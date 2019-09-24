As Terreno (TRNO) Share Value Rose, Ubs Oconnor Upped Position; Mid (MAA) Shareholder Hahn Capital Management Decreased Its Stake as Market Valuation Rose

Ubs Oconnor Llc increased its stake in Terreno (TRNO) by 17.02% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ubs Oconnor Llc bought 29,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.99% . The hedge fund held 199,400 shares of the real estate company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.78B, up from 170,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ubs Oconnor Llc who had been investing in Terreno for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.38B market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $51.53. About 11,280 shares traded. Terreno Realty Corporation (NYSE:TRNO) has risen 33.68% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.68% the S&P500. Some Historical TRNO News: 08/05/2018 – Terreno Realty Corp Acquires Property in Newark, NJ for $6.3M and Makes Senior Secured Loan of $55M; 02/05/2018 – Terreno Realty Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividend and Files First Quarter 2018 Financial Statements; 11/04/2018 – TERRENO REALTY CORP – 97.5% QUARTER END SAME STORE OCCUPANCY COMPARED TO PRIOR QUARTER OF 98.3% AND PRIOR YEAR OF 97.2%; 08/05/2018 – TERRENO REALTY CORP – THE SENIOR SECURED LOAN HAS TERM OF TWO YEARS, AN INTEREST RATE OF 8.0%

Hahn Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Mid (MAA) by 11.99% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hahn Capital Management Llc sold 37,422 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.86% . The institutional investor held 274,608 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $32.34 billion, down from 312,030 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hahn Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Mid for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.82B market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $129.94. About 32,017 shares traded. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) has risen 19.45% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.45% the S&P500. Some Historical MAA News: 02/05/2018 – Mid-America Apartment Sees 2Q FFO $1.43/Shr-FFO $1.53/Shr; 28/03/2018 – European Medicines Agency (EMA) Accepts BioMarin’s Marketing Application for Pegvaliase MAA for Treatment of Phenylketonuria (PKU); 03/04/2018 – ASTRAZENECA, MERCK & CO.: EMA VALIDATED LYNPARZA MAA FOR REVIEW; 01/05/2018 – ABBVIE SUBMITS MAA FOR PLAQUE PSORIASIS TREATMENT RISANKIZUMAB; 22/03/2018 – RADIUS HEALTH INC – EMA INFORMED CO THAT CHMP WILL ADOPT A NEGATIVE OPINION ON MAA ON THURSDAY; 09/03/2018 – ARADIGM SUBMITS MAA TO EMA FOR LINHALIQ EU MARKETING APPROVAL; 08/03/2018 – PUMA BIOTECHNOLOGY SAYS GIVEN WRITTEN NOTICE TO EMA TO REQUEST RE-EXAMINATION OF NEGATIVE OPINION ISSUED BY CHMP IN FEB 2018 FOR MAA FOR NERATINIB; 22/03/2018 – Radius Health: EMA Informed Co The CHMP Will Adopt Negative Opinion on MAA; 11/04/2018 – MYLAN NV – CO, FUJIFILM KYOWA KIRIN BIOLOGICS EXPECT TO RECEIVE DECISION FROM EMA REGARDING MAA FOR PROPOSED BIOSIMILAR TO HUMIRA IN H2 2018; 18/04/2018 – SHIRE PLC SHP.L – SWISSMEDIC VALIDATES MAA FOR LANADELUMAB

Analysts await Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.54 earnings per share, up 2.67% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.5 per share. MAA’s profit will be $175.63M for 21.09 P/E if the $1.54 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.57 actual earnings per share reported by Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.91% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.20, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 40 investors sold MAA shares while 124 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 132 raised stakes. 102.83 million shares or 0.08% more from 102.75 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Legal And General Plc reported 1.28 million shares. Ls Invest Advisors Ltd Liability holds 0.09% or 13,194 shares in its portfolio. Retirement System Of Alabama invested 0.15% in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA). Franklin accumulated 72,248 shares. Ny State Teachers Retirement System holds 204,479 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can stated it has 0.04% in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA). Commercial Bank Of America Corp De stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA). Nordea Invest Management Ab owns 5,860 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Moreover, Richard Bernstein Advsr Lc has 0.07% invested in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA). Garrison Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corp holds 0.24% of its portfolio in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) for 3,850 shares. Wetherby Asset Mgmt has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA). Barclays Public Ltd has 0.02% invested in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) for 283,814 shares. Diversified invested in 1,979 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Royal Comml Bank Of Canada stated it has 0.08% in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA). Roanoke Asset Management Corp New York reported 3,450 shares.

Hahn Capital Management Llc, which manages about $760.85 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) by 227,248 shares to 653,232 shares, valued at $30.55B in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

