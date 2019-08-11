As Tesla Motors (TSLA) Stock Price Rose, Shareholder Crosslink Capital Has Decreased Position by $1.42 Million; Shareholder Nine Masts Capital LTD Has Boosted Icici Bk LTD (IBN) Holding

Nine Masts Capital Ltd increased its stake in Icici Bk Ltd (IBN) by 11.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nine Masts Capital Ltd bought 313,550 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.11% . The hedge fund held 3.03 million shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $35.08 million, up from 2.72 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nine Masts Capital Ltd who had been investing in Icici Bk Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $37.24B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.76% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $11.73. About 3.07M shares traded. ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) has risen 38.59% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.59% the S&P500. Some Historical IBN News: 06/03/2018 – ICICI BANK – CLARIFIES ON NEWS ITEM; 25/05/2018 – ICICI- NOTICE ISSUED BASED ON INFO PUBLISHED BY BANK/MD & CEO TO QUERIES BY SEBI ON DEALINGS OF CO WITH VIDEOCON GROUP, BETWEEN VIDEOCON AND NUPOWER; 18/04/2018 – Business Std.in: ICICI Bank chairman meets MFs over succession plan, if Kochhar steps down; 09/04/2018 – Business Std.in: Videocon loan row: LIC, govt nominee seek meeting with ICICI Bank brass; 12/04/2018 – Mint: Videocon loan case: Embattled ICICI board plans investor outreach; 09/04/2018 – Fitch Flags Risk to ICICI From Allegations on $500 Million Loan; 08/04/2018 – MEDIA-India’s ICICI Bank may mull road ahead for CEO Chanda Kochhar – Economic Times; 28/03/2018 – ICICI BANK SHARE OF EXPOSURE TO VIDEOCON IN SECTOR BELOW 10%; 26/04/2018 – ICICI BANK – BOARD MEETING UPDATE; 24/04/2018 – MEDIA-India’s ICICI Bank scraps proposal to sell home finance unit – The Hindu

Crosslink Capital Inc decreased its stake in Tesla Motors (TSLA) by 16.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crosslink Capital Inc sold 5,080 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.25% . The hedge fund held 25,759 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.21M, down from 30,839 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crosslink Capital Inc who had been investing in Tesla Motors for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $42.10 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.38% or $3.29 during the last trading session, reaching $235.01. About 3.90 million shares traded. Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) has declined 16.74% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.74% the S&P500. Some Historical TSLA News: 27/03/2018 – ‘Tesla is going to come roaring back’: Silicon Valley entrepreneur; 12/04/2018 – Cedar Rapids Gaz: Ready for a Tesla SUV? November 2019 targeted for start of Model Y production; 11/05/2018 – TSLA/@elonmusk: @DMC_Ryan Tesla will enable orders end of next week for dual motor AWD & performance. Starting production of those in July. Air suspension prob next year. – ! $TSLA; 02/05/2018 – Nikola Motor Co, which makes hydrogen-powered semi trucks, filed a lawsuit on Tuesday against electric automaker Tesla Inc alleging design patent infringements; 03/04/2018 – Tesla’s Model 3 Is no Model T — Heard on the Street; 15/05/2018 – Tesla is shutting down Model 3 production for six more days: Reuters; 03/05/2018 – Tesla Bonds Fall Sharply After ‘truly Bizarre’ Earnings Call; Moody’s Still Expects Capital Raise This Year — MarketWatch; 14/05/2018 – SOUTH JORDAN CITY POLICE DEPT. – FOR UNKNOWN REASONS, TESLA VEHICLE FAILED TO STOP FOR TRAFFIC & RAN INTO BACK OF MECHANIC TRUCK AT 60 MILES/HOUR; 27/04/2018 – Tesla’s Foe in Fight Over Electric Vehicle Rebate: Utilities; 02/05/2018 – Deepak Ahuja came out of retirement and returned as Tesla CFO last year, as the Model 3 production ramp became the electric-car maker’s No. 1 priority

Since May 2, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $25.23 million activity. On Monday, July 29 the insider DENHOLM ROBYN M bought $232,720.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.53, from 1.46 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 96 investors sold TSLA shares while 158 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 179 raised stakes. 86.83 million shares or 10.41% less from 96.91 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 60 were reported by Jfs Wealth Advsr Llc. The France-based Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt Holdg Sa has invested 0.02% in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). Davenport & Co has 0% invested in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). 3,823 are owned by Da Davidson. Kwmg Limited Liability Com invested in 0% or 70 shares. Company Bank holds 2,047 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Vident Invest Advisory Limited Liability has invested 0.04% in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). Moreover, Legal And General Group Inc Public Limited has 0.11% invested in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) for 694,075 shares. Tradewinds Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 33 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Pinnacle reported 0.01% stake. California-based San Francisco Sentry Group (Ca) has invested 0.06% in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). Advisory Serv stated it has 1,688 shares. 600 are owned by Fukoku Mutual Life. Pub Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio holds 0.13% or 86,024 shares in its portfolio. 509 are owned by Cornerstone Advisors Incorporated.

Analysts await Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $-0.01 earnings per share, down 100.57% or $1.76 from last year’s $1.75 per share. After $-2.31 actual earnings per share reported by Tesla, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -99.57% EPS growth.

Crosslink Capital Inc, which manages about $2.09B and $403.56 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tableau Software (NYSE:DATA) by 19,280 shares to 121,595 shares, valued at $15.48M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “How to Invest in Renewable Energy Stocks – The Motley Fool” on August 10, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Why the Math Favors the Premium on Netflix Stock – Nasdaq” published on July 16, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Can Tesla’s (TSLA) $35K Model 3 Drive The Stock Higher? – Nasdaq” on March 05, 2019. More interesting news about Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Tesla, Ford, General Motors and Fiat – Nasdaq” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Consumer Sector Update for 07/16/2019: DPZ, PSO, TSLA, WMT, MCD, DIS, CVS, KO – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 16, 2019.

Nine Masts Capital Ltd, which manages about $320.80M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Square Inc by 208,054 shares to 11,946 shares, valued at $895,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kraft Heinz Co (Put) by 32,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 24,600 shares, and cut its stake in China Lodging Group Ltd (Prn).

More news for ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) were recently published by: Fool.com, which released: “Why Luckin Coffee, Tower Semiconductor, and ICICI Bank Jumped Today – The Motley Fool” on July 29, 2019. Finance.Yahoo.com‘s article titled: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About ICICI Bank Limited (IBN) – Yahoo Finance” and published on June 19, 2019 is yet another important article.