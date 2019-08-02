As Terreno Rlty (TRNO) Stock Rose, Legal & General Group Plc Has Trimmed by $926,730 Its Position; Homrich & Berg Cut Its Home Depot (HD) Position by $2.75 Million

Homrich & Berg decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 11.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Homrich & Berg sold 14,374 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 107,941 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.71M, down from 122,315 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Homrich & Berg who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $234.18 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $212.83. About 3.37 million shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Home Depot Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HD); 24/04/2018 – FOX 4 NEWS: Sources: At least one officer shot during northeast Dallas incident Tuesday afternoon near Home Depot; 24/04/2018 – Dallas Morning News: #Breaking: Reports of shots fired at officers near Lake Highlands Home Depot; 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT 1Q EARNINGS CALL HAS BEGUN; 24/04/2018 – Jason Whitely: #BREAKING: Dallas Police Chief Renee Hall says the third individual shot this afternoon with the two police; 18/04/2018 – HOME DEPOT TECH HIRE PART OF ITS $11.1B 3 YR INVESTMENT PLAN; 05/03/2018 Rep. Ryan: THURSDAY: Speaker Ryan to Visit Home Depot Headquarters in Atlanta; 20/04/2018 – The Morning Download: Home Depot CIO Expands Staff as Tech Plays Bigger Role in Business; 30/05/2018 – Constellation, GE Team with The Home Depot to Install Largest Rooftop Solar Array in Washington, D.C; 14/03/2018 – American Cannabis Company, Inc. Secures New Online Distribution Channels with Walmart, The Home Depot and Amazon for SoHum Living Soils and Dr. Maríjane Root Probiotic

Legal & General Group Plc decreased its stake in Terreno Rlty Corp (TRNO) by 3.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Legal & General Group Plc sold 22,065 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.99% . The institutional investor held 557,025 shares of the real estate company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.42 million, down from 579,090 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Legal & General Group Plc who had been investing in Terreno Rlty Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.26 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.86% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $49.77. About 380,061 shares traded or 19.68% up from the average. Terreno Realty Corporation (NYSE:TRNO) has risen 33.68% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.68% the S&P500. Some Historical TRNO News: 11/04/2018 – Terreno Realty Corp Had 97.5% Same-Store Occupancy at End of 1Q; 08/05/2018 – Terreno Realty Corp Acquires Property in Newark, NJ for $6.3M and Makes Senior Secured Loan of $55M; 08/03/2018 – Terreno Realty Corp Acquires Industrial Building in Seattle for $42M; 11/04/2018 – Terreno Realty Corporation Announces Quarterly Operating, Investment and Capital Markets Activity; 02/05/2018 – Terreno Realty Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividend and Files First Quarter 2018 Financial Statements; 08/03/2018 Terreno Realty Corporation Acquires Building in Seattle, WA for $42.0 Million; 11/04/2018 – TERRENO REALTY CORP – 97.5% QUARTER END SAME STORE OCCUPANCY COMPARED TO PRIOR QUARTER OF 98.3% AND PRIOR YEAR OF 97.2%; 08/05/2018 – Terreno Realty Corporation Acquires Property in Newark, NJ for $6.3 Million and Makes Senior Secured Loan of $55.0 Million; 08/03/2018 – TERRENO REALTY BUYS BUILDING IN SEATTLE, WA FOR $42.0M; 08/05/2018 – TERRENO REALTY BUYS PROPERTY IN NEWARK, NJ FOR $6.3M, MAKES SR

Legal & General Group Plc, which manages about $175.15 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in United Bankshares Inc West V (NASDAQ:UBSI) by 14,973 shares to 135,016 shares, valued at $4.89 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 1.67 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 6.30 million shares, and has risen its stake in Johnson Ctls Intl Plc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.82 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.71, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 7 investors sold TRNO shares while 49 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 75 raised stakes. 60.47 million shares or 3.56% more from 58.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 240,049 were reported by Guggenheim Capital. Voloridge Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 0.02% in Terreno Realty Corporation (NYSE:TRNO) or 14,356 shares. San Francisco Sentry Gru (Ca) has 57 shares. 300 were accumulated by Pinebridge Invs Lp. Adelante Capital Mgmt Limited Co invested in 493,554 shares or 1.02% of the stock. Blackrock Inc invested in 0.01% or 5.73M shares. Us Commercial Bank De invested 0% in Terreno Realty Corporation (NYSE:TRNO). Arrowmark Colorado owns 19,302 shares. Glenmede Trust Na holds 0% of its portfolio in Terreno Realty Corporation (NYSE:TRNO) for 14,198 shares. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership invested in 102,108 shares or 0% of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt Incorporated accumulated 55,092 shares. Huntington Financial Bank stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Terreno Realty Corporation (NYSE:TRNO). Minnesota-based Ameriprise Inc has invested 0% in Terreno Realty Corporation (NYSE:TRNO). Chevy Chase holds 0.27% or 1.45 million shares. Parametric Assocs Ltd Liability Company has invested 0% in Terreno Realty Corporation (NYSE:TRNO).

More notable recent Terreno Realty Corporation (NYSE:TRNO) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Terreno Realty Corporation Increases Quarterly Dividend and Files Second Quarter 2019 Financial Statements – Business Wire” on July 31, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Terreno Realty Corporation Acquires Property in Queens, NY for $24.0 Million – Business Wire” published on February 13, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Terreno Realty: Outlook Should Remain Favorable In 2019 – Seeking Alpha” on February 03, 2019. More interesting news about Terreno Realty Corporation (NYSE:TRNO) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Terreno Realty Corporation Acquires Property in Kent, WA for $12.4 Million – Business Wire” published on October 25, 2018 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Terreno Realty Corporation Announces Tax Treatment of 2018 Dividends – Business Wire” with publication date: January 30, 2019.

Since February 8, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $210,200 activity.

Homrich & Berg, which manages about $3.37 billion and $1.92 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 12,044 shares to 34,777 shares, valued at $1.39 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH) by 13,028 shares in the quarter, for a total of 21,662 shares, and has risen its stake in Centene Corp Del (NYSE:CNC).

Analysts await The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) to report earnings on August, 20 before the open. They expect $3.09 EPS, up 1.31% or $0.04 from last year’s $3.05 per share. HD’s profit will be $3.40B for 17.22 P/E if the $3.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.27 actual EPS reported by The Home Depot, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 36.12% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold HD shares while 601 reduced holdings. 148 funds opened positions while 559 raised stakes. 734.02 million shares or 3.93% less from 764.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Midas Mngmt Corp accumulated 1.43% or 17,400 shares. Moreover, Pathstone Family Office Limited Co has 0.2% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Hamel Associates, a New Jersey-based fund reported 3,241 shares. Daiwa Sb Investments reported 56,680 shares stake. Ameritas Investment Prtn owns 0.19% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 21,233 shares. Moreover, Country Club Tru Na has 0.18% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Aimz Inv Advsr Ltd holds 0.77% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 5,861 shares. Garnet Equity Cap Inc holds 9% or 40,000 shares. Pictet Asset Mngmt Limited has invested 0.46% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Cambridge Invest Rech Advsrs Inc invested in 0.33% or 177,809 shares. Amarillo Financial Bank has invested 0.1% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Concorde Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Com reported 1,753 shares or 0.22% of all its holdings. Garrison Bradford & reported 0.17% stake. Colony Gru Lc invested in 17,678 shares. Pittenger Anderson has 28,789 shares.