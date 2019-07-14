As Territorial Bancorp (TBNK) Share Value Rose, Foundry Partners Trimmed Holding by $676,650; Movado Group Common (MOV) Stock Price Rose While Fort Washington Investment Advisors Has Lifted Position by $4.32 Million

Foundry Partners Llc decreased its stake in Territorial Bancorp Inc (TBNK) by 17.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Foundry Partners Llc sold 26,025 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.31% with the market. The institutional investor held 121,570 shares of the savings institutions company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.27M, down from 147,595 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Foundry Partners Llc who had been investing in Territorial Bancorp Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $288.30M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $29.9. About 9,057 shares traded. Territorial Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:TBNK) has declined 4.85% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.28% the S&P500. Some Historical TBNK News: 26/04/2018 – TERRITORIAL BANCORP INC – BOARD OF DIRECTORS APPROVED A QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.20 PER SHARE; 26/04/2018 – Territorial Bancorp 1Q EPS 51c; 22/04/2018 DJ Territorial Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TBNK); 26/04/2018 – Territorial Bancorp Declares Dividend of 20c; 26/04/2018 – Territorial Bancorp Inc. Declares Dividend; 17/05/2018 – Territorial Bancorp Inc. Announces Results of Annual Meeting

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in Movado Group Inc Common (MOV) by 109.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc bought 120,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.35% with the market. The hedge fund held 230,000 shares of the consumer specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.37 million, up from 110,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Movado Group Inc Common for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $624.18M market cap company. The stock increased 1.96% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $27.08. About 91,009 shares traded. Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV) has declined 10.66% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.09% the S&P500. Some Historical MOV News: 30/05/2018 – MOVADO GROUP INC MOV.N SEES FY 2019 SALES $615 MLN TO $625 MLN; 29/03/2018 – Movado Sees FY19 Sales $605M-$615M; 12/03/2018 – Movado Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/03/2018 – MOVADO SEES FY EPS $2.15 TO $2.25; 29/03/2018 – MOVADO GROUP INC – BOARD APPROVES INCREASE IN QUARTERLY DIVIDEND TO $0.20 PER SHARE; 07/03/2018 Movado Opts Out of Baselworld, Sets Its Own Summit in Davos; 30/05/2018 – MOVADO 1Q ADJ EPS 37C; 29/03/2018 – Movado Sees FY19 EPS $2.15-EPS $2.25; 30/05/2018 – MOVADO GROUP -FISCAL 2019 OUTLOOK EXCLUDES AMORTIZATION OF ACQUIRED INTANGIBLE ASSETS FOR FISCAL 2019 RELATED TO OLIVIA BURTON BRAND; 29/03/2018 – Movado Sees FY19 Net $50.5M-Net $52.8M

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc, which manages about $44.90B and $8.90 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 7,440 shares to 538,944 shares, valued at $84.18 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT) by 5,827 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 132,674 shares, and cut its stake in Nuance Communications Inc (NASDAQ:NUAN).

Foundry Partners Llc, which manages about $1.13 billion and $2.49B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hanmi Financial Corp (NASDAQ:HAFC) by 90,815 shares to 303,305 shares, valued at $6.45 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wesbanco Inc Com (NASDAQ:WSBC) by 40,174 shares in the quarter, for a total of 210,345 shares, and has risen its stake in Kroger Co (NYSE:KR).

Analysts await Territorial Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:TBNK) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.49 earnings per share, down 7.55% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.53 per share. TBNK’s profit will be $4.72M for 15.26 P/E if the $0.49 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.70 actual earnings per share reported by Territorial Bancorp Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -30.00% negative EPS growth.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 insider sales for $407,544 activity. On Wednesday, February 13 Ikeda Howard Y sold $101,207 worth of Territorial Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:TBNK) or 3,666 shares. $204,289 worth of stock was sold by Kitagawa Allan S on Thursday, February 14.