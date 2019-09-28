As Terreno Rlty (TRNO) Stock Value Rose, Holder Nicholas Investment Partners LP Has Raised Its Holding; Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Boosted Position in Philip Morris International (PM) as Share Price Declined

Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (PM) by 7.24% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Llc bought 4,823 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.53% . The hedge fund held 71,413 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.61 million, up from 66,590 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Philip Morris International Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $116.89B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $75.13. About 4.00M shares traded. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has declined 3.47% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris loses 16% in value in worst day since 2008; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris International said growth of iQOS, its heat-not-burn tobacco product, slowed in Japan; 21/03/2018 – Philip Morris: Factory of Greek Affiliate Ceases Cigarette Production; 09/05/2018 – Philip Morris Revises 2018 Reported EPS Guidance for Currency; 14/05/2018 – Arrowstreet Adds AB InBev, Cuts Philip Morris: 13F; 16/05/2018 – Philip Morris CEO Says IQos Needs Cultural, Rural Spin for Japan; 16/03/2018 – Japan Tobacco and its peers â€” Philip Morris International , British American Tobacco and Imperial Brands â€” are grappling with slowing sales as more people give up smoking; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Middle East & Africa Cigarette and Heated Tobacco Unit Volume Down 6.5%; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris Volumes Drop — Earnings Review; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q EPS $1.00

Nicholas Investment Partners Lp increased its stake in Terreno Rlty Corp (TRNO) by 34.41% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nicholas Investment Partners Lp bought 43,734 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.99% . The institutional investor held 170,825 shares of the real estate company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.38 million, up from 127,091 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners Lp who had been investing in Terreno Rlty Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.36 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.45% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $51.26. About 180,374 shares traded. Terreno Realty Corporation (NYSE:TRNO) has risen 33.68% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.68% the S&P500. Some Historical TRNO News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Terreno Realty Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TRNO); 08/05/2018 – Terreno Realty Corporation Acquires Property in Newark, NJ for $6.3 Million and Makes Senior Secured Loan of $55.0 Million; 11/04/2018 – TERRENO REALTY CORP – 97.0% QUARTER END OCCUPANCY COMPARED TO PRIOR QUARTER OF 97.3% AND PRIOR YEAR OF 97.4%; 11/04/2018 – Terreno Realty Corp Had 97.5% Same-Store Occupancy at End of 1Q; 11/04/2018 – Terreno Realty Corporation Announces Quarterly Operating, Investment and Capital Markets Activity; 08/03/2018 – TERRENO REALTY BUYS BUILDING IN SEATTLE, WA FOR $42.0M; 08/03/2018 Terreno Realty Corporation Acquires Building in Seattle, WA for $42.0 Million; 11/04/2018 – TERRENO REALTY CORP – 97.5% QUARTER END SAME STORE OCCUPANCY COMPARED TO PRIOR QUARTER OF 98.3% AND PRIOR YEAR OF 97.2%; 18/04/2018 – TERRENO REALTY CORP TRNO.N : COMPASS POINT RAISES TO BUY; 08/05/2018 – TERRENO REALTY CORP – THE SENIOR SECURED LOAN HAS TERM OF TWO YEARS, AN INTEREST RATE OF 8.0%

Nicholas Investment Partners Lp, which manages about $1.37B and $1.09B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 1,682 shares to 3,306 shares, valued at $1.21 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microchip Technology Inc (Prn) by 800,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4.63M shares, and cut its stake in Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.57 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.25, from 1.82 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 18 investors sold TRNO shares while 43 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 63.04 million shares or 4.24% more from 60.47 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt invested 0% of its portfolio in Terreno Realty Corporation (NYSE:TRNO). Legal General Group Inc Public Limited Co holds 587,586 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Principal Grp Inc holds 0.12% in Terreno Realty Corporation (NYSE:TRNO) or 2.67M shares. Deutsche Bancorporation Ag owns 0.01% invested in Terreno Realty Corporation (NYSE:TRNO) for 233,671 shares. Eagle Asset Mgmt owns 327,255 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. Meeder Asset Mgmt stated it has 212 shares. Natl Bank Of Ny Mellon Corp has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Terreno Realty Corporation (NYSE:TRNO). The Pennsylvania-based Federated Investors Incorporated Pa has invested 0% in Terreno Realty Corporation (NYSE:TRNO). Manufacturers Life Commerce The invested in 0% or 37,914 shares. Proshare Advisors Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0% or 6,366 shares. Victory Management Inc, Ohio-based fund reported 85,950 shares. Teachers Insur And Annuity Association Of America owns 137,877 shares for 0.8% of their portfolio. Us Bank & Trust De has 0% invested in Terreno Realty Corporation (NYSE:TRNO). Resolution Cap Limited invested in 3.72% or 2.30 million shares. Goldman Sachs Group Incorporated holds 0.01% or 910,161 shares.

Since April 29, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $211,675 activity.

