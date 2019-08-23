As Tesla Motors (TSLA) Market Value Rose, Shareholder Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Has Cut Stake; As Honeywell Intl (HON) Market Valuation Rose, Shareholder Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group Has Lowered Its Position by $771,672

Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group Llc decreased its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (HON) by 23.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group Llc sold 4,884 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The institutional investor held 15,825 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.52M, down from 20,709 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group Llc who had been investing in Honeywell Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $112.60 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.93% or $6.41 during the last trading session, reaching $156.49. About 3.42M shares traded or 50.27% up from the average. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 14.79% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 17/04/2018 – HONEYWELL SAYS HAS SIGNED A THREE-YEAR CONTRACT WITH DEER JET; 09/05/2018 – HONEYWELL NAMES MICHAEL G. NEFKENS AS PRESIDENT, CEO OF HOMES; 19/04/2018 – HONEYWELL AUTOMATION INDIA LTD HONE.NS – ANNOUNCES EXPANSION OF MANUFACTURING FACILITY IN PUNE; 09/05/2018 – HONEYWELL NAMES NEFKENS PRESIDENT AND CEO OF HOMES BUSINESS; 07/03/2018 – HONEYWELL, TIANHAI TO COOPERATE ON CLOUD SERVICE PLATFORM; 23/04/2018 – HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC HON.N SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.745/SHR; 20/04/2018 – Honeywell Intl Raises FY View To Sales $42.7B-$43.5B; 17/05/2018 – Conveyor Systems 2018: Global Procurement Market Report – Top Five Suppliers are Siemens, Honeywell, Emerson Electric, Caterpillar, and Kion – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL – RAISING FULL-YEAR ORGANIC SALES GUIDANCE TO A NEW RANGE OF 3 PERCENT TO 5 PERCENT; 01/05/2018 – HONEYWELL REAFFIRMS 2Q AND FY GUIDANCE

Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc decreased its stake in Tesla Motors Inc (TSLA) by 88.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc sold 33,286 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.25% . The institutional investor held 4,151 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.16 million, down from 37,437 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc who had been investing in Tesla Motors Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $37.87B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.84% or $10.75 during the last trading session, reaching $211.4. About 8.31 million shares traded. Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) has declined 16.74% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.74% the S&P500. Some Historical TSLA News: 04/05/2018 – 05/04 The Cable – Tesla, BOE & EM; 08/05/2018 – Tesla’s Semi Can Go As Far As Diesel Trucks, Except In Winter; 14/05/2018 – Tesla engineers advocated having more sensors on cars using Autopilot; 02/05/2018 – Germany’s Electric Cars Are Coming for Elon Musk and Tesla; 02/05/2018 – Tesla 2018 Capex Projection Reduced to Slightly Below $3B (Video); 21/05/2018 – The Register: Tesla inches toward GPL compliance in low gear: Source code forcibly ejected into public; 01/05/2018 – EINHORN: MADE MONEY OFF SHORT TESLA, LONG MICRON POSITIONS; 02/04/2018 – Mercury News: Tesla CEO Elon Musk takes direct control of troubled Model 3 production: report; 12/04/2018 – TESLA SAID IN STATEMENT IT WITHDREW FROM PROBE OF FATAL CRASH; 02/05/2018 – TESLA: DELIVERIES SHOULD PICK UP TO ACHIEVE YR DELIVERY GOAL

More notable recent Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Be Your Next Stock Pick? – Yahoo Finance” on July 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Has Got What It Takes To Be An Attractive Dividend Stock – Yahoo Finance” published on June 14, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “China petrochemicals facility picks Honeywell tech – Seeking Alpha” on August 22, 2019. More interesting news about Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) A High Quality Stock To Own? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 15, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s What We Like About Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)’s Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 11, 2019.

Analysts await Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $2.01 EPS, down 0.99% or $0.02 from last year’s $2.03 per share. HON’s profit will be $1.45 billion for 19.46 P/E if the $2.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.10 actual EPS reported by Honeywell International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.29% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.98 in 2018Q4.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.53, from 1.46 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $-0.01 earnings per share, down 100.57% or $1.76 from last year’s $1.75 per share. After $-2.31 actual earnings per share reported by Tesla, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -99.57% EPS growth.

Since May 2, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $25.31 million activity. On Monday, July 29 DENHOLM ROBYN M bought $232,720 worth of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) or 1,000 shares. On Thursday, May 2 Musk Elon bought $25.00M worth of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) or 102,880 shares.