420 were sold by Guillen Jerome M. $544,000 worth of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) was sold by RICE LINDA JOHNSON on Tuesday, February 5.

Tanaka Capital Management Inc, which manages about $37.10M and $33.16 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon.Com Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 469 shares to 604 shares, valued at $1.08 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $-1.63 EPS, up 61.37% or $2.59 from last year’s $-4.22 per share. After $-4.10 actual EPS reported by Tesla, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -60.24% EPS growth.

