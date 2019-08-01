As Terreno Rlty (TRNO) Valuation Rose, Vident Investment Advisory Boosted Position; Wns Holdings LTD (WNS) Share Value Rose While Fiera Capital Has Lowered Its Holding by $1.17 Million

Fiera Capital Corp decreased its stake in Wns Holdings Ltd (WNS) by 31.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fiera Capital Corp sold 22,116 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.25% . The institutional investor held 49,097 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.62M, down from 71,213 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fiera Capital Corp who had been investing in Wns Holdings Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.13B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.66% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $63.02. About 117,422 shares traded. WNS (NYSE:WNS) has risen 29.56% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.56% the S&P500.

Vident Investment Advisory Llc increased its stake in Terreno Rlty Corp (TRNO) by 13.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vident Investment Advisory Llc bought 9,113 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.99% . The institutional investor held 75,379 shares of the real estate company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.17M, up from 66,266 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vident Investment Advisory Llc who had been investing in Terreno Rlty Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.08 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.23% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $48.86. About 543,068 shares traded or 72.07% up from the average. Terreno Realty Corporation (NYSE:TRNO) has risen 33.68% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.68% the S&P500. Some Historical TRNO News: 02/05/2018 – Terreno Realty Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividend and Files First Quarter 2018 Financial Statements; 08/03/2018 – TERRENO REALTY BUYS BUILDING IN SEATTLE, WA FOR $42.0M; 08/05/2018 – Terreno Realty Corporation Acquires Property in Newark, NJ for $6.3 Million and Makes Senior Secured Loan of $55.0 Million; 08/05/2018 – TERRENO REALTY BUYS PROPERTY IN NEWARK, NJ FOR $6.3M, MAKES SR

Investors sentiment increased to 1.82 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.71, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 7 investors sold TRNO shares while 49 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 75 raised stakes. 60.47 million shares or 3.56% more from 58.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 4.24M were accumulated by Fmr Ltd Liability. Daiwa Securities Gp owns 9,600 shares. Mutual Of America Capital Ltd Co reported 0.19% in Terreno Realty Corporation (NYSE:TRNO). 12,822 were accumulated by Gsa Capital Prtnrs Llp. Ameriprise owns 6,128 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Stephens Inc Ar has 0.06% invested in Terreno Realty Corporation (NYSE:TRNO). 225,013 are owned by Oak Ridge Invests Ltd Liability Company. Legal And General Gp Public Ltd Company owns 557,025 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Great West Life Assurance Can stated it has 23,138 shares. Artemis Invest Mgmt Llp holds 307,707 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. Ny State Common Retirement Fund accumulated 0.02% or 292,789 shares. Caxton LP holds 8,611 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Svcs Automobile Association reported 0% of its portfolio in Terreno Realty Corporation (NYSE:TRNO). Ubs Asset Management Americas Inc owns 199,949 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Jpmorgan Chase Company has 0.02% invested in Terreno Realty Corporation (NYSE:TRNO) for 2.34M shares.

More notable recent Terreno Realty Corporation (NYSE:TRNO) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Terreno Realty Corporation Acquires Property in Santa Fe Springs, CA for $6.4 Million – Business Wire” on November 15, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Understanding Terreno From The Ground Up – Seeking Alpha” published on March 22, 2018, Businesswire.com published: “Terreno Realty Corporation Increases Quarterly Dividend and Files Second Quarter 2019 Financial Statements – Business Wire” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Terreno Realty Corporation (NYSE:TRNO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What To Know Before Buying Terreno Realty Corporation (NYSE:TRNO) For Its Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on July 13, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Terreno Realty Corporation Acquires Property in San Leandro, CA for $22.8 Million – Business Wire” with publication date: September 18, 2018.

Vident Investment Advisory Llc, which manages about $243.53M and $1.85B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Autodesk Inc (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 12,557 shares to 83,623 shares, valued at $13.03 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cognizant Technology Solutio (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 33,744 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,192 shares, and cut its stake in Cadence Design System Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS).

Since February 8, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $210,200 activity.